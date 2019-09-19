L Brands: Scripting A Turnaround

VS will go back to its innovation and focus roots and will leverage promotion and marketing in big way to capture growth.

VS turnaround plans look ambitious, but with new management in place at PINK and VS Lingerie, there is hope.

L Brands (LB) is a major apparel and personal/home care company operating c. 3000 stores in US and other countries. LB's flagship Victoria’s Secret brand has seen some growth headwinds over the past few years, with the business’ profitability also languishing. For now, the other segments are performing reasonably well, and providing some offset to the VS segment. The company is also expanding into China and other growth markets in an effort to jump-start growth across its businesses. Additionally, LB management has outlined a disciplined financial approach to boost margins and cash flow. I remain reasonably optimistic on the company’s future prospects and expect the stock to appreciate from current lows in the coming few quarters. The relative undervaluation further justifies my stand on LB shares.

Reviewing the LB Strategy Update

As the recent L Brands strategy update illustrates, company management is now firmly focused on the Victoria’s Secret (VS) turnaround story, while building on positive developments in the Bath & Body Works (BBW) segment. Notably, the event also saw the group CEO delegating more questions to business unit heads, a positive development, in my view, terms of allowing the brands to gain significant independence and chart their own trajectory.

1) Victoria's Secret

VS, the largest segment of the company contributing 56% to the H1 2019 revenue, is dealing with the dual problem of falling growth and diluting margins. The company has already closed over 50 stores this year to rein in store-level losses. The streamlining makes a lot of sense - between 2014 and 2018, the VS segment (beauty and lingerie) contributed only $0.2B towards sales growth while diluting margins by $0.8B.

Source: Page 6 of Strategy Update Presentation

Despite its shortcomings, VS is still a behemoth in the lingerie segment with ~24% US market share and 100M+ social media followers. The two non-lingerie VS segments, PINK and Beauty, are also performing well and command respectable positions in their respective segments.

Source: Page 8 of Strategy Update Presentation

Q2 -2019 saw operating income sharply reduced by 560 bps YoY. This reduction was a result of 3 negative developments kicking in simultaneously – a slowdown in comparable sales, declining merchandise margins, and operating deleverage (primarily SG&A).

Source: Page 5 of Q2 Earnings Presentation

New leadership at VS lingerie (John Mehas) and PINK (Amy Hauk) is now driving the turnaround via a renewed focus on marketing and promotion, along with increased inventory breadth. The company will also be investing in the digital channel, a positive considering digital sales is proving to be a lucrative revenue stream - digital grew 21% YoY in 2018, reaching $2.5 billion, with an operating margin of 20+%.

Source: Page 18 of Q2 Earnings Presentation

In addition, the company will be reactivating its innovation pipeline and will start focusing more on the core, i.e., the bras segment in both VS and the PINK brand. The focus on PINK is encouraging given comp sales were down in Q2 primarily because of the exit from the swim business and some organic decline in apparel sales. The merchandise margin rate also reduced as the company carried out an inventory clearance sale to drive volume at a lower price point.

2) Bath & Body Works

BBW, the second largest segment by revenue, with a ~35% contribution in H1-2019, has been doing comparatively better over the past few years. Not only has BBW increased sales, but it has also cushioned the operating income fall to a certain extent despite the margin erosion at VS.

Source: Page 13 of Strategy Update Presentation

The BBW segment saw 10% revenue growth and 8% comp growth in Q2 with growth driven by all three categories – body care, home fragrance, and sops & sanitizers. Operating income, though up 7% on an absolute dollars basis, saw a 50bps margin dilution mainly due to increased supply chain and sourcing costs (fuel, wage, and tariff pressures).

Source: Page 8 of Q2 Earnings Presentation

The company is also continuing to push growth through a store investment program with a focus on BBW. Store economics for BBW have been impressive - of 740 BBW stores, the company generates a profit rate of 30% and projected IRR of 35% (vs 11% for VS and 18% overall).

Source: Page 33 of Strategy Update Presentation

Given BBW has already achieved market leadership across categories such as home fragrance, three-wick candles, body moisturizers, hand soaps, and hand sanitizers, etc, it will be tough to repeat the Q2 performance over the long-term. Nonetheless, I do expect the segment to continue delivering good results for the foreseeable future. There are still some growth engines within BBW, e.g., the direct channel (~15% of sales), and the company is committed to investing in strengthening it further.

3) International

The company’s international business has been a mixed bag in terms of YoY performance. The H1 growth tapered down significantly from 29% in 2018 to just 3% in 2019. However, there was a significant improvement in operating income during the same period. The operating loss sharply reduced from $14.2M (H1-2018) to $5.3M (H1-2019) with a 330bps improvement in margin.

Source: Page 6 of Q2 Earnings Presentation

Revenue and operating income increased in the franchise business, primarily driven by BBW international. The company-owned business saw significant growth in China while comps showed some stabilization in UK. Operating income saw an improvement in both markets.

LB management is confident about the China opportunity and expects to open 50-75 stores outside North America in 2019. Company is also leveraging digital successfully to increase its e-commerce footprint with ability to deliver in 200+ countries worldwide. Company has plans to re-platform the Digital business in 2020 to enable greater capability in terms of inventory SKUs and delivery.

4) Overall Take

The company seems to be on a favourable path in terms of delivering profitable growth. Management’s target to achieve 10-15% operating margin in VS looks highly aspirational as of now, but with new management in place and a clear roadmap, LB could well hit the numbers.

The company also, encouragingly, has a strong focus on improving cash flows, especially on a per-store basis where 99% of the stores are cash-flow positive. Additionally, efforts to increase inventory turnover and deleverage should drive long-term improvements in cash flows.

The impact of the recent dividend reduction remains to be seen - investors are used to regular payouts, and the sudden cut may affect sentiment.

Also notable was the fact that management did not outright reject the idea of de-merging BBW from VS business segments, stating that a potential de-merger was "under review" on the webcast. It may be beneficial for the BBW segment as it could unlock capital for further growth, but its impact on the overall group remains to be seen.

For now, valuation seems relatively cheap - LB trades at ~10x on a trailing basis, while the peer average is closer to 12x.

Source: www.gurufocus.com, share prices as at Sep 13, 2019 close

Conclusion

LB is a story of two halves - one half of the company is not performing well in terms of growth and profitability, while the other half (BBW and international), is performing very well. Though the company has acquired leadership in many product lines where it operates, operating margins have dwindled in last few years. To turn things around, the company has outlined a clear margin and cash flow improvement plan, with new management in place at PINK and VS lingerie.

Though the exact impact of the plan remains to be seen, given the fact that company remains a behemoth in many segments and has able leadership at the helm, I am optimistic that the financial metrics will improve in the future. Shares look undervalued relative to its peers, despite the outperformance of BBW; hence, I think LB could appreciate from here.

