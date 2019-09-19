U.S. Steel: Not That Easy To Rebound This Time

Given the revision of estimates, the stock does not look cheap at all at current prices.

Back at the beginning of June, when U.S. Steel (X) shares reached a local low, I wrote that they presented a speculative opportunity for a trade but that the company’s longer-term perspectives were less clear. Fast forward several months, and the stock is not far from the same price level following a material rebound in June and a major dive in August. Does it present an opportunity for another trade? This time, the situation is much more difficult.

U.S. Steel has recently provided its Q3 guidance, stating that it expects to report a Q3 2019 adjusted diluted loss of $0.35 per share. During the Q2 earnings call, the company warned that it will experience a lagging effect on pricing in the third quarter as steel prices in the second quarter were weak. However, the size of this weakness surprised the market, which expected Q3 2019 loss of $0.07 per share. Analysts’ estimates were trending down at a fast pace, and now they will have to be revised even lower:

Source: Yahoo Finance

When I was writing my June article on U.S. Steel’s speculative rebound potential, the consensus earnings estimate for 2020 was $1.94 per share, and the trend of earnings estimates was to the downside. However, this negative trend has intensified due to softness in steel prices and growing recession worries. Nucor (NUE) also released downbeat guidance, confirming that the second half of the year might be more challenging for steelmakers than originally thought.

All these developments are sure to limit U.S. Steel's cash flow in the near term and come at an inopportune time since the company is about to enter a major investment phase to revitalize its aging assets:

Source: U.S. Steel 2Q presentation

During the second-quarter earnings call, the company’s management was asked whether an equity issue was possible. The answer was that U.S. Steel feels “really good in […] ability to execute this without equity,” but I doubt that the market will take such answer for granted in the light of earnings weakness. A good way to counter a weak stock price is to buy back stock if your company is generating enough cash, but it’s not an option for U.S. Steel that had $651 million of cash on the balance sheet and whose target is to maintain a minimum cash balance of $0.5 billion.

At $11.00, U.S. Steel shares are trading at roughly 20 forward P/E. This is too generous for a company with such a negative earnings estimates revision trend. Steel prices must stabilize before U.S. Steel shares can count on any sustainable rebound. The situation has changed very materially since early June when I wrote my previous article on U.S. Steel - earnings estimates have dropped through the floor together with steel prices, and, while longer-term perspectives have always been muted, shorter-term perspectives of the company have materially decreased. In this light, a momentum downside move below recent lows is surely possible. Depending on how low it goes, U.S. Steel might present a buying opportunity based on valuation, but this time has not come yet.

