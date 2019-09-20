The Asset Allocator: The Fed's Next Move (Podcast)

Summary

The lack of clarity as to the Fed’s next step leaves investors flummoxed as to whether they should seek out risk or take a more defensive approach.

But the Fed has shown concern for financial conditions, and wants investors to feel secure in taking risks.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell has himself said that the Fed will “act as appropriate to sustain the expansion.”.

Rate cuts would tend to lower volatility, but advisors whose clients require portfolio stability should bear in mind that the Fed can’t keep a lid on volatility forever.