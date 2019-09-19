Revisiting ARDC's CLO Exposure

Note: this article was released to members 1 month ago.

In our latest Chemist's Monthly Quality Closed-End Fund Report, Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (ARDC) was ranked 5th in the D x Y list with a -11.45% discount and 8.55% yield which was 104% covered. However, its positive 1-year z-score of +0.6 meant that it did not appear in the D x Y x Z list.

In this note, I'd like to revisit the CLO exposure of ARDC. This closed-end fund is classified by a "senior loan" fund by CEFConnect but actually holds a mix of loans, high-yield bonds, and CLOs (collateralized loan obligations).

With all of the discussion surrounding CLOs recently, I thought I'd take a fresh look at ARDC and its CLO holdings.

First, here's ARDC's investment mandate as it pertains to CLOs:

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will not invest more than [i] 40% of its Managed Assets in securities issued by entities commonly referred to as CLOs ("CLO Securities") and other asset-backed securities, or [ii] more than 10% of its Managed Assets in subordinated (or residual) tranches of CLO Securities.

We can see that ARDC is already pushing against its 10% maximum for CLO equity ("residual" tranches) with a 10.03% allocation as of May 31, 2019. When combined with its 25.02% allocation to CLO debt, this totals about 35% which is under its mandated 40% cap for all CLO securities.

Note also that the limits to CLO exposures were raised by the fund last year. Prior to March 23, 2018, the maximum amount of CLO securities the fund could hold was 30%, including a maximum of 7.5% in CLO equity.

On March 23, 2018, ARDC amended its non-fundamental investment policy to increase the Fund's ability to invest in CLO securities to 40% of managed assets from 30% previously, while also increasing the Fund's ability to invest in subordinated or residual tranches of CLO securities to 10% of managed assets from 7.5% previously.

(Also, when we last looked at ARDC in October 2018, the fund had 20.55% in CLO debt and 8.58% to CLO equity, so we can see that the shift to more CLOs has been gradual.)

It is also pleasing to see that ARDC's NII increased slightly from $1.33 to $1.35 year-on-year, which was more than adequate to cover the fund's $1.29 in distributions.

How does the CLO allocation of ARDC compare to some other funds, such as Eagle Point Credit Company (ECC), Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC), OFS Credit Company (OCCI), and XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (XFLT)?

Fund CLO equity CLO debt Discount Market yield NAV yield ARDC 10% 25% -11.45% 8.55% 7.57% ECC 92% 6% 30.68% 14.10% 18.43% OXLC 96% 4% 25.13% 16.21% 20.28% OCCI 80% 19% -12.22% 12.14% 10.66% XFLT 33% 14% 7.72% 9.51% 10.24%

The funds' CLO allocations were readily found from their websites or investor presentations. The only exception was OCCI, where I had to manually calculate the breakdown from their list of holdings in their latest semi-annual report.

The above data may be useful for investors who wish to know about the risk profile of their CLO funds. To be specific, CLO equity is considered to be riskier than CLO debt, so the higher proportion of the fund that is in CLO equity, the riskier the fund is overall. By that token, ARDC would be the "safest" out of the 5 funds above.

Of course, with higher risk comes higher reward. CLO equity, as most junior/subordinated tranche of the CLO structure, gets the highest yield under normal conditions as a reward for taking on the highest risk. We can see that the higher the allocation of the fund to CLO equity, the higher their NAV yields (ignoring for a moment whether or not that yield is actually "earned"). OCCI appears to be a minor outlier, with a lower NAV yield than expected. This could be due to the fund only having recently increased its leverage, and the benefit from that might not yet be fully felt at the cash level yet. This also suggests the possibility that the fund might be able to increase its distribution going forward.

The graph becomes flattered while the correlation becomes stronger when plotting market yield against CLO equity allocation instead.

Of course, this is because CEF investors tend to value funds on their yield, whether this is rational or not (I lean towards "not"). Higher-yielding funds are bid up, causing their market yields to go down. Lower-yield funds are bid down, causing their market yields to go up. This is true for CLO funds as well, as the following graph shows:

However, it might also be argued that because CLO equity NAVs are hard to value, and moreover, that CLO equity prices are currently depressed, the higher premiums for funds that own more CLO equity could simply be due to investors realizing this and not penalizing funds for their (potentially undervalued) CLO equity exposure. However, OCCI again appears to be an aberration with a much lower valuation than expected.

If we hold the above relationships to be generally valid, then we can conclude that ECC and OXLC do warrant their high premiums (with ECC being slightly pricier than OXLC). Moreover, ARDC's discount is also deserved. However, it should be noted that we did not include any "vanilla" senior loan CEFs in this model. ARDC trades at similar valuation to many of these, but they do not contain CLO exposure. In that sense, ARDC is still a nice way to get a discount on the CLO action, in my opinion.

Meanwhile, XFLT appears to be moderately overvalued by this model, while OCCI appears to be significantly undervalued - but, of course, in OCCI's case, there is the currently ongoing rights offering which accounts for its weak price. Once the rights offering is complete, OCCI could be a good buy versus its more expensive peers.

To sum up, ARDC has been gradually increasing its CLO exposure over the past year. In my view, its -11% discount is attractive way to get access to a portfolio with ~35% CLOs, albeit only 10% is of the more lucrative CLO equity class. This does mean that ARDC yields less than the other funds that have higher CLO equity exposure, but, on the other hand, it is also less volatile as well. We see this from the total NAV return profiles of ARDC vs. OXLC and ECC in the chart below.

We had previously owned ARDC in our Tactical Income-100 portfolio but swapped out of it into Invesco Credit Opportunities Fund (VTA) to take advantage of its large tender offer later this year. We definitely could see ourselves buying some ARDC back into this portfolio after VTA's tender offer, if not earlier, if its cheap valuation persists.

Disclosure: I am/we are long THE PREMIUM PORTFOLIOS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.