Walmart And Sharecare Could Be A Match Made By Haven

We believe that Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is near to buying at least a minority equity stake in Sharecare and could be exploring the purchase of the company outright. Sharecare, a privately-held digital health tech startup founded by WebMD founder Jeff Arnold, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Discovery Communications and Oprah Winfrey's Harpo Productions, helped launch Walmart's first free-standing primary care clinic last week in Dallas, Georgia, and will be helping to open a second location in Calhoun, Georgia, in the near future. Both locations are within a 60-mile radius of Sharecare Headquarters in Atlanta and Sharecare founder Dr. Mehmet Oz was in attendance to represent Sharecare at Friday's grand opening.

Given the aggressive moves by Walmart's competitors (particularly Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) but also Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) and CVS (NYSE:CVS)) to enter the space, we would be surprised to see Walmart growing so increasingly intertwined with a company in which it has no ownership stake. Sharecare has raised $400m+ in multiple rounds over the last five years and much has been with strategic (see here, here and here) partners. Sharecare is widely expected to file for an IPO in the near future, and it would not be surprising if it did one more raise with a strategic partner like Walmart prior to filing to go public. Conversely, it would not be that surprising to see Walmart acquire Sharecare outright, as the valuation ranges discussed for Sharecare ($3-4 billion) fit squarely within the range of Walmart's most recent digital land grab/acqui-hire (Jet.com). We believe at a minimum that Walmart is going to take an equity stake in Sharecare and could be angling to buy the company prior to its most significant digital health partner filing to go public.

Walmart has a unique opportunity and platform for disruption in the healthcare space as it moves to leverage the roughly 270 million people who visit its stores every week in addition to approximately 1.5 million U.S. employees spread across cities of all sizes, including in rural areas where there is a shortage of healthcare services. Establishing a foothold in digital health with ownership of Sharecare could be a key component in Walmart's move into the primary care space. Amazon's partnership with JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) to "transform healthcare" is called Haven Healthcare. Haven's cherry-picking of top talent across many bands of the healthcare spectrum has led to speculation as to whether it will eventually attempt to disrupt the healthcare industry in a much more direct way than what is seen currently. Not long after the Haven partnership was announced, Walmart began a partnership with Sharecare, a privately-held digital health tech startup founded by WebMD founder Jeff Arnold, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Discovery Communications and Oprah Winfrey's Harpo Productions. This partnership included tools to help employees improve their health as well as in-store events for customers by offering Walmart Wellness Days several times each year. That partnership has only grown closer over the last few months as Walmart prepped to launch its stand-alone clinics.

If Walmart's experience with Jet.com is any measure, the bringing in of talented leaders in the digital space to complement brick and mortar operations has the potential to make any Walmart entry into the space stronger. While valuation metrics for Sharecare are hard to come by as its management team has played its hand very close to the vest, it was revealed that last year's funding from Wells Fargo was done at a pre-money valuation of $2.6B. While a number from last July may seem somewhat stale in a marketplace where Quest Dynamics (NYSE:DGX) has made an additional equity injection and healthcare tech niche players Livongo (NASDAQ:LVGO) and Health Catalyst (LCAT) have received a very strong reception from investors in recent IPOs, the increasingly cozy ties between Walmart and Sharecare plus Walmart's aggressive moves over the last few years to acquire the pieces it sees as necessary to compete with Amazon only further our belief that we may see Walmart buy at least a meaningful equity stake in Sharecare if it does not acquire it outright. We note that the midpoint of the valuation ranges that have been mentioned ($2.6B funding in 2018 and potential $4B IPO figure mentioned by CEO in an interview) would be the exact price ($3.3B) that Walmart paid in its "acqui-hire" of the Jet.com team.

In summary, we see Walmart making moves to take a bigger bite of the $3.5 trillion US healthcare market and see Sharecare as a very significant piece of the puzzle that might be available (whether by the whole or in part) at a price that falls in the range of previous acquisitions if Walmart can get it before it goes public. Given all the factors above plus the increasingly tight relationship seen in the roll-out of its first primary care clinics, we would not be surprised to see deeper ties in what could turn out to be a match made (necessary) by Haven.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: My intent in publishing this article is to inform investors about developments related to Walmart and Sharecare. I did not and do not intend to suggest any specific action by any investor or shareholder and strongly suggest that any decision made to buy or sell shares of this stock be made after consultation with an investment advisor as to the suitability of such an investment. I currently own shares of Remark Holdings (NASDAQ:MARK) and in some managed accounts. Remark Holdings owns 4.7% of Sharecare. I do not have any direct ownership in any stock mentioned in this article.