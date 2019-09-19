Federal Reserve Watch: Fed Cut Was Expected

Foreign exchange markets seem to want the US to maintain a strong dollar, reflecting its global leadership position and the fact that this leadership is necessary for world stability.

Especially important was the fact that the value of the US dollar remained relatively stable in the aftermath of the move.

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve cut its policy rate of interest by 25 basis points and the reaction in the financial markets seemed to indicate that this action was expected.

The Federal Reserve cut the range for its policy rate of interest by 25 basis points, from 1.75 percent to 2.00 percent.

Financial markets reacted in a way that indicated that this cut was expected. That is, financial markets stayed pretty much where they were.

The market I have been paying most attention to recently, the foreign exchange market, remained calm with minor movements throughout Wednesday.

Early afternoon, it took $1.1070 to purchase one euro. The cost of a euro declined throughout the afternoon, showing a stronger dollar, but, on Thursday morning, the price was around $1.1070.

Last Friday, the dollar price of a euro closed at $1.1077.

The market has been relatively stable, as have other financial markets.

As readers know from my recent posts (see this one and also this one), I am in favor of a strong US dollar and have argued against the efforts of the president to substantially weaken the dollar at this time.

I believe that Federal Reserve officials, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell, have indicated that they are not in a hurry to continue the decline in the policy rate. For example, there were three voting members of the Federal Open Market Committee that voted against the reduction.

There has not been this many votes against a proposed move in the policy rate since the special situation in 2016.

Although there is the possibility that one more policy rate cut could take place this year, the opposition within the FOMC to such a cut appears to be fairly strong.

The new economic projections released by the Federal Reserve at the close of yesterday’s meeting show that officials are forecasting that the effective Federal Funds rate for the year 2019 will be 1.9 percent, followed by this same average for 2020. Obviously, the expected 1.9 percent effective rate is within the newly created range.

Fed officials gave several reasons why the cut was needed at this time. First, there is the slowing world economy that must be dealt with. Then, there is the uncertainty on the trade front as it is unclear exactly where the United States and China will come out on their tariff discussions.

Furthermore, business capital spending in the United States has been falling and there is new information that manufacturing activity is also moderating.

So, there are signs of economic weakness, but, as Fed projections indicate, Fed officials are still expecting the US economy to stay pretty much on the current course: modest, but not robust.

For 2019, the Fed’s projection for real GDP growth has been raised to 2.2 percent from the previous forecast of 2.1 percent.

For 2020 and beyond, the Fed’s projections remain stable with the growth rate for 2020 coming in at 2.0 percent, followed by 1.9 percent in 2021 and 1.8 percent in 2022.

Growth is not as strong as would be desired, but the Fed sees no recession in site. In addition, the unemployment rate is expected to remain at its fifty-year low of 3.7 percent through 2020.

If the Federal Reserve is data driven, there appears to be little or no reason to drop the policy rate of interest any lower.

The financial markets seem to also believe this to be the case. In fact, if anything, I believe that financial markets would like to see the value of the dollar rise a little bit from where it is. I believe that this wish would be supported by the Federal Reserve keeping its interest rate policy range remaining where it is for the rest of this year and into 2020.

As has been well-reported, there has been some turmoil in the short-term money markets this week. All indications point to the fact that the disturbance resulted from operational factors impacting commercial banks and other institutions related to the timing of tax payments and government debt issuance and one or more other operating factors.

All indications point to the fact these are just short-run disturbances and that the Federal Reserve has acted, operationally, to smooth out any volatility that might accompany the disequilibrium and restore the calm to the markets.

It has been noted that the Federal Reserve has not had to act in this way for a long time. Indications are that Fed personnel have handled the situation very well.

Leaving these short-term disturbances aside, we go back to the reality that the Federal Reserve is facing some very trying times.

There is much uncertainty in the world today. There are areas that are facing real economic threats: Europe, Great Britain, China, Argentina, and Brazil just to name a few.

Furthermore, there is much unrest in the political world and with a presidential election coming up in the US in the near future, this political unrest is not going to go away. It is highly likely that a lot of pressure will be put on the Federal Reserve.

My suggestion during this time is to keep an eye on the value of the US dollar.

A stronger dollar will indicate that financial markets are supportive of what is going on in the United States relative to what is going on in the rest of the world. Right now, the United States economy is in better shape than most of the other countries in the world, especially the larger ones.

Right now, the economic policy of the United States is considered to be better positioned than that of most other areas in the world.

Right now, most of the rest of the world would like the United States to retain its leadership position, bolstered by a strong economy and a strong currency.

Investors, I believe, would benefit most from such a scenario.

My rationale for these conclusions can be seen in my recent post supporting efforts to maintain a strong dollar.

Hopefully the Federal Reserve will do its part to accomplish this.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.