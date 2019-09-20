Financial Advisors | Portfolio Strategy | Podcasts

The Asset Allocator: The Fed's Next Move (Podcast)

by: SA For FAs
Summary

The lack of clarity as to the Fed’s next step leaves investors flummoxed as to whether they should seek out risk or take a more defensive approach.

But the Fed has shown concern for financial conditions, and wants investors to feel secure in taking risks.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell has himself said that the Fed will “act as appropriate to sustain the expansion.”.

Rate cuts would tend to lower volatility, but advisors whose clients require portfolio stability should bear in mind that the Fed can’t keep a lid on volatility forever.

This podcast (4:49) argues that the Fed doesn’t call all of the shots; it is tangoing with the market, and investors’ requirements for feeling secure about taking risks seem to be rising. Expect another rate cut this year, but don’t assume the Fed can forever maintain an expanding market.

