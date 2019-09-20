The Pound Loved The Move By The U.K. Parliament

At the start of this week, the market's attention shifted from the trade war between the US and China to the Middle East. The drone strikes that hit Saudi Arabia's oilfields last weekend took out 5% of the world's daily supplies. It could also represent an escalation of the already tense situation in the Middle East, home to more than half of the oil reserves on our planet.

The trade standoff between the countries with the leading GDPs continues to threaten to thrust the global economy into a recession. At the same time, the temperature is rising when it comes to the future of Iran, Saudi Arabia, and US involvement in the most turbulent political region on the earth.

While trade and the Middle East are a lot for markets to deal with these days, the UK's pending divorce from the European Union is another issue that could ripple through the world market's like a tsunami. The UK voted to leave the EU in June 2016. However, the two sides have yet to agree on a framework for Brexit. The price action in the British pound versus US dollar foreign currency relationship since the 2016 referendum has been volatile. The pound does not like uncertainty. Therefore, the prospects of a hard Brexit with no deal with the EU caused periods of selling in the British currency. On the other hand, whenever it looked like a deal was on the horizon, the pound appreciated against the dollar.

Brexit has been a high-stakes chess game for the leadership of the UK and EU over the past three-plus years. The next deadline for the UK's membership is on October 31, just six weeks away. The latest move came from the UK Parliament when it stuck a roadblock in front of the British Prime Minister. The pound loved the barricade to Brexit as the currency rallied away from the new low in early September.

The Invesco Currency Shares British Pound Sterling Trust (FXB) reflects the price action in the pound-dollar foreign exchange relationship.

The Prime Minister made a pledge

Theresa May had what turned out to be an impossible job when she replaced David Cameron as the Prime Minister of the UK following the shocking Brexit referendum. After years of shuttling back and forth between the EU and her Parliament, she threw up her hands in disgust and stepped aside. The former Mayor of London and a leader in the Brexit movement, Boris Johnson, took her place after campaigning against other Tory party candidates. The new Prime Minister pledged to fulfill the will of the British people and take the UK out of the EU by the October 31 deadline with or without an agreement with the union. In a move to prevent Parliament from undermining his plans, Prime Minister Johnson arranged for a prolonged five-week suspension of the Parliament until just before the line in the sand date for a hard Brexit.

The Parliament said "not so fast"

Politics is always a chess game, and in the UK, the stakes have not been so high since Winston Churchill took the nation through the travails of WWII. Before the suspension of the Parliament, the legislature with the assistance of some Tory party members voted to make it illegal for the Prime Minister to execute a hard Brexit without a deal with the EU. As a response, the Prime Minister tabled a vote for a snap election that would take place on October 15, two-weeks before the deadline. The move required a two-thirds majority, and Johnson fell far short of the necessary votes.

With the Parliament on hiatus, and the inability to execute a hard exit, Prime Minister Johnson is now doing precisely the same as his predecessor. Johnson is negotiating with the EU leadership for an agreement that would meet the deadline. If he fails, he will go into the next election after not delivering on his pledge. The Parliament has put him in a weak position when it comes to both the next election and negotiations with the EU.

A general election will serve as a second referendum

It was not that the opposing party did not want a general election when the Prime Minister tabled the motion. The strategy was to defer the election until after the Brexit deadline and force another extension to weaken the leader of the Tory Party. It is almost a certainty that a general election will occur before the end of 2019.

The last election in the UK was to elect members of the European Parliament. In that contest, Brexit leader Nigel Farage set up the Brexit party in six weeks and received more votes than the Tory or the Labour parties. The vote was a sign that the people of the UK continue to favor an exit from the EU and that the citizenry is fed up with the two traditional political parties. A general election will now serve as a second referendum on Brexit.

Watch the Brexit party

To win the general election, Prime Minister Johnson will need to arrange a marriage of convenience of Mr. Farage for his support. Splitting the pro-Brexit vote could usher the Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn into the Prime Minister's seat. Corbyn is not a popular figure in the UK as he supports a socialist agenda. Farage has risen to a position within Great Britain as a kingmaker and could have visions of cementing his power and becoming the nation's Prime Minister. However, he has said that if Johnson remains focused on executing Brexit, he will support the current Prime Minister. However, Johnson does not like Farage. Many members of Johnson's Tory party believe Farage is not a suitable person to be "allowed near government." A Tory spokesman said, "The Prime Minister will not be doing a deal with Nigel Farage."

Mr. Farage presented his terms for support of the Prime Minister. He insists that Johnson supports "a clean break" no-deal exit from the EU and a complete purge of moderate members of the Prime Minister's party. Additionally, he wants the Prime Minister to stand down Tory candidates in approximately 80 seats in the Parliament clearing the way for Farage's Brexit candidates to run against the Labour party. Farage has said that "we can be the best of friends or the worst of enemies" as he laid down the political gauntlet. The bottom line is that uncertainty is going to make a roaring comeback in the UK over the coming weeks.

Lots of volatility ahead in FXB

The pound versus the dollar relationship has moved higher and lower based on the uncertainty of the Brexit. The latest political move to block a hard Brexit lifted the pound from the lowest level in many years.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart shows that the pound fell to a low at $1.1965 against the dollar during the week of September 3, which was marginally lower than the previous post-Brexit bottom. The pound fell as the Prime Minister cleared the decks for a hard Brexit and rallied to over the $1.25 level after the Parliament blocked, leaving the union without an agreement. The bottom line is that the upcoming political battle will have lots of twists and turns, and that will increase volatility in the pound against both the dollar and the euro currency.

The fund summary for the Invesco Currency Shares British Pound Sterling Trust states:

The investment seeks to reflect the price in USD of the British Pound Sterling. The shares are intended to provide institutional and retail investors with a simple, cost-effective means of gaining investment benefits similar to those of holding British Pounds Sterling. Source: Yahoo Finance

FXB has net assets of $147.62 million and trades an average of 46,135 shares each day. The product charges an expense ratio of 0.40%. Recently, the pound rallied from $1.1965 to $1.2570 against the dollar, a rise of 5.06%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, FXB moved from $116.57 to $121.44 per share or 4.2%. The differential is partially because the pound moves higher and lower around the clock while the FXB product only trades during the hours when the US stock market is open for business.

The pound loved the latest move by the Parliament to block a hard Brexit by October 31. However, the political landscape in the UK is pointing to lots of volatility in the pound-dollar relationship over the coming weeks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.