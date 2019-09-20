Cocoa Works Its Way Higher

Cocoa has been a great market for those market participants that have bought scale-down during price corrections and sold scale-up on recoveries. The world's leading cocoa-producing nations are the Ivory Coast and Ghana. The weather conditions and climate in West Africa are ideal for growing the beans that are the primary ingredient in chocolate confectionery products. As both nations produce over 60% of the global supplies each year, they have a significant influence when it comes to the path of least resistance for the price of cocoa futures. The Ivory Coast and Ghana are looking to introduce a cocoa production ceiling to support the price of the agricultural commodity and discourage overproduction. The move comes after they imposed a fixed "living income differential (LID)" or premium of $400 per ton in July on all cocoa sales for the 2020/2021 season. In the Ivory Coast, the government is mapping and registering the countries farmers in a project that they should complete by 2020 to monitor production and compliance with quotas. The moves could boost the price of the soft commodity during times when supplies are abundant.

At the same time, the price of cocoa tends to move higher and lower with the British pound. London is the hub of international cocoa trading with a key cocoa futures contract priced in pounds. The rise in the pound from the $1.20 to over the $1.25 level since the Parliament blocked the potential for a hard Brexit in late October also pushed the price of cocoa beans higher.

The iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return ETN product (NIB) moves higher and lower with the price of ICE cocoa futures.

Cocoa corrected to under $2100 per ton in August

During the heart of the summer, the price of cocoa futures on the Intercontinental Exchange fell for five out of six weeks.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, during the week of July 8, the price of nearby cocoa futures peaked at $2602 per ton. The price moved higher on the back of production shortfalls in Ghana, but it moved into overbought territory and declined steadily until mid-August. During the week of August 12, cocoa found a bottom at $2089 per ton where both price momentum and relative strength indicators fell into oversold conditions on the weekly chart.

A return to $2400 and a bullish pattern on the weekly chart

Cocoa reached a low at $2089 per ton in mid-August. Open interest is the total number of open long and short positions in the cocoa futures market. The metric fell with the price as the metric declined from 289,783 contracts when cocoa was at just over $2600 to a low at 257,873 when it fell below the $2100 level. The decline in open interest was not a technical validation of the move to the downside in cocoa. However, the rebound that has taken the soft commodities to its latest high at $2471 per ton on September 19 has caused the open interest metric to rise to over the 272,000-contract level.

Rising price and increasing open interest is a technical validation of the bull price action in the cocoa futures market. Both price momentum and relative strength indicators cross higher in oversold territory as the price of cocoa has recovered and made back more than have its losses. Meanwhile, the latest move in the British pound provided support for the price of cocoa futures. The pound rose from under $1.20 against the US dollar in early September to over the $1.25 level, which has also been a bullish factor for the price of the primary ingredient in chocolate confectionery products.

The long-term quarterly chart looks constructive

On a long-term basis, the technical picture for the cocoa market remains bullish.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart highlights that the soft commodity has made higher lows since the turn of the century. Price momentum and relative strength indicators are leaning higher in neutral territory. From a long-term perspective, cocoa could have lots more room on the upside. Price floors and quotas in the two nations that provide over 60% of the world's supplies each year are bullish for the price of cocoa. At the same time, the demand side of the fundamental equation continues to grow.

Growing demand supports higher highs

Demographic trends support higher cocoa prices. From a global perspective, population growth means that the addressable market for cocoa continues to grow. At the turn of this century, six billion people inhabited the earth. Today, that number is over 26.6% higher at 7.59 billion. Increasing wealth in China has caused more people in the world's most populous nation to discover the wonders of chocolate, expanding the demand for cocoa beans. The bottom line is that demographic trends point to more people, with more money, to compete for cocoa supplies.

While the world's leading producers are working to boost prices via quotas and premiums through the LID program, consumers continue to require more supplies each day. From a fundamental perspective, the increasing demand and production quotas limit the downside potential for prices and make the upside explosive during periods of supply shortages. Buying price dips in the cocoa market on a scale-down basis has been a strategy that has yielded optimal results since 2000, and that is likely to continue.

NIB for those who do not trade futures

The most direct route for a risk position in the cocoa market is via the futures and futures options on the Intercontinental Exchange. For those who do not venture into the volatile and highly leveraged world of the future arena, the iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return ETN product provides an alternative. The fund summary for NIB states:

The investment seeks to provide investors with exposure to the Jones-UBS Cocoa Subindex Total Return. The Dow Jones-UBS Cocoa Subindex Total Return (the 'index') reflects the returns that are potentially available through an unleveraged investment in the futures contracts on cocoa. The index currently consists of one futures contract on the commodity of cocoa which is included in the Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index Total Return. Source: Yahoo Finance

NIB has net assets of $16.75 million and trades an average of 16,046 shares each day. The ETN charges an expense ratio of 0.75%. The price of cocoa futures rose from $2089 in mid-August to its latest high at $2471 on September 19, an increase of 18.29%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, the NIB ETN product rose from $24.47 to $28.24 per share or 15.41%.

One of the risks of commodity ETN and ETF products is the shape of the forward curve. When the administrators or issuers of the products roll their hedge positions from one active month to the next, a forward premium involves a cost, while a discount will yield a credit that benefits holders of a product.

Source: ICE/RMB

The term structure of the cocoa market shows that the differential between the December 2019 and March 2020 futures contracts is a contango of $8 per ton or a forward premium. If the contracts are at that level when the issuers of the ETN roll their hedge position for the product, the $8 per ton premium would be a cost for holders of the NIB ETN product.

I am bullish for the prospects of the price of cocoa. I believe that buying on a scale-down basis during periods of price weakness and taking profits scale-up during price recoveries while maintaining a small core long position will continue to be the optimal approach to the market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.