AT&T Revised Model Based On Elliott Management Plan: $59.41

My model shows AT&T, with certain assumptions, would be worth $59.41 per share, or 62% above the present price.

The plan envisions asset sales, buybacks, and debt reduction by AT&T, along with a more focused management to increase EBITDA and FCF.

I revised my model for AT&T using some assumptions based on the Elliott Management Corp. plan for the next two years.

The Elliott Management Plan Suggests AT&T Should Change its Focus

I studied the Elliott Management "Activating" Plan for AT&T (T) published on September 9, 2019, and revised my model for the company for the next two years. This is a revision based on the model I developed from my previous article on AT&T on July 17, "AT&T is Worth Over 50% More Than Its Present Price."

I made certain assumptions which were based on the Elliott Plan and compared the company to its peers with certain revisions. My model estimates the company would be worth $59.41 if AT&T undertakes most of the suggestions. Interestingly, Elliott suggests the company would be worth between $55 and $60 per share by 2023 if their steps are activated. Note: subscribers to my Total Yield Value Guide have access to the detailed spreadsheet.

The core focus of the Elliott Plan is to increase EBITDA by more focusing the company on its core assets and to begin asset sales to fund both debt repayments and significant buybacks. Here is a table they presented:

Source: Sept. 9 letter from Elliott Management Corp to AT&T

Interestingly, AT&T's investor relations website now highlights on its front page a statement from the CFO that T expects to begin buybacks this year along with $6-8 billion in asset sales:

Source: AT&T Investor Relations website

Model Assumptions

Based on the Elliott Plan, as well as the recent AT&T statement, I decided to include the following assumptions in my model:

50% of $7 billion in assets sales (an average of $6-8 billion) used to fund buybacks between Q3 and Q4 2019.

Asset sales of $20 billion in 2020, and $25 billion in 2021.

Buybacks and debt reduction split evenly from the net of FCF minus dividends plus asset sales in both 2020 and 2021.

Buybacks assume a 3% increase in the AT&T stock price in Q3 and Q4, plus 10% increases in both 2020 and 2021 (on average).

6.7% sales growth in 2019 over 2018, plus the same growth in 2020 and 2021.

Net income margin of 9.8% in 2019 through 2021, plus a 37.8% EBITDA margin in the same years. The net income margin is higher than that of Q2 2019 (8.3%) but about on par with the EBITDA margin in Q2 (37.3%).

Operating cash flow is 27.5% of sales in 2019-2021, and FCF is 58% of operating cash flow. These are below the ratios achieved in Q2 2019.

Using these assumptions, I built out the rest of the model to forecast where AT&T might be by the end of 2021. Here is the net result:

Source: Hake estimates

Valuation Methodology

Below is the result of my valuation analysis. I will describe below how it was achieved.

Source: Hake estimates

Methodology: My valuation is based on a peer valuation, as in my last article, with a number of adjustments or revisions.

For example, here is the full 2019 estimated valuation, which is first based on comp ratios:

Source: Hake estimates using Yahoo Finance data

The industry ratios are then adjusted by comparing industry margins:

Source: Hake estimates using Yahoo Finance data

Using these ratios and the peer comps, I estimated AT&T's average value:

Source: Hake estimates

You can see here that I adjusted the dividend yield comp metric, especially since it resulted in an outlier number. Here is how I did that: I compared each peer company's dividend payout ratio based on the dividends divided by FCF ratio. It turns out that AT&T pays out 57% of its FCF as dividends whereas its peers have a lower 27% ratio:

Source: Hake estimates using Yahoo Finance data

This table shows that AT&T has a 127% higher payout ratio than its peers based on the dividends/FCF ratio. In the table above, where I adjusted the industry dividend yield ratio by increasing it by 127%. This resulted in a normalized value of $49.78 for AT&T using the dividend yield metric.

Next, I used this same methodology for 2020 and 2021. But before I show those results, here are the results of the debt reduction, buybacks and lower share count that would be conducted by AT&T over the next two years:

Source: Hake estimates

So, based on these lower shares outstanding, as well as lower net debt, the dividend per share is higher, the EV value is lower and the FCF and net income are higher in the 2020 and 2021 estimated valuations:

Source: Hake estimates

The 2020 and 2021 valuations are then discounted to present value:

And averaging the 2019 through 2021 values results in the following:

So, that is how I derived the revised estimate of $59.41 for AT&T assuming the company conducted asset sales, buybacks, and debt reduction.

Summary and Conclusion

AT&T's CEO was discussed today in Barron's magazine as saying some of the changes Elliott Management wants "make a lot of sense." In fact, the company is now highlighting on its front page that they expect to conduct asset sales and buybacks by the end of 2019. The Elliott Plan did not specify exactly how much asset sales and exactly how much buybacks and debt reduction. They only suggested formulas for how non-core business asset sales should be used in buybacks and debt cuts.

My model makes some assumptions about the extent of asset sales and FCF growth and shows how the share count reduction, debt reduction, and resulting valuation would turn out. My best estimate is that the stock is worth $59.41, assuming these changes are made. This represents an upside of over 61% for shareholders in the next two years if the plan is undertaken. Subscribers to the Total Yield Value Guide can play with my assumptions by downloading the spreadsheet and revising it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.