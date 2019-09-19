March To Freedom Fund: Q3 Purchases

Outside of CVS Health Corp, each of these companies has multiple decades of dividend growth.

We found that AT&T and CVS Health Corp offered compelling upside potential at the time of purchase.

We added to Stryker, McDonald's and V.F. Corp in order to bring these position sizes in-line with the rest of our portfolio.

We were able to add to five positions in the third quarter.

2019 has been the busiest year of investing for the March to Freedom Fund, and the third quarter was no different. We made five purchases in the quarter, adding to five previously existing positions. Each stock that we own in our portfolio pays a dividend. Our goal is to live off the dividends produced by the March to Freedom Fund once our working days are over.

Now that we own essentially all of the stocks that we want to own, we are in the process of increasing the size of our positions. We are balancing building up our smaller positions with adding to names that appear to be undervalued. Sometimes this means that stocks that are outside of my purchase target are bought in order to grow a holding.

If you’re not familiar with how I value stocks, I first consult Value Line for their safety and financial strength ratings. I am looking for at least a 2 for safety and a B++ for financial strength. These ratings tell me that the company is on sound financial footing.

If the stock passes this first test, I then take the current price and compare it to fair values and price targets from a number of different sources to see how over or undervalued shares are compared to these estimates. I also use the stock’s expected earnings-per-share for the current year to determine a current price-to-earnings, or P/E, ratio. I then compare this to the stock’s five-year average P/E from F.A.S.T. Graphs. I then take the average of these values to determine a price target.

I am willing to pay 5% above what I consider to be fair value if a company has more than a decade of dividend growth. A lengthier dividend growth track record shows that a company can withstand a recession and still manage to increase its payment to shareholders.

Let's look at what we bought this quarter and why.

A Leader in the Medical Device Industry

First up, we added to our position in Stryker (SYK) on 7/30/2019 at a price of $213.73.

Stryker is a global leader in the medical device sector. In the second quarter, earnings-per-share grew 12.5% while revenues were higher by 10%.

The company’s Mako robot allows surgeons to perform knee and hip operations through use of a robot. This device has allowed Stryker to make gains in the areas of knee and hip procedures. Knee procedures were up 6.6% and hip procedures were higher by 5.4% during the quarter. These figures should only grow as more surgeons and patients become comfortable with the Mako robot. Stryker installed 44 Mako robots worldwide, a 13% improvement from the second quarter of 2018. There are now more than 700 Make robots around the globe.

Stryker has increased its dividend for 26 consecutive years, making the company a Dividend Champion. While the stock’s yield is low (~1.0%), Stryker has averaged 12.1% dividend growth over the last five-years. More recently, the company increased its dividend by 10.6% for the 1/31/19 payment.

Value Line gives Stryker a 1 for safety and an A++ for financial strength. Both ratings are the highest that Value Line offers.

Using our purchase price and the company’s midpoint for earnings-per-share guidance for 2019 of $8.20, shares of Stryker were trading with a P/E ratio of 26.1 at the time of purchase. This is a 23.3% premium to the stock’s five-year average P/E of 20.

CFRA had a one-year price target of $235, offering 10% upside from our purchase price. CFRA’s fair value estimate was $207.2, which means we overpaid by 3.1%.

Morningstar listed fair value at $169, 20.9% below where we added to our position.

Value Engine also had a one-year price target of $235 for Stryker, which, again, would result in a 10% return if achieved. Their fair value was $174.1, showing shares to be 18.6% undervalued at the time of purchase.

Average these values out and I found fair value for Stryker to be $197 at the time of purchase. This means we overpaid for our most recent batch of shares by 7.7%. Normally, I am only willing to go 5% above my fair value estimate, but Stryker’s business is strong and has a long history of dividend growth that I did not mind paying up for the stock.

Another factor in my decision making was that the position is one of our smallest so adding to it was a priority.

The Golden Arches

That same day, we added once again to our position in McDonald’s (MCD). We paid $215.24 for this batch of shares.

The second quarter saw a 7% improvement in adjusted earnings-per-share while sales were up 8% in constant currency. Global comparable sales increased 6.5% in the second quarter, well above estimates. U.S. comparable sales climbed 5.7%.

These same-store sales growth rates are remarkable given the maturity of McDonald’s and the wide range of quick service restaurants that consumers can choose from. McDonald’s ability to successfully offer national and local offerings to meet the tastes of its consumers is a major reason for the company’s success.

McDonald’s leadership position in its industry has allowed the company to return capital to shareholders in the form of dividends for decades. The company has increased its dividend for the past 43 years.

The average dividend increase over the past five years is just 6.1%, but McDonald’s most recent raise was 14.9% for the 12/17/2018 payment.

Value Line gives McDonald’s a 1 for safety and an A++ for financial strength. Again, both ratings are the highest that Value Line offers.

Using our purchase price and the company’s midpoint for earnings-per-share guidance for 2019 of $8.23, shares of McDonald’s were trading with a P/E ratio of 26.2 at the time of purchase. This is a 17% premium to the stock’s five-year average P/E ratio of 21.7.

CFRA had a one-year price target of $235, offering 9.2% upside from our purchase price. CFRA’s fair value estimate was $160, which means we overpaid by 25.7%.

Morningstar listed fair value at $215, very close to our purchase price.

Value Engine had a one-year price target of $233.2 for McDonald’s, offering 9.7% upside potential. Their fair value was $181.7, showing shares to be 15.6% overvalued at the time of purchase.

Average these values out and I found fair value for McDonald’s to be $201 at the time of purchase. This means that we overpaid by 6.6% for our latest batch of shares.

As I said above, I normally am only willing to go 5% above my fair value estimate, but McDonald’s business is strong and has a long history of dividend growth that I did not mind paying up for the stock.

As with Stryker, I consider McDonald's to be a core holding and want to build a position of size in the company. This is our third purchase this year of the stock so it will likely be some time before we add again.

An Apparel Company With a Long History of Growth

We then bought shares of apparel maker V.F. Corp (VFC) on 7/31/2019 at a price of $88.19.

V.F. Corp is a leader in the apparel manufacture industry. After spinning off its Lee and Wrangler jeans businesses, the company’s top brands now consist of The North Face, Vans, Timberland and Dickies.

The company’s earnings report for fiscal quarter of fiscal 2020 saw a 6% increase in revenues from continuing operations while adjusted earnings-per-share from continuing operations improved 61%.

Most of the company’s largest brands performed well during the quarter.

Source: V.F. Corp’s First Quarter Earnings Results Presentation, slide 13.

In constant currency, all of V.F. Corp’s brands showed growth. Currency was a headwind for all brand, but caused Timberland to suffer a slight decline in sales year-over-year.

V.F. Crop has made significant investments in direct-to-consumer and digital sales offerings. These investments have proven fruitful over the company’s past few quarters. Direct-to-consumer revenues were up 14% while digital increased 24% in the second quarter.

V.F. Corp did reduce its dividend by 15.7% for the upcoming 9/20/2019 payment, but this is due to the spinoff of its jeans businesses. Adjusting for this spinoff, the company has increased its dividend for 46 consecutive years.

Value Line gives V.F. Corp a 2 for safety and an A for financial strength. Both ratings qualify the stock for purchase under my investing criteria.

Using our purchase price and the company’s midpoint for earnings-per-share guidance for the fiscal year of $3.32, shares of V.F. Corp were trading with a P/E ratio of 26.6 at the time of purchase. This is a 19.1% premium to the stock’s five-year average P/E of 21.5.

CFRA had a one-year price target of $105, offering 19.1% upside from our purchase price. CFRA’s fair value estimate was $70.21, which means we overpaid by 20.9%.

Morningstar listed fair value at $65, 26.3% lower than where we added to our position.

Value Engine had a one-year price target of $96.90 for V.F. Corp, offering 9.9% upside potential from where we added our shares. Their fair value was $73.35, showing shares to be 16.8% overvalued at the time of purchase.

Average these values out and I found fair value for V.F. Corp to be $80 at the time of purchase. This means we overpaid by 9%. This is well outside my usual limits for purchasing stock, but V.F. Corp was one of our smaller holdings.

I was willing to go above my usual threshold for purchase in order to own more of the stock.

While our first three purchase of the quarter were made in positions that were among our smallest and outside my usual purchase ranges, the last two buys in the quarter were stocks I found to be undervalued.

A Cash Flow Generating Machine

On 7/31/2019, we added shares of AT&T (T) to our portfolio at $34.37.

AT&T released second quarter earnings results on 8/24/2019.

Source: AT&T’s Second Quarter Earnings Results Presentation, slide 5.

The company earned $0.89, which was a decline of 2.2% year-over-year. Revenue grew 15.3% to $45 billion. Both earnings-per-share and revenue results were in-line with consensus estimates. Excluding acquisitions, revenue was higher by just 0.6%.

Wireless services were higher by 2.4% and the company added 355K postpaid and prepaid phone net adds. WarnerMedia revenue grew 6.3% due to strength in HBO and movie releases. Ad revenues for Turner also improved despite the shift in NCAA basketball tournament games to the third quarter.

One of the reasons that I find AT&T such an attractive investment is the company’s cash flow generation. The company produced $8.8 billion in free cash flow during the second quarter. Over the last year, free cash flow has totaled more than $29 billion. This has helped AT&T to pay down its massive debt load, which reached $180 billion at the TimeWarner merger close. The company reduced net debt by $6.8 billion during the second quarter. AT&T expects debt of ~$150 billion by the end of 2019.

AT&T’s free cash flow generation has allowed the company to increase its dividend for the past 35 years. The company increased its dividend by 2% for the 2/1/2019 payment. This increase essentially matches AT&T’s long-term average growth rate. I feel that the nearly 6% yield to more than make up for this low growth.

Value Line gives AT&T a 1 for safety and an A++ for financial strength, which are, again, the highest ratings awarded.

Using our purchase price and the company’s midpoint for earnings-per-share guidance for 2019 of $3.60, shares of AT&T were trading with a P/E ratio of 9.5 at the time of purchase. This is a 26.7% discount to the stock’s five-year average P/E of 12.1.

CFRA had a one-year price target of $36, offering 4.7% upside from our purchase price. CFRA’s fair value estimate was $34.88, which means we bought AT&T at a 1.5% discount.

Morningstar listed fair value at $37, 7.7% above where we added to our position.

Value Engine also had a one-year price target of $32.47 for AT&T, meaning we overpaid by 5.5%. Their fair value was $38.13, showing shares to be 10.9% undervalued at the time of purchase.

Average these values out and I found fair value for AT&T to be $37 at the time of purchase. This means we bought our most recent batch of AT&T shares at a 7.7% discount to my fair value estimate. AT&T is one of our largest positions and the stock has broken out over the last few weeks, but I found the 5.9% yield to attractive to pass up.

A Pharmacy Retail Leader

Finally, we purchased shares of CVS Health Corp (CVS) at $61.70 on 8/21/2019. CVS Health Corp reported second quarter results on 8/7/2019.

Source: CVS Health Corp’s Second Quarter Earnings Results Presentation, slide 3.

Adjusted earnings-per-share grew 12% to $1.89. This was $0.20 above estimates. Revenue increased 36% to $63.4 billion, which was $770 million higher than analysts had expected. Nearly all of this growth was due to the company’s purchase of Aetna. Excluding this, revenues were flat.

The company’s pharmacy segment grew 4.2%, mostly due to brand name drug price increases. Total pharmacy claims processed where higher by 4%. CVS Health Corp’s retail pharmacy market share improved 120 basis points to 26.5%. Sales for the retail segment of the company were up 3.7%. Front of store sales increased 3.9% on higher volumes for health and beauty products.

CVS Health Corp has paused its dividend growth in 2018 in order to pay down debt from the Aetna purchase. Prior to this, the company had increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years. I’m not generally a fan of a dividend freeze, but CVS Health Corp paused its dividend growth in order to reduce its debt obligations. Cleaning up its financial house in the short term is likely to lead to future dividend growth. I find the company’s business attractive enough to forgo dividend growth in this case. Shares also offer an above market yield.

Value Line gives CVS Health Corp a 1 for safety and an A++ for financial strength, qualifying the stock for purchase.

Using our purchase price and the company’s midpoint for earnings-per-share guidance for 2019 of $6.95, shares of CVS Health Corp were trading with a P/E ratio of 8.9 at the time of purchase. This is a 52.1% discount to the stock’s five-year average P/E of 13.5.

CFRA had a one-year price target of $78, offering 26.4% upside from our purchase price. CFRA’s fair value estimate was $58.36, meaning we overpaid by 5.4%.

Morningstar’s fair value estimate was $92, which would make shares 49% undervalued at the time of purchase.

Value Engine also had a one-year price target of $52.95 for CVS Health Corp, which would have shares at 14.2% overvalued. Their fair value estimate was $95, showing shares to be 54% undervalued at the time of purchase.

Average these values out and I found fair value for CVS Health Corp to be $78 at the time of purchase. This means we bought our most recent batch of CVS Health Corp shares at a 27% discount to my fair value estimate.

Even after breaking out since earnings results were released, I still found CVS Health Corp to be one of the most undervalued stocks that I follow. I now consider the position to be a full.

Final Thoughts

The third quarter saw us add to five positions in The March to Freedom Fund. This quarter was a mix of building up positions, as we did with Stryker, McDonald’s and V.F. Corp, while also purchasing stocks that were found to be undervalued, which was the case for AT&T and CVS Health Corp.

Outside of CVS Health Corp, each of these companies has increased its dividend for multiple decades. This means that each company has experienced several recessions and managed to not only maintain, but grow their dividends. These are the types of companies I want to own more of as dividends will be used to cover expenses in retirement.

What do you think of our purchases this quarter? What did you buy in the third quarter? Feel free to leave a comment below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SYK,MCD,VFC,CVS,T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.