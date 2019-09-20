The Asset Allocator: The Fed's Next Move (Podcast)

Listen on the go! Subscribe to the SA for FAs podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify (click the highlighted links).
The lack of clarity as to the Fed’s next step leaves investors flummoxed as to whether they should seek out risk or take a more defensive approach.
This podcast (4:49) argues that the Fed doesn’t call all of the shots; it is tangoing with the market, and investors’ requirements for feeling secure about taking risks seem to be rising. Expect another rate cut this year, but don’t assume the Fed can forever maintain an expanding market.