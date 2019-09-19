Karat Packaging Seeks IPO For Expansion Plans

I'll provide an update when we learn more IPO details.

KRAT is growing impressively in an industry segment with favorable prospects.

Karat Packaging has filed to raise $50 million in a U.S. IPO of its common stock.

Quick Take

Karat Packaging (KRAT) has filed to raise $50.0 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm is a manufacturer of eco-friendly food packaging and related products.

KRAT is a growing firm with enviable prospects in a growing industry.

Company & Technology

Chino, California-based Karat was founded in 2000 to produce a variety of food packaging products that are environmentally friendly and ethically sourced.

The firm’s product categories include:

Food packaging

Tableware

Cups and lids

Cutlery

Straws

Management is headed by co-founder, Chairman and CEO Alan Yu, and Chief Financial Officer Mr. Peter Lee, CPA, who has more than 20 years experience in accounting and finance.

Co-founders Yu and Marvin Cheng each own 48.47% of company stock

Customer Acquisition

KRAT sells its products through distributors as well as directly to national and smaller restaurant chains.

The firm also sells via its online e-commerce platform, which is typically used by its smaller and medium-sized customers. This platform represented 6% of the firm’s revenue in fiscal 2018.

Selling expenses as a percentage of revenue have been rising as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage To June 30, 2019 6.9% 2018 5.3% 2017 4.6%

Source: Company registration statement

The selling efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of selling spend, dropped to a still high 3.4x in the most recent period, as shown in the table below:

Selling Efficiency Rate Period Multiple To June 30, 2019 3.4 2018 3.8

Source: Company registration statement

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report, the global ‘green packaging’ market size was estimated to be approximately $152.2 billion in 2016.

The market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2016 to 2024.

Key elements driving this expected growth include a trend to downsize or reduce packaging materials, increasing usage of renewable materials and recycled content, and increased efficiencies in logistics.

The Asia Pacific region accounted for the highest growth in 2015 and is expected to continue in first position through 2024 due to the increasing prioritization of government policies.

Food and beverage products represented the largest sector market share by type, as the pie chart shows below:

Major competitive vendors that provide green packaging products include:

Amcor (AMCR)

Mondi (OTCPK:MONDF)

DuPont (DD)

Sealed Air (SEE)

Tetra Lava

Management says it intends to increase its manufacturing and distribution capabilities via its Rockwall, Texas plant and expand its geographic footprint and sales & marketing efforts focused on the Eastern U.S. region.

Financial Performance

Karat’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue

Increased gross profit, variable gross margin

Fluctuating operating profit

A swing to negative cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior To June 30, 2019 $ 108,459,000 30.7% 2018 $ 175,434,000 25.3% 2017 $ 140,058,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior To June 30, 2019 $ 29,635,000 40.9% 2018 $ 43,455,000 5.2% 2017 $ 41,305,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin To June 30, 2019 27.32% 2018 24.77% 2017 29.49% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin To June 30, 2019 $ 3,482,000 3.2% 2018 $ 2,132,000 1.2% 2017 $ 6,008,000 4.3% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) To June 30, 2019 $ 2,557,000 2018 $ (124,000) 2017 $ 4,549,000 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations To June 30, 2019 $ (9,566,000) 2018 $ 2,717,000 2017 $ 1,002,000

Source: Company registration statement

As of June 30, 2019, the company had $4.3 million in cash and $108.9 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2019, was a negative ($29 million).

IPO Details

KRAT intends to raise $50.0 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds of this offering for working capital and general corporate purposes, including expanding our manufacturing capacity, growing our sales and marketing presence in the U.S. East Coast, Midwest and Southeast regions and research and development for new product offerings.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not currently available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are National Securities, B. Riley FBR, and Loop Capital Markets.

Commentary

KRAT is seeking $50 million from public investors to fund its expansion plans as the market for eco-friendly disposable products continues its moderate growth trajectory.

The firm’s financials show strong growth across most major metrics, but increasing cash used in operations.

Selling expenses as a percentage of revenue have been increasing and the firm’s sales efficiency rate has dipped somewhat, although it is still quite high.

The market opportunity for the firm’s environmentally conscious disposable products is quite large and growing at a rate that should sustain the firm’s growth ambitions.

Competition is significant, with several publicly held firms accounting for significant market share in the industry.

KRAT is a growing and profitable firm in a promising industry with positive growth trends in its favor.

When we learn more details about pricing and valuation, I’ll provide an update.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

