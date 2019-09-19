Cloudflare: Be Patient

Cloudflare (NET) provides security, performance, and site reliability solutions for enterprises across the globe. Like its peer Fastly (NYSE:FSLY), it faces stiff competition from the trifecta of Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL), Facebook (FB), and Amazon (AMZN) that need to own the performance and reliability market of the internet traffic they generate in order to deliver a better return on ad spend for their advertisers by providing users with improved website browsing experience on their platform.

However, unlike Fastly, Cloudflare is diversified by offering solutions in adjacent security segments. This will help Cloudflare stay competitive without feeling the full effect of the competitive onslaught that is coming. This will also help Cloudflare improve its pricing and average revenue per customer. Given its current market cap of $5 billion; if management continues to execute this, I believe we have more room for the valuation to expand.

At first thought, the performance and reliability market looks like every other tech niche where these tech giants dabble to see what sticks. However, on taking a closer look, it appears this is a more serious market than imagined. All three tech giants make a significant portion of their revenue from advertising. To drive improved browsing experience, which will, in turn, drive conversions and marketing success for their customers, improving page load speed is critical.

Source: Cloudflare

This explains the reason Akamai (AKAM) lost Facebook, Amazon, Google, and some other big clients. These tech giants have all built proprietary CDN solutions. Given that, combined, these giants generate a sizable portion of overall internet traffic, it's not hard to fathom why they made this move.

While small and niche CDN players like Cloudflare continue to win mid-market enterprises, there is a strong incentive for large enterprises to go with these tech giants. For example, media outlets which generate a significant portion of their traffic from Google will not think it twice before opting for Google as their choice CDN partner. It just makes logical sense. This includes the likes of the Washington Post, the New York Times, CNN, and other news aggregators.

Brands with a significant presence on Facebook and brand awareness marketing objectives will also be tempted to go with Facebook. The same goes for Amazon. Brands that have some of their cloud assets on AWS won't think twice before sticking with Amazon. This significantly dilutes the pricing power of neutral players like Cloudflare and Fastly.

Like Akamai has done, Cloudflare will have to rely on other services like cloud security to diversify. It's clear Cloudflare is already at a pricing disadvantage before the IPO. As a result, investors should get in when valuation is still cheap. Most SaaS and tech plays tend to be oversubscribed.

Source: Cloudflare

Cloudflare currently offers other cloud security services such as DDoS protection, WAF, network firewalls, bot management, and DNS security. While there are a lot of competitors who offer these services, I'm not worried about them as it's only logical and cost-effective to get your web security solutions from your CDN provider. Also, from a technical and security standpoint, it helps improve threat intelligence and data analysis. I expect Cloudflare to cross-sell and upsell its offerings using this rationale.

Other services are more spelled out in its IPO prospectus; however, these are the notable mentions. Providing these added services is a good way for Cloudflare to showcase the full capabilities of its technologies while cross-selling to existing clients. It also helps to upsell clients who are on a free version of any of its solutions. Cloudflare's strengths lie in reliability and performance. This includes its services such as intelligent routing, load balancing, and site optimization.

Cloudflare has clearly learned from Akamai's mistakes, and that's why its strategy has been to serve the broadest security TAM possible from the ground up. Some of its notable clients include Adobe (ADBE), The FBI, and IBM (IBM).

Valuation

Cloudflare valued the total addressable market of all its offerings at $31.6 billion using data from IDC. This is expected to grow to $47.1 billion by 2022. The company also stated its desire to develop new products to expand its TAM.

According to its prospectus:

The key markets that are addressed by our platform include VPN, internal and external firewalls, web security (including web application firewalls and content filtering), distributed denial of service (DDoS) prevention, intrusion detection and prevention, application delivery controls, content delivery networks, advanced threat prevention (ATP), and wide area network (WAN) technology.

Cloudflare is on track to record revenue of $300 million in 2019. Cloudflare has a gross margin of 77% (driven by facilities and equipment cost for its global cloud platform), which is way better than Fastly (55%). Cloudflare recorded a loss of $36.8 million (-29% margin) in the first half of the year. The bulk of the losses can be attributed to operating expenses ( 106% of revenue) driven mostly by growth in headcount, marketing, and research.

Cloudflare has a healthy balance sheet with cash and cash equivalents of $42 million and marketable securities of $82 million driving the larger part of its assets. It carries no debt on its balance sheet. It has contractual obligations to the tune of $103 million. This includes long-term commitments for bandwidth usage and co-location with various networks and internet service providers as well as lease obligations.

It generates negative free cash flow driven by negative cash flow from operations and capital expenditure of $18.9 million. Cash flow from operations was driven by negative net income of $36.8 million adjusted for non-cash charges of $20.1 million and net cash inflow of $4.1 million from changes in operating assets and liabilities.

Source: CDNPerf

Cloudflare's pricing is free to moderate and that makes me worry about how much the average deal size will help grow revenue. Though, like Shopify (NYSE:SHOP), the advantage this strategy offers is a large market share. However, when you check the list of CDNs ranking alongside Cloudflare on CDNPerf, Cloudflare doesn't quite have the kind of market moat that Shopify has. As a result, I will be cautious when its valuation starts to bother on the overbought territory.

Conclusion

Given the level of competition and limited pricing power in the CDN space, Cloudflare might not enjoy the lofty valuation multiple that has returned significant value for some other SaaS plays. Though the tech sector is in hot demand, I will be wary if valuation gets overheated as competition from tech giants will keep delaying Cloudflare's path to profitability. As it stands, its approx. $5 billion post-IPO market cap is bordering on the overvalued.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.