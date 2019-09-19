Saga: A Value Trap

Its core segment is struggling to keep up with the industry, and its two new cruise ships will bring more bad than good.

Saga looks like a bargain from the surface as it trades cheaply at 7x free cash flow and 3.8x EV/EBITDA, and it also pays a juicy 9% dividend.

Investment Thesis

Saga (OTC:SGPLF) ("LSE:SAGA") provides insurance brokerage services and travel tours. It also operates two cruises. Its target market is people over 50, the fastest growing and most affluent demographic in the UK. The company has been around for almost 70 years; however, it has only come around to our attention recently due to a steep discount in its stock price.

For a value investor, Saga ticks many boxes. The business generates substantial profits and free cash flow from diversified revenue streams. It also has a solid balance sheet. Furthermore, it currently trades for a third of its stock price compared to a year ago.

Nevertheless, after closer examination, we recommend investors to stay away from Saga. Our findings show that Saga is highly unlikely to sustain its strong profitability and FCF generation due to structural changes in the insurance market. Its current 1.7x Debt/EBTIDA ratio may pass the leverage screen. However, the company is about to take on a lot more debt upon the delivery of its two cruise ships, Spirit of Discovery and Spirit of Adventure.

Why Saga became a bargain?

Saga suffered the most significant loss in FY 2019 since its IPO in 2014. The dismal performance forced the company to cut its dividend by 55%. As a result, the stock dived from 120p to 40p.

Externally, comparison sites continue to dominate, and insurance pricing has increasingly become more regulated. As a result, the company is under significant pressure to change.

Internally, Saga has also been complacent. It is evident from the recent results that it has been underinvesting its direct-to-customer (DTC) channel. As a result, it became more dependent on comparison sites and suffered a drop in margins. Secondly, the move to diversify its income through operating two new cruise ships will bring little upside in the long run.

Why Saga attracts value investors?

Despite the challenges above, we can understand why a value investor sees Saga as a bargain.

For a start, the huge loss recorded in FY2019 comprised of entirely $310M non-cash impairment charges and deemed non-recurring.

Then, even though the 55% dividend cut seemed excessive, it will improve the cash flow. Moreover, the current yield remains above 9%, still an attractive level for dividend-seeking investors.

Thirdly, the company may have been able to convince investors that positive changes are already happening. In particular, Saga’s fast-growing membership program proves its brand proposition and a good indication of an effective DTC strategy.

Finally, the company also expects to earn significant EBTIDA from its two new cruise ships, Spirit of Discovery and Spirit of Adventure. Each ship is estimated to bring in $40M EBITDA and $20M net profit annually once they are fully operational.

Why should investors avoid Saga?

Despite the positive narrative above, we think Saga isn’t a bargain. Value investors should avoid catching this falling knife.

First, the company reported a double-digit decline in all insurance brokerage segments except the underwriting segment. The changes required to slow down the deterioration are structural and fundamental to how Saga runs its insurance business.

Saga needs to build a successful DTC to compete with comparison sites. At the moment, it is the portal to insurance and travel products, and this is unlikely to change. Just like how bricks and mortars are fighting to survive with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Saga is fighting to fence off comparethemarket.com, gocompare.com, and moneysupermarket.com, to name a few.

Additionally, Brexit and GDPR will cause significant travel disruptions and raise the cost of acquiring customers.

It is no surprise to read the following comment from the management as it anticipates difficult years ahead.

The Group needs to refocus its strategy, returning to Saga’s heritage as a direct to consumer brand with Membership at its core. Due to the ongoing pressures on broking margins; and anticipated reductions in renewal pricing, the future profitability of Retail Broking, and the Group as a whole, will in the near-term be significantly lower than previously projected. Source: Annual report, FY 2019

As a result of these challenges, Saga is highly likely to incur more profound impairment costs in the future.

The table below shows the remaining goodwill amount after the £310M was written off in FY2019. If the insurance segment continues to struggle (declining profitability and cash flows), we suspect further goodwill impairments will be incurred in the future.

The balance sheet is not solid

Another big reason to avoid Saga is buried in the footnote of the annual report.

On the surface, Saga boasts a 1.7x EBITDA to debt ratio and has no significant maturity payments until 2022.

However, what investors may not be aware of is the pending off-balance-sheet debt that will be recognized in the future as soon as the Spirit of Discovery and Spirit of Adventure become fully operational.

In detail, within the next 18 months, Saga’s balance sheet will carry an additional £543.5M of debt (£295 from Spirit of Adventure and £211.5 from Spirit of Discovery). Coupled with the expected reduction in Saga's EBITDA and cash flow, we expect the gross debt-to-EBITDA to worsen substantially by YE Jan 2021.

Valuation - Value trap

Today, an investor can buy Saga for 47 pence a share, or £500M market cap. Trading below 7xFCF (FCF works out around £80M FY 2019) and 3.8x EV/EBITDA (£231 EBITDA FY 2019). Its balance sheet also seems solid with ample liquidity and flexibility from improved covenants and revolver terms. That seems like a safe bet.

However, as discussed, the changes are structural and complex. Moreover, the looming debt of £543.5M coming onto the balance sheet in 18 months will leave Saga with a tiny margin of error in transforming its business.

Conclusion

Saga’s stock recent slump provides an excellent opportunity for a value investor to study. Activist investor - Elliot Management - has also taken a keen interest with 5.1% purchase recently. However, we don’t think Saga should become a long-term investment. Despite serving a growing and robust target market, its future debt obligations and growing dominance of comparison sites will prove too problematic for Saga to fundamentally change its business. Avoid catching this falling knife.

