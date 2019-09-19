Assessing If Fluor Corporation Has Finally Bottomed

We wrote about Fluor Corporation (FLR) back in March and weighed up its potential with respect to being a true value play. Well, since then, price has continued to make lower lows, so the long-term bullish triangle, which we discussed in that article is now very much off the table. We do though have a weekly swing low, which occurred recently, so it will be interesting to see if indeed the multi-month long-term down-trend has finally changed course.

When we evaluate value plays, we look at the valuation, the firm's balance sheet, earnings, and the strength of that dividend. There is no doubt that Fluor Corporation will attract attention not just because of its valuation but also because of its dividend. The dividend yield incidentally has spiked to almost 4% as a result of the downturn in 2018. The average yield, for example, in the engineering and construction industry comes in at a mere 1.3%.

The dividend at this juncture for Fluor is crucial. Any cut to the payout will almost certainly adversely affect the share price. One feels that management will do everything possible to at least keep the annual payout ($0.84) the same.

When we go to the earnings statement, we can see that this company's margins have been giving little help to the financials. When we see average gross margins come in around the 4% mark over the past decade, it stands to reason that making money has been difficult for the firm. How Fluor's gross profit trends is a good read on how the company is doing as a whole, given its lower operating costs compared to other industries. Suffice it to say both gross profit and operating profit are now negative over the past four quarters, which has led to a net loss of $486 million over the same time frame. These numbers obviously will not help the dividend if this trend continues.

When we go to the cash flow statement, we see that the firm was able to generate $185 million over the past four quarters. You might be asking how the firm could generate free cash flow off negative earnings? Well, if we go to the financing activities part of the cash flow statement, we can see that $549 million was issued in debt over the past four quarters. No debt was repaid, and no shares were bought back over the same time period.

This straightaway leads us to the balance sheet to see how this debt has been affecting the firm's financials. Here is where investors need to be careful. On many websites, Fluor is reported to have a debt to equity ratio of around 0.7 due to the calculation only involving interest bearing debt. This number is made up of the $1.65 billion of long-term debt and the $2.37 billion of shareholder equity. However, Fluor, as we stand, has liabilities in excess of $6.6 billion. A more accurate picture of the firm's balance sheet would be if we divided the firm's equity into its combined debts. Then, we would get a different figure which paints a far different picture indeed.

Readers who follow our work will be aware that we try to place the odds in our favor as much as possible. Nobody can predict the future with cheap stocks, but we can make sure that we are investing in companies with solid financials. This is important in case the underlying downward trend continues for months if not years to come.

For example, the S&P 500 yesterday (18th of September) fell almost 30 handles in its intra-day session before rallying aggressively on the announcement of the quarter-point interest rate cut. Fluor Corporation, though, could not rally along with the market, and it finished the trading day down 3.25% for the day. We now have a daily swing high which doesn't bode well for the next few sessions.

To sum up, there is no doubt that this stock will attract interest because of its valuation and dividend. We, though, would need to see more in the charts before entertaining a long position at this stage.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.