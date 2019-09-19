Qualcomm: Enjoy The Silence, But Stay Aware Of Existing Risks

Qualcomm (QCOM) investors like myself can look back on stormy months and even years. The times were marked by regulatory obstacles, failed mergers, failed acquisitions and fierce legal disputes with Apple (AAPL). But recently it has become extremely quiet for Qualcomm standards. Now that the waves of past events have smoothed over silence has returned, I would like to point out that Qualcomm is finally back on course. Operationally, things are going pretty well for Qualcomm again. However, I will also keep an eye on possible risks. I see this mainly in the area of competition law. While the first regulatory waves have already passed through Qualcomm, investors need to keep an eye on the next waves. Here I see the risk of private enforcement in particular.

The ship is on course (finally)

The problems and especially the disputes with Apple have left large gaps in Qualcomm's balance sheet and figures. Especially the earnings and margin suffered extremely. But that's over now and Qualcomm can focus on its day-to-day business again. And this business looks promising. First of all, the fundamentals have improved dramatically and are pointing in the right direction. Earnings and margin are right back on track.

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

This development clearly shows that it is worth holding shares of well-positioned companies in the long term, even if things are going badly for a few years and a company underperforms.

In the meantime, Qualcomm has also returned a significant amount of capital to investors. For example, the company has increased its dividend for 16 years. Over the past 5 years, the dividend has been increased by an average of 13.33 percent. With a payout ratio of 73.2 percent and a dividend yield of over 3 percent, the company still offers dividend investors some incentives to purchase Qualcomm shares. In addition, the company has bought back an extremely large number of shares since 2015. Here, however, the timing of the buybacks was not always optional, as Qualcomm often bought its own shares at high prices. But I think that the company can only be blamed to a limited extent. Of course, this has destroyed shareholder value. Nevertheless, the following developments were not really predictable. Furthermore, the number of shares has declined significantly despite everything.

Data by YCharts

In addition, USD 7.8 billion remained authorized for repurchase under Qualcomm's stock repurchase program. In any case, this is a better service for investors than wasting money on nonsensical company acquisitions. To criticize the timing of share purchases afterwards is just as useful as criticizing investors for not having already bought Amazon shares when Amazon went public. In addition, Qualcomm has also simply paid off USD 6 billion in debt.

(Source: 3Q results)

No question, Qualcomm is expensive. Its actual P/E ratio is 27.67. However, this is much less than before, when the ratio was almost 50. This was, of course, partly due to Apple's outstanding payments, which is why these figures are not one hundred percent meaningful. However, if you look at semiconductor manufacturers such as Intel (INTC) and NXP (NXPI), you will notice a sporty valuation.

Data by YCharts

This is due to the fact that investors in Qualcomm shares are extremely trading the future. And this future has a name: 5G. The global 5G chipset market was valued at USD 1.21 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 9.22 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 41.2 percent. Overall, after a ramp-up period in the late 2020s and early 2030s, it is estimated that the total global sales enablement potential of 5G to reach USD 12.3 trillion in 2035. And it seems that Qualcomm will own and rule big slices of this 5G mega market. The range of applications of 5G is extremely diverse.

An example are chips for mobile phones. Intel left the 5G smartphone modem business to instead focus on opportunities for 4G and 5G modems in PCs, internet of things devices, and other data-centric devices. This has essentially opened the door for Qualcomm to dominate the market for 5G chips, at least for mobile phones. While Qualcomm had previously addressed the high-end sector in particular, this is also changing. Qualcomm recently announced that it will use a new modem inside upcoming generations of Snapdragon 7-series and 6-series chips.

But 5G goes far beyond mobile phones. Qualcomm is very well positioned to immediately gain market share in the mega automotive market. Last year, Qualcomm introduced the Qualcomm 9150 C-V2X Chipset as a part of its C-V2X platform. This chipset is already compatible with 5G. Furthermore, the chipset is already being designed into Roadside Units (RSUs), Onboard Units (OBUs), and modules used for automotive safety and traffic efficiency. Many investors are not yet aware of this data driven market. But with 5G, there will be a completely new market with an impressively high market volume. Of the total USD 12.3 trillion potential of the total 5G market, USD 2.4 trillion will be felt in the automotive sector. As I pointed out in another analysis, in Europe, Qualcomm will more or less share the 5G automotive chipset market with Intel. This is because Qualcomm, unlike the competition, already offers ready-made solutions for 5G applications.

Taking the risks into account

Overall, I see two risks for Qualcomm on an operational basis that investors must take into account. The first risk lies in the trade conflict. Qualcomm is affected at several levels here. The business is being impacted by a shift in OEM share towards Huawei as they increase their focus on domestic China sales and to a lesser extent by the loss of the direct sales to Huawei affected by the trade ban. Qualcomm would also like to do business with Huawei, but has not received a license to do so. But Qualcomm could also suffer indirectly from the trade war in the medium term. China will impose 25 percent tariffs on imported American cars from Dec. 15.

In addition, I think that the impacts of the trade war are yet to come. For now, the dispute with China was abstract for many people. It was an dispute with a country and not more. The impacts on their everyday lives was little. This has changed with the latest round. If Trump actually introduces further tariffs in December, the tariffs would cover 99 percent of all Chinese exports. Buyers of these products must accordingly expect higher prices. This actually affects the entire population of the USA. But this also means that they have less money for luxury goods such as mobile phones.

In this respect, Qualcomm also assumes lower sipments. However, this is also influenced by customers and consumers preparing the 5G rollout.

Another problem that has preoccupied Qualcomm for a long time is disputes with competition authorities. I have a pretty concrete approach to such threats. Given that one threat does not necessarily weigh as much as another threat, investors have to perform very thorough due diligence. The decisive factors are the business models and how these business models would react to antitrust regulation. Overall, I don't see any greater risk here. To some extent, a large part of the risk has already been realised. On the other hand, the rest does not weigh too heavily.

As I predicted before, the European Commission as the antitrust authority of Europe has imposed a fine of USD 272 million on Qualcomm. The proceedings concerned 3G and 4G chipsets. Qualcomm has also changed its business practices so that there is no longer any danger of this happening. That means that the future market with 5G chips is not affected. It should also be borne in mind that the fine is a one time effect and will only affect the result once.Furthermore, after the Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) agreement, Qualcomm is also liquid enough to pay the fine.

When it comes to the investigations by the FTC, the FTC will not prohibit Qualcomm from taking fees. It will only prohibit Qualcomm from taking excessive fees. This may also weaken revenue, but it will not affect the overall business and Qualcomm's know-how. Furthermore, the future market with 5G chips is not affected here too.

Given that, there's only one thing left that causes some stomach pain. Antitrust disputes usually come in waves. First and foremost, there is so-called public enforcement. Here the authorities investigate the behaviour of companies and impose fines or prohibitions. Public enforcement is regularly followed by private enforcement. Here, third-party companies file claims for damages against the company that had violated competition law. There is therefore a possibility that Qualcomm may also be sued by suppliers for the anti-competitive practices committed by Qualcomm. This would result in additional costs. Fortunately, there are no signs of an approaching wave of lawsuits. However, Qualcomm investors should keep a close eye on the situation. It may be that potential plaintiffs will first await Qualcomm's appeal against the fine imposed by the European Commission.

Conclusion

(Source: Qualcomm is on track again)

Qualcomm can finally focus on its day-to-day business again. This business looks promising. With 5G, the first applications will start this year and Qualcomm is excellently positioned. For me, the company is still worth an investment. Investors should therefore look forward to the future and enjoy the juicy dividends of more than 3 percent.

Risk-averse investors should also keep an eye on possible threats. This is particularly true in view of the possible after-effects of the antitrust proceedings against Qualcomm. Here I see the risk of private enforcement through claims for damages in particular. Here the share price could suffer setbacks. As a long-term investor, however, I am less bothered by these temporary sturgeon fires. I remain invested.

