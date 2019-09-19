JD.Com's Stock May Be Waking From Its Slumber

Shares of JD.com (JD) may finally be breaking out of their long-term period of consolidation. They have been flirting with a tough level of technical resistance around $31.50. Now the stock may finally be building the momentum it needs to get out of this tight trading range.

I first noted the improving technicals for the stock in my SA Marketplace service "Reading The Markets" on September 12, JD.Com Seeing Bullish Betting when the stock was trading around $31.60. I have written on JD.com many times for the free site as well, and you can track those articles and many more on this Google spreadsheet I have created.

Breakout Nears

The chart shows that the stock has struggled at a level of technical resistance around $31.50 on multiple occasions since the middle of April. Now the equity is challenging that level of resistance, and should it break out, the stock is likely to head towards $34.80.

The chart shows that the breakout may be occurring as volume levels fall, a sign that the sellers in the stock are finally starting to wane. Additionally, the relative strength index appears it is nearing a break out of its own, after consolidating, suggesting that bullish momentum for the stock is building.

Improving Options

On top of the improving technicals, the stock has been seeing some bullish options betting taking place in recent days. Recently, the open interest for the November 15 $33 calls has risen by 10,000 contracts. As of September 19, the contracts trade for roughly $1.40 per contract and would need to increase to around $34.40 by the expiration date for the trader to earn a profit, a gain of about 8% from the current stock price of $31.88.

Fundamentals May Be Improving

The stock is historically cheap too, which adds yet another reason why the stock may continue to rise in the futures. Currently, shares trade for roughly 27 times 2020 earnings estimates of $1.16 per share. It puts the stock valuation at the lower end of its historical range since 2017.

Additionally, analysts have been raising their views on the company's earnings. Since March 18, the earnings estimates for 2020 and 2021 have increased by roughly 17 and 20%, respectively. However, over that same time, the stock has risen by just 5%. Investors have been not rewarded by the improving earnings outlook for the company.

Big Risks Result in Underperformance

One reason for the stock's lack of performance continues to be an overhang of the trade war between the US and China. Again, JD.com has often been used as a proxy for that trade war. The risks of that trade will rise as the meetings between the two countries start back up again, with a trade team from China expected to travel to the US in October. Visibility into how these meeting may proceed is unclear and extremely hard to predict. It means that stock may fall victim to headline risk, and volatility may increase.

Should the stock fail to break out and rise above resistance, then one needs to consider that the stock is likely heading significantly lower. It could even result in the stock falling 13% to a level of support around $27.50.

Another fallout of the trade war has been the declining value of the Chinese yuan versus the dollar. The devaluation of the yuan can hurt JD's revenue and earnings when it reports back into dollars. Should the yuan devalue further, it could drag the company's profits lower, while also pushing the earnings multiple higher.

Once again JD.com will attempt to break out of its nearly six-month-long trading range. The odds are looking better for the stock to break out today than they have in the past.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.