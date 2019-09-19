Quick Take

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) announced it has agreed to acquire Apprente for an undisclosed amount.

Apprente provides voice-based platforms for multilingual conversational ordering.

MCD is acquiring Apprente both for its voice technologies as well as creating a core team as part of its Tech Labs initiative to attract talent and technologies in Silicon Valley and beyond.

Target Company

Mountain View, California-based Apprente was founded in 2017 to develop voice-based solutions for complex, multilingual, multi-accent and multi-item conversational ordering.

Management is headed by Co-Founder and CEO Itamar Arel, who is also an Advisor at Syntian Corp.

Investors have invested at least $4.8 million in the company and include Bryan Rosenblatt, AME Cloud Ventures, Morado Ventures, Pathbreaker Ventures, Jaan Tallinn, Zach Coelius, Point72 Ventures, Greylock Partners, StageOne Ventures, and Georges Harik. Source: Crunchbase

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by Grand View Research, the global speech and recognition market was valued at $9.2 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach $31.8 billion by 2025.

This represents a forecasted CAGR of 17.2% between 2018 and 2025.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the growing demand for voice-activated systems as well as voice-enabled devices and virtual assistant systems.

Various technological advancements and the adoption of advanced electronic devices are also projected to drive market growth.

The Asia-Pacific region is forecast to grow at a faster rate due to a growing demand for speech and voice recognition in countries such as India, China, Japan, and Singapore.

Major vendors that provide speech and voice recognition solutions include:

Advanced Voice Recognition Systems (OTC:OTCPK:AVOI)

Agnitio

Amazon (AMZN)

Api.ai (GOOG) (GOOGL)

Apple (AAPL)

Anhui USTC iFlytek (SHE:002230)

Baidu (BIDU)

Facebook (FB)

BioTrust ID B.V.

CastleOS Software

Acquisition Terms and Financial

MCD didn’t disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn’t file a form 8-K or provide a change in financial guidance, so the transaction was likely for a financially non-material amount.

A review of the firm’s most recent published financial results indicate that as of June 30, 2019, McDonald’s had $1.1 billion in cash and equivalents and $53 billion in total liabilities of which $46.8 billion were long-term debt and other long-term liabilities.

Free cash flow for the six months ended June 30, 2019, was $2.8 billion.

In the past 12 months, MCD’s stock price has risen 33.0% vs. the U.S. Hospitality industry’s fall of 1.2% and the broader overall U.S. market’s rise of 1.2%, as the chart below indicates:

Earnings surprises have been positive in nine of the last twelve quarters, as the chart shows below:

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has been trending positively since a recent low in mid-2018, as the linguistic analysis shows here:

Commentary

MCD is acquiring Apprente for its conversational, voice-based ordering technologies.

As McDonald’s President and CEO Steve Easterbrook stated in the deal announcement,

Apprente’s gifted team, and the technology they have developed, will form McD Tech Labs, a new group integrated in our Global Technology team that will take our culture of innovation one step further.

So, the Apprente team will also be the core team for MCD’s new Tech Labs initiative located in Silicon Valley as part of a longer-term approach to attracting talent and technologies into MCD’s orbit.

More specifically for the technology, MCD intends to integrate it into its order taking workflow in its Drive Thru process, ‘with future potential to incorporate into mobile ordering and kiosks.’

While the acquisition itself won’t move the MCD stock in the near term, it does provide a window into management’s thinking over the longer term as it seeks to improve customer experiences through technology while reducing costs through automation. A further benefit is increased data collection in real-time, which can provide additional insights into satisfying customers better.

The deal makes strategic sense and MCD is also leveraging it for its ongoing technology enhancement initiatives.

