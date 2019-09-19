Tetraphase: Add To Watch List On Potential Antibiotic Sales

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (TTPH) is a micro-cap pharmaceutical company with one recently approved drug. In a show of investor pessimism, its stock price fell from $6.30 at the end of 2017 to near $2.00 per share in February 2018. After it, they had Xerava, for treating antibiotic-resistant infections, approved by the FDA in August 2018, it nevertheless sank to a 52-week low of $0.225 on August 28, 2019. Its market capitalization was only $18.4 million at the end of trade on September 9, 2019, at a closing price of $0.338.

All the caveats about penny and micro-cap stocks apply, but I think there is reason to believe Tetraphase could still survive and prosper. I note, however, that my previous articles on the company turned out to be way too optimistic.

Data by YCharts

Rise and Fall

Problems began for Tetraphase when data in one of the two initial Xerava indications, for complicated urinary tract infections, came back short of what was needed for approval, announced on February 13, 2018. That lead to the plunge to $2.00. Prior to that drops in the stock price, from a high of $9.93 on March 27, 2017, had been primarily due to dilution from cash raises, including a $65 million raise in July 2017.

It was not unreasonable to guess that, having failed in urinary infections, Xerava would also fail its Phase 3 trial in complicated intra-abdominal infections (cIAI). Before that approval in August, the stock price did recover to the $4 range. What caught most investors by surprise, including me, is that the stock did not even hit $4.00 after the approval and went into a prolonged slump.

The third quarter of 2018 ended before any substantial Xerava sales took place. In addition, there was a thesis that if Tetraphase could not raise more cash, it would run through its cash before long. After that, the plunge corresponded to be a slow sales ramp:

quarter Xerava sales, $ millions Q3 2018 0.0 Q4 2018 0.2 Q1 2019 0.3 Q2 2019 0.8

Not only are these sales not inspiring, even if sales more than doubled in the most recent quarter, they indicate those who shorted or sold the stock were exactly right (and I and other longs were wrong).

The Case for Increasing Xerava Sales

Xerava is a fully-synthetic flourocycline specifically designed to treat bacterial infections that are resistant to the current standard treatments (multi-drug resistance). Antibiotic resistant infections already affect about 2 million Americans each year, and the rate is expected to increase.

Source: Tetraphase 2019 presentation

Tetraphase estimates that the Xerava label is broad enough to potentially reach 2 million patient days of therapy. It is effective against a broad spectrum of bacteria, including both gram-negative and gram-positive types, including MRSA (methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus).

This opportunity can be broken down into: (1) 1.2 million patient days of empiric therapy, where doctors do not yet know exactly what strain is infecting a patient; (2) 0.4 million patient days of second-line empiric therapy, where patients are unresponsive to the first line choice; and (3) 0.4 million patient days when patients are confirmed with MRSA or other antibiotic resistant bacteria strains, including the increasingly present C. difficile.

In addition, Xerava has been approved in Europe, though no sales initiative is planned there yet. Everest Medicines has licensed the drug for sales in China and other Asian nations, but it must first complete separate trials there.

The wholesale acquisition price is $175 per patient day. If the expense run rate can be reduced to $20 million per quarter or $80 million per year, the break even point would be 114 thousand patient days per year. While the ramp so far has been trivial, it is possible for Tetraphase to eventually become profitable if sales ramp quickly enough and cash burn is reigned in. Along those lines, there is a new CEO, and the company was reorganized to reduce cash burn by $8 million per year. This does mean minimal development, for now, of the rest of the pipeline.

Cash outlook

At the end of Q2, Tetraphase reported a cash balance of $71 million and debt of $29 million. The market capitalization at the close of September 16, 2019, was just $18.4 million, so raising additional cash by selling stock seems counterproductive unless the share price rises. If the run rate is around $20 million per quarter, Tetraphase will run out of cash in Q2 2020 unless revenue jumps or there is another source of funds, like selling or licensing its earlier stage potential therapies. One molecule, TP-2846 has good pre-clinical results for acute myeloid leukemia, so an application to begin human trials will be made before the end of 2019. Two novel antibiotics are also available for licensing.

Conclusion

I cannot recommend Tetraphase at this point to normal investors. The risk is just too high. But a large amount of stock can be bought at a low price and the market capitalization of $18 million is well below cash on hand.

That would change if Xerava revenue hits an upward inflection point. What revenue would it take to impress me in Q3? $2 million, but even that would not mean much unless Q4 Xerava sales hit $4 million, and it looks like fast growth will continue in 2020. A lot depends on doctors. If enough of them do decide to get patients on Xerava quickly, rather than risking using older therapies first, I can see how a ramp to the $20 million per quarter rate could take place in a reasonable period of time. Other than that, the main hope would be a licensing deal for one of the pipeline programs but such a deal would likely only provide a limited amount of cash.

Because the market cap and stock price could spring back if Xerava sales ramp quickly or licensing deals are made, I think it is worth putting Xerava on a watch list. The main data to watch for is Xerava sales. Or perhaps Tetraphase will be acquired, instead of simply licensing its programs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TTPH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.