Kirkland's Candor And Transparency

As well, in today's consumer marketplace, customer experience and relationship count more toward loyalty than great product or price. Kirkland's will have little room for error.

A word-of-mouth strategy is proven but not without risk. Plus, it takes longer to materialize. This makes the upcoming holiday season critical for the retailer's future.

Kirkland's is in the midst of a transformation, a refresh, a broadening of its brand appeal. It's looking for new customers and betting on current customers to tell the world.

Home décor retailer, Kirkland's, reported fiscal 2019 second quarter results on September 5th. Though the message was what I had dreaded to hear, the company was candid, direct, transparent.

Candor – it's not always appreciated in a conversation. But, when a company's management is candid, direct, transparent with the investment community, it's refreshing and appreciated – even when the message isn't what one wants to hear.

The thing about a management team being candid is it can serve to build trust. It invokes a sense of honesty. Investors may then surmise if a company is being transparent about the facts, it is also being honest with its projections.

Kirkland's (KIRK) was candid, direct and transparent in its 2019 second quarter earnings call. And, it was appreciated - even if the message was what I dreaded hearing.

The home décor retailer is in the midst of a transformation, a refresh since appointing an industry giant as its new CEO in October, 2018. But, from the initial announcement of Steve “Woody” Woodward, I've been hesitant. Certainly, his reputation in the home décor industry is stellar. In 2016, Better Homes and Garden named him an influential style maker.

But, would he connect with the Kirkland's loyal?

Candid and Direct

In August, I penned an article speculating the retailer, traditionally a lower-cost provider, must be targeting turnover in its customer base, a new demographic. Its new product categories, rugs, tabletop and bedding, those intended to “change the trajectory of the company”, had hit either the website or stores. Though the quality was satisfactory, prices seemed inflated.

Kirkland's customer base will need to turn over first. Clientele finding Restoration Hardware (RH), Williams-Sonoma (WSM), Pottery Barn or Crate and Barrel too expensive must first find Kirkland's. The retailer may have to bank on Woody's fans from the specialty retailers following him.

The Seeking Alpha community weighed in on both sides of the possibility.

The company will need to turn over its customer base and get people trading down from higher-priced retailers. That could happen, but if the economy really slows down and you have already scared off your base, you could end up seeing some pretty ugly customer traffic, same store sales, and falling profitability. I have always felt that its easier to go down market towards the middle than trying to go up market to a smaller market niche. I am afraid this strategy will fail and that KIRK shareholders will end up the losers. Once recession comes, people will be less likely to buy brand names and settle for Kirkland's alternative.

For some reason, Kirkland's discussed its desire for new customers much more openly in its latest earnings call.

We have a loyal customer base that treasures value and expects us to remain on trend and competitively priced. And there is a large untapped base of consumers that are not yet familiar with Kirkland's. We believe we have struck a balanced approach with our merchandising to appeal to all of our customers, and fully confident that we have the right plan in place to return Kirkland's to long-term profitability.(emphasis added) As you overlay the new product categories along with new customer acquisition with the infrastructure just outlined, we are optimistic about the earnings potential of the business. (emphasis added) The guidance now contemplates the longer runway for customers to become aware of our new categories and the improvements in style and quality and our ability to attract new customers while retaining existing key customers.(emphasis added)

The retailer even discussed its new customer acquisition strategy.

We're engaging and educating our current customers as to new categories. We feel like they are our best bet for communicating out to the world that they've seen a change in Kirkland's, a better floor set, a better quality improvement. And then we did take a slight portion of our money and drive towards prospecting new customers into the store. But I firmly agree that new customers in the store have to be earned over a period of time where customers come in that are our current customers and tell people that we have more relevance. (emphasis added)

A word-of-mouth strategy is not new. It's tried and proven.

When a customer is happy and satisfied with a product or service, there’s a natural human tendency that they are likely to share this experience with people in their circle of trust and influence – family, friends, colleagues, neighbours and sometimes, strangers. A satisfied customer is one of the most effective marketing and advertising tools a small business can ever have. Satisfied customers become foot soldiers, evangelists and advocates for your business. It is amazing how many of your satisfied customers will go to great lengths to promote, convince, protect and defend your business outside.

Performance of New Categories

According to smallstarter.com, the strategy ultimately relies on the company's product or service. And, entrepreneur.com agrees.

Viral marketing has more value than ever and nothing gets more customers than a good product. (emphasis added)

With its new categories, it certainly appears Kirkland's is delivering on this aspect of the strategy.

We're also seeing solid performance from the new categories that we've added to broaden Kirkland's reach with new and existing customers. The performance to date confirms that our strategy to showcase curated products can drive better results.

Customer Experience Factor

But, American Express (AXP) suggests there's more required than great product.

Focus on building human relationships. The stronger your relationships are, the more likely your customers will be to tell their friends about you. (emphasis added)

According to the 2018 Temkin Experience Ratings, customers no longer base loyalty on product or price, but, rather, experience:

86% of buyers are willing to pay more for a great customer experience.

73% of buyers point to customer experience as an important factor in purchasing decisions.

65% of buyers find a positive experience with a brand to be more influential than great advertising.

When relationship and customer experience drive loyalty, price becomes less a factor.

If you build strong customer relationships, you can keep them loyal for the long term, even if your prices aren't the cheapest. (emphasis added)

Transparency on Price

Though I certainly didn't want to hear it, Kirkland's did offer a much-appreciated level of candor and transparency about its strategy for higher prices on its new products.

In launching new categories, considering our price-value inflations and our curated assortments, we've placed our emphasis on offering better quality. (emphasis added)

It even appeared to admit to a shift in its competitive landscape.

So we want to remain below the specialty luxury market at a great Kirkland's price point with quality that reinforces that value. (emphasis added)

It would not be surprising to see the company re-situate its bubble accordingly, as suggested below, in future presentations.

Source modified by author

Risks

But, Kirkland's word-of-mouth strategy is not without risk.

According to a 2015 Callidus Customer Conference presentation, a word-of-mouth strategy has a definite downside when the customer experience is unsatisfactory. On one hand, 72% of customers tend to share positive experiences with 6 or more people. However, if a customer is not satisfied, only 1 out of 26 bother to alert the business. The other 25 just leave and 13% will share that experience with 15 or more people.

In a scenario where a retailer provides a positive customer experience only half the time, the numbers initially seem to manage to work in its favor. Out of every 100 customers, if 50 had positive experiences and 50 had bad experiences, 36 customers would be sharing good news with at least 216 people while only 7 people would be sharing bad news with at least 105 people.

But, it should not be ignored those 50 customers with bad experiences may not return. PwC warns there's a limited number of opportunities to get the customer experience “right”.

In the U.S., even when people love a company or product, 59% will walk away after several bad experiences, 17% after just one bad experience.

Overall Performance

Another known issue with a word-of-mouth strategy is the time it takes to materialize. At least, Kirkland's was honest about the challenge.

The new categories, while promising, are not yet offsetting the drag from the brick-and-mortar traffic.

In the 2019 second quarter, Kirkland's reported a 10.5% decrease in sales due to a 11.2% decrease in comparable store sales which was a result of a double-digit decline in brick and mortar sales. For the first half of fiscal 2019, the net loss equaled $1.83 per diluted share while the adjusted net loss equaled $1.56 per share. For the full year, the retailer now expects to report a loss in the range of $1.25 to $1.50 per share.

Again, Kirkland's was more direct about what to expect.

It's the year with a lot of changes and resets to our infrastructure.

To its credit, Kirkland's is not focused solely on product. It is rapidly shifting its services to embrace and enable the changes in consume shopping and purchasing habits. It has added a distribution center which increases efficiency and saves on transportation costs. It is actively addressing its brick-and-mortar footprint by renegotiating leases. The newly-implemented direct sourcing model will continue to expand. It will implement a new warehouse management system that will enable shared inventory and facilitate last-mile delivery capabilities. With last-mile delivery, Kirkland's will be able to offer ship-from-store services. These improvements explain why the bubble in the positioning image above shifted right as well as up.

Valuation

When Kirkland's stock trades at $1.50 per share with approximately 14 million shares outstanding, Kirkland's market cap equates to only around $21 million. That's less than the value of its cash and prepaid expenses, $14.65 million and $8.66 million respectively. On its second quarter balance sheet, Kirkland's current liabilities at $138.74 million exceed its current assets at $131.55 million resulting in a current ratio less than 1.

It certainly doesn't appear the market is confident in Kirkland's strategy to “broaden its brand appeal” by shifting its position in the competitive landscape.

In fairness, some of the languishing in stock price could be related to the upcoming rebalancing in S&P indices. Kirkland's will be dropped from the SmallCap 600. The changes are scheduled to take place before the market opens on Monday, September 23, 2019.

Longer-Term

In the first quarter earnings call, Mr. Woodward tried to focus the market on a longer-term view for the retailer.

The strategy we are executing was never going to be a first quarter story.

For that matter, this isn't even a 2019 story.

Like many, the third and fourth quarters are, historically, the retailer's strongest. If foot traffic does resume during the holiday shopping season, Kirkland's hopes consumers witness first-hand its transformation.

Remember that, in the past, we were kind of a location that you came to at the end of your decorating process when you bought your seasonal products, your wreaths, your Christmas products, and maybe some candles. And, we're trying to make the transition to become relevant throughout the entire decorating process, - so to buy a rug, and a dining table, and tabletop products, and bedding.

Thus, this upcoming holiday season will be critical as it sets up fiscal 2020 to be the year Kirkland's is redefined in consumers' minds.

Now that management has displayed a willingness to be more direct, candid and transparent, potential investors should be able to judge management's honesty. And, there weren't sugar-coated innuendos about the near-term.

We look forward to our next several calls of, hopefully, improved results. (emphasis added)

It may not yet be the time for interested investors to invest in Kirkland's. But, in my opinion, it is time to start building a trust in management's message. Once an investor can trust the message, he or she can make a decision about whether to believe in the strategy.

