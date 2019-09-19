Esco Technologies A Better Wealth-Builder In Your Portfolio Now Than Exxon Mobil

Few individuals will bring controlling investment to ESE or desire long term ownership. The present opportunity to gain rapid portfolio value growth while XOM may loiter shouldn’t be overlooked.

As a contrast in size, the three hundred-billion-dollar market cap of XOM has less logical appeal for the individual investor than does ESE’s $2 billion.

Because that monitoring is done in a standardized, systematic way for 2,600 other stocks and ETFs, we can directly compare the well-informed prospects for securities of many varied enterprises.

That kind of stock price performance can and does attract the attention of institutional investment organizations, and we can monitor their continuing price expectations.

Don’t sneer at a $2 billion market cap scientific instrument stock which in five weeks may add more value to a portfolio than XOM unspent dividends over nearly two years.

What Do You Need to Know?

To make an intelligent investment capital commitment the investor should know these things – both about the proposed investment AND about the alternatives to it:

What alternative choices are available?

Which have the best trade-offs between forecast-able reward and risk?

How big a reward is realistic to expect? Why?

How often may disappointment occur?

How much time and capital may disappointment involve?

How frequently may the rewards (less risks) expected be compounded?

To get answers we look to the best-informed market participants – the market-makers [MMs]. These are the dozen to two dozen firms providing price quotations to exchanges and transaction systems as a result of their extensive 24x7 world-wide information collection systems and evaluation resources. It is a community of perhaps 100,000 employees. The largest, Goldman Sachs employs over 35,000 full-time.

Present-day markets are driven by major investing organizations commanding multi-billion dollar portfolios with stock contents which can only be adjusted by negotiated volume (block) trades between peers, not by “auction”. Such trades set and move posted prices.

The individual investor typically is merely along for the ride. He/she needs to have a sense of where the negotiators are likely to head, pricewise. We all mostly know what Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) is, but here is how Yahoo Finance describes ESCO Technologies, Inc. (ESE).

ESE Description

ESCO Technologies Inc. produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow [Filtration], RF Shielding and Test [Test], Utility Solutions Group [USG], and Technical Packaging. The Filtration segment supplies filter elements, manifolds, assemblies, modules, indicators, custom and standard valves, filters, regulators, actuators, and other related components; elastomeric-based signature reduction solutions; and mission-critical bushings, pins, sleeves, and precision-tolerance machined components, as well as processing services. The Test segment designs and manufactures RF test and secure communication facilities, acoustic test enclosures, RF and magnetically shielded rooms, RF measurement systems, and broadcast and recording studios; and RF absorptive materials and filters, active compensation systems, antennas, antenna masts, turntables, electric and magnetic probes, RF test cells, proprietary measurement software, and other test accessories to perform various tests, as well as calibration for antennas and field probes, chamber certification, field surveys, customer training, and various product tests. The USG segment offers diagnostic testing solutions for electrical equipment. Its solutions include protection diagnostics with the Doble Protection Suite, RTS, Manta MTS-5100, and F6000 series; the M4100 and transformational technology of the M7100 Doble Tester, the dobleARMS asset risk management system, and the Enoserv PowerBase and DUCe compliance tools. The Technical Packaging segment offers thermoformed products and packaging materials for medical, pharmaceutical, retail, food, and electronic applications. The company distributes its products through a network of distributors, sales representatives, direct sales teams, and in-house sales personnel. ESCO Technologies Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Market Mechanics

Unfortunately, the “smart money” intentions are intentionally concealed as well as possible, to prevent being “front-run” by anyone. Fortunately, the commonly-used means of negotiating volume trades leaves behind information helpful in providing the current intentions and judgments of the participants. Which is what we present, daily, for over a thousand widely-held, actively traded stocks and ETFs, like these.

Here in Figures 1 & 2 are relevant examples of their implied coming price range forecasts as they evolved daily over the past 6 months.

Figure 1

Figure 2

The vertical lines in these pictures are not actual past market prices like those seen in “technical analysis charts”. Instead they are forecasts of likely future ranges of market stock prices implied as probable in coming weeks and near months. The heavy dot in each vertical is the market close price on the day of the forecast. It splits the forecast range into upside and downside price change prospects.

The imbalances between up and down potentials are what is useful in estimating both coming price direction and extent of change. Their proportions are measured by the Range Index [RI]. Its value is the percentage of the whole forecast range which lies below the current market quote. A 20 RI has 4 times as much upside prospect as down. A 33 RI has only 2 times as much upside potential as downside.

Segregating past MM implied forecasts by their RIs produces clues to how market prices have reacted to the conditions seen by the MM community at various points in time. We use a 5-year sliding window to count how many prior forecasts (the sample size) have been like the current Range Index.

From those samples market history tells what the odds have been for profitable buy positions subsequent to the forecast dates, as well as the size of the average position payoffs, including loss positions. Other important decision factors can be evaluated by this type of analysis, and they are shown in the rows of data posed between the two blue-background pictures in each Figure. Those data rows are positioned in Figure 3 to make the comparisons between prospects for ESE and XOM easier to perform.

Figure 3

Here the range forecasts are made explicit in columns [B] and [C] split by current market quote [D]. The upside price gain potential [E] is the percentage difference between [B] and [D]. We will come back to [F] later, as the worst-case risk exposure which has been actually experienced. [G] is the calculated Range Index, 38 for ESE and 32 for XOM.

How likely and how good the profit prospects may be are shown in [H] as a percent of the sample size [L] and in [ I ] as an average profit percent on entry costs of all [L] positions, including losses. The current forecast quality is put in question [N] where [E]’s credibility is compared to [ I ]. XOM suffers in this comparison where its -0.2% capital gain payoffs are losses, while ESE has realized profits, without any 38 RI forecast

prior losses, (told by the 100% win odds) of better than its +7% forecast.

To answer questions 4 and 5 about risks in our earlier list of what we ought to know, the complement of [H] – (100-H) – or 100-43=57 for XOM, tells that we might best be prepared to have our profit hopes disappointed in over half of the 285 times we might buy XOM when it has a RI of 32. For ESE the experiences of having none out of its all 31 prior forecasts at a RI of 38 makes the comparison here with XOM absolute: No disappointments vs. all disappointing. Will a worldwide oil supply disruption make a difference? In the next 24 market days, or the next 3 months? We will see.

The XOM experiences were better than the more than double the worst-case stress for SPY, as shown in its comparison row of Figure 3. The ESE losses were non-existent, but if it doesn’t continue, there’s no crying in baseball or in stock-picking.

The comparisons of ESE and XOM stocks with the SPY ETF market-average may be helpful in developing a sense of perspective between these alternatives when the overall market environment is as it is seen as the market pros now do, rather than by the news media or doomsday market observers.

Our final question from the earlier “need to know” list is quite relevant in comparing ESE and XOM as investment candidates. The average holding period for ESE to reach its [E] Sell Targets and produce the +7.1% average payoff was [J] 24 market days, or one

21-day market month plus 3 days. XOM spent nearly eleven weeks, but its 123 wins out of 285 were not enough to offset the losses of the other 162.

So if the current situations were repeated (in the form of other stocks with identical payoff outcomes to these two) over the course of a year, the compound annual growth rates [CAGR] which would be produced would be [K] +126% for ESE but only -1% for XOM. ‘Nuff said.

When we use the [H] Win Odds and its complement to weight the [ I ] and [F] reward and risk dimensions to produce [O] and [P] we get an odds-weighted net of [Q] which makes the XOM vs. ESE look even worse for XOM.

Now it is realistic to question if the ESE isn’t a cherry-picking example designed to make “our favorite” XOM look bad. The answer is no. We monitor over 3,500 stocks and ETFs daily, reject about a thousand of them as unable to justify price range forecasts of any credible nature, and sort the remaining 2,500+ to see what cream rises to the top.

The bottom row of Figure 3 shows what that exercise produces today, where the average

[K] CAGRS of the 20 best are almost as good as ESE. This is a fairly normal outcome where dozens of stocks with 3-digit CAGRs are encountered.

Conclusion

On many dimensions of investment decision the near capital gain prospects for ESCO Technologies Inc.(ESE) are far more desirable than those of Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) at this point. In the case of new capital to be put to work or freshly liberated cash needing assignment, an active investment strategy decision of commitment in ESE is a desirable decision for the near term looking to a sell target conclusion, not as a long term hold.

Disclaimer: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So, our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided in the SA blog of my name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ESE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.