First Energy: Growth Catalysts In The Face Of High Debt

The significant LTD seems to be the only real challenge but the repayments are deferred well into the future.

Nevertheless, there are certain tailwinds that indicate that FE will generate more shareholder value going forward.

Thesis

FirstEnergy Corp's (FE) prices have climbed up smoothly during the past 6 months and the current prices are at 52-week highs. At such prices, it should be considered whether an investment in FE provides adequate value to the shareholders and whether the stock could witness further upside from here.

In this article, I have evaluated FE's Q2 2019 performance and the company's strategic direction that helped it to maintain its upward trajectory. The stock appears pricey at current levels but if we consider its relative dividend profile, earnings estimates, and growth outlook based on planned CAPEX we can figure out that the stock promises more upside in the long term.

Figure-1 (Source: FE)

Technical picture

FE's 52-week range lies between $35.33-$48.10. At the time of writing, FE last traded at $47.37; that is, it traded close to its 52-week highs (Figure-2). The stock appears to be risky at current prices and looks prone to a correction in the near term. However, as discussed in a later section, FE's operational targets will eventually provide for more upside in share price if the company continues to deliver on its plans.

Figure-2 (Source: Finviz)

It's also worth noting that FE's price performance has exceeded the YTD return of the utility-electric power industry, and I believe this is a strong indicator of FE's future viability (Figure-3). Let's look at FE's fundamental strength in more detail.

Figure-3 (Source: Yahoo Finance)

FE's fundamental strength

FE's Q2 financial performance was largely flat, y/y. Table-1 shows that there was a slight deterioration in y/y revenues, operating expenses, and operating income. Nevertheless, FE managed to enhance its net income and EPS during Q2 2019 compared with Q2 2018. In my view, this represents a unique mix of management's business modernization and cost control measures that continue to reflect positively on its operating margins. This is part of FE's 'Energizing The Future' initiative that seems to be progressing well, and will eventually help the company strengthen its revenues over the long term [Note: 'Energizing the Future' initiative is discussed in more detail later].

Table-1 [Prepared by Aitezaz Khan for Seeking Alpha]

FE's growth outlook is based on planned CAPEX of ~$6.2-6.7 BB that is expected to be incurred during the period of 2018-2021, and will subsequently grow by ~$1.2 BB per annum. This is a substantial amount and reflects ~25% of the company's current market cap. This will enable FE to increase its rate base by ~5% during the period FY 2018-2021.

The planned CAPEX investments in FE's regulated distribution business and infrastructure developments have enabled the company to stabilize its earnings estimates. EPS estimates for FY 2019 and FY 2020 remain flat at ~$2.50 but they will increase to $2.64 and $2.78 during FY 2021 and 2022 (Figure-4).

Figure-4 (Source: Seeking Alpha Essential)

Healthy earnings also enable FE to maintain an attractive dividend yield in line with peers. For comparative analysis, I have selected Duke Energy (DUK), NextEra Energy (NEE), and Dominion (D). The related dividend yields of these companies are tabulated in Table-2.

Table-2 [Prepared by Aitezaz Khan for Seeking Alpha]

The numbers also reveal another interesting fact. Despite having less than half of what other utility power companies have planned in CAPEX investments, FE maintains a strong dividend yield. Although not directly linkable, it does reflect a unique indicator of management efficiency in deriving shareholder returns. This growth opportunity comes with a cost. FE has a very high existing debt of ~$19.5 BB (including both current and long term debt). It's interesting to note that a majority of the existing LTD is payable after the 2018-2021 window (Figure-5). Nevertheless, I believe that due to the nature of the industry, more capital investments would mean more dollars on which FE could earn a return based on its rate base.

Figure-5 (Source: Form 10-K, pg. 66)

Energizing the Future

FE's 'Energizing The Future' (or ETF) is part of its Regulated Transmissions business, and is aimed at reducing the number of outages in FE's transmission system (Figure-6). The plan has helped the company reduce its equipment-related outages by more than 37% during the last 5 years. In essence, this project is a major overhaul of FE's 24,000+ miles of transmission network. FE plans to incur ~$4.8 BB during the period from FY 2018-2021.

Figure-6 (Source: News Release)

In my view, these investments would help ensure an uninterrupted power supply to FE's 6 million plus customers, improve customer retention through enhanced service reliability, and would eventually support FE's revenues over the long-term. The recently announced plan of Jersey Central Power (JCP&L), a subsidiary of FE, to install ~1,700 new "Tripsavers" is another initiative by the company to improve its transmission network for ~1.1 million customers by the end of FY 2020. Though such initiatives initially appear to be a cash burden on the company, however, they will eventually yield positively on FE's operating margins through reduced expenditure on maintenance-related costs.

Investor Takeaway

In short, FE does appear as if it could experience a slight correction at these levels. Nevertheless, the stock provides a suitable dividend yield compared with peers, and its growth-oriented strategy will reflect positively on both top-line revenues (through a larger customer base) and bottom-line earnings (through lower costs), and thus, will ultimately provide for further share price growth in the long term.

The massive $19+ BB LTD appears to be a significant red flag. Nevertheless, FE's cash position of $422 MM (at the end of Q2 2019) adequately covers its impending $381 MM short-term debt and we have seen that FE shouldn't really be bothered by the repayment schedule of its LTD.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.