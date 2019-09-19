Packaging Corporation Of America On Sale For A Discount

If we look at the long-term chart of Packaging Corporation of America (PKG), we can see that price came down to test (and slightly close-under) the 200-month average back in December of last year. In fact, the only times we broke that average over the past decade was, as mentioned, December 2018, early 2016, 2011, and also the great recession in 2008. Furthermore (if one is taking a long-term view), price is still nowhere near being overbought as we can see from the RSI oscillator. Yes, we will have intermediate and daily declines along the way, but the long-term trend would suggest that price will eventually become overbought once more.

Price topped out in early 2008 from its multi-year long bull-run. However, as we can see from the intermediate chart, price has now broken above the down-cycle trend-line. Suffice it to say, as long as price stays above approximately $102.50 per share, we will have completed a successful breakout.

Packaging Corporation of America definitely looks attractive from a valuation standpoint. The firm trades with an earnings multiple of 12.5, a book multiple of 3.4, a sales multiple of 1.4, and a cash flow multiple of 8.3. These numbers are definitely low enough for us to consider this stock as a potential long-term value play. Furthermore, top-line sales of $7.05 billion and operating profit of $1.17 billion are at their highest levels for quite some time which is encouraging.

What has transpired here is that forward-looking projections both for sales and earnings are flat at best for the next few years. This explains to a large degree the discount one can get on the shares right now. Even if growth remains flat for the foreseeable future, we would still expect some type of reversion to the mean with respect to the firm's earnings. Consensus expects the company to do $7.75 in earnings this year. If we were to multiply this number by the firm's 10-year average earnings multiple (16.2), we would get a share price of $126 a share. That's a 20% increase from where shares are currently trading.

Packaging Corporation of America pays out a dividend of approximately 3% which is well ahead of the industry's average of 2.2%. The firm has now grown its dividend for 9 years straight where double-digit growth rate percentages have been the norm. The dividend is definitely a big calling card for Packaging Corporation of America especially taking into account its present valuation.

On the cash flow statement, we can see that $299 million was paid out in dividends over the past four quarters from a cash flow kitty of $737 million. This gives us a payout ratio of 41% which suggests that the dividend is sustainable. No debt has been issued over the past four quarters. We are conscious that the quarterly dividend payout climbed to $75 million last year and that earnings growth will need to come eventually in order for double digit percentages to continue. Packaging Corporation of America though consistently has been able to generate robust operating cash flows from its net profit. We do not see this changing anytime soon.

Currently, the company's interest coverage ratio comes in at 9.28 and its debt (combined liabilities) to equity ratio comes in at 1.42. The trends in both of these key metrics are encouraging in that interest expense continues to fall and asset growth easily outperforms the growth of the firm's debts on the balance sheet. These trends will definitely support the dividend if we see flat earnings growth over the foreseeable future.

To sum up, Packaging Corporation of America has a really impressive financials over the past decade. From a dividend which has grown by almost 10% on average per year to growing margins which has resulted in net profit growing by 18%+ on average per year. Moreover, the float has come down by 8 million which has enriched shareholder in the process. Earnings growth may have hit a speed-bump at present, but we see nothing on the charts that would suggest that the firm cannot resolve its problems. Let's see if that breakout discussed above on the weekly chart can hold.

---------------------- Elevation Code's blueprint is simple. To relentlessly be on the hunt for attractive setups through value plays, swing plays or volatility plays. Trading a wide range of strategies gives us massive diversification, which is key. We started with $100k. The portfolio will not stop until it reaches $1 million. Join Us here -----------------------

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PKG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.