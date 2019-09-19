Mastercard Incorporated (MA) Management Presents At Autonomous Future Of CommerceSymposium Conference (Transcript)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Autonomous Future of CommerceSymposium Conference Call September 19, 2019 9:50 AM ET

All right. If everybody can come back to their seats, we can get started. And for those of you along the sides, we do have a few seats upfront if you guys want to come on down. Okay. So, we'll continue. We have Mastercard joining us now, and we're lucky to have Carlo Enrico, President of Latin America and the Caribbean joining us. Thank you.

Carlo Enrico

Thank you.

Craig Moore

So, I don't think most people in the room or most people on the webcast have had a chance to meet you or talk to you, so maybe you can tell us a little bit about your background and your current role with the company.

Carlo Enrico

Sure. So, I grew up in Italy, as you can tell me from my accent, and I moved after graduation to London. Seven years at Goldman Sachs in equity research and investment banking on European financials. Back in Italy for 10 years running retail banks. Can you hear me? Yes. And running two retail banks, and then I joined Mastercard in 2012. I run two geographies in Europe; Central Eastern Europe and Western Europe. And eventually last year, I moved to Miami to run the Latin American and Caribbean business.

Craig Moore

Okay. So, can you share with us some of the trends you see in Latin America? Latin America can be a little confusing because you have economies like Argentina and then you have economies like Brazil and they're vastly different with different trends.

Carlo Enrico

Sure, it is. You’re right. So, Latin America goes from Mexico all the way down to Argentina, including Caribbean. And as you said rightfully, it is a combination of very different markets. You have large economies, pretty digital, well developed such as Brazil. You have larger economies such as Mexico, pretty well-known to most of us, but also you have smaller economies which are a little bit more volatile, a little bit more vulnerable which includes Argentina, which includes Venezuela of course, and few other Central American economies.

I would say the macro outlook is pretty much as we are now used to, meaning that it's an outlook that is promising. That is typically outperforming the global economy but typically pretty vulnerable and volatile. We see an outlook remaining stable in the foreseeable future, that’s from a macro perspective.

If you go into the payment perspective that I think there are some commonalities across the different markets and the commonalities that relates mostly to the demographics of the population.

In Latin America, you have 650 million people living, so it’s around 8%, 9% of the global population with - I think three key features. The first one, it's a very young population, 30% of the people in Latin America are millennials, and secondly they are financially still excluded, you have 50% of the adults in Latin America that don't have a current account. And finally, you have 80% of the people that lives in cities.

So, it's a very highly urbanized population, and around those demographics you understand that the opportunity for us is actually to provide financial inclusion and digital inclusion where our growth opportunities are --.

Craig Moore

And maybe you can help us size the opportunity. What's the penetration rate of electronic payments in Latin America? What countries represent the most opportunity versus the least, either based on demographic or other factors?

Carlo Enrico

Well, I think you can size the opportunity in two ways. One, looking at the card business per se, and the other one looking at the broader payment flows. If you look at the card business today in Latin America, only 24% - let me stop and check, only 24% of the personal consumption expenditure runs on cards, all the rest is cash. The 24% compares with around the 50% for developed markets of Europe.

So, the ballpark here is that if, and that's an assumption, but if Latin America will reach the European standards, let's say in five years the opportunity is actually to double the card business.

Another way to look at the business opportunity is to look at the broader payment flows, whether they are B2B, government-to-consumer, or consumer-to-merchant, and the size of that opportunity is $14 trillion. Currently, our volumes are around $0.5 billion. So, probably we are currently seeing 3% of the total pie. So, in summary, I think the opportunity is a pretty large one.

Craig Moore

Can you talk about, since you brought up, how the governments in Latin America are looking at Mastercard versus say the opportunity to grow a local network like Elo, and clearly there are vastly different priorities for governments across the region.

Carlo Enrico

So, I'm pretty used to domestic schemes and domestic legacies because of my past European experience, and I don't think in Latin America, you have the focus and you have the, necessarily, the local willingness to grow and build and develop local infrastructure. I see a trend where governments are talking more about financial inclusion, lowering the cost of transactions, therefore creating more competition and opening up to four-party model.

This is very true, for instance, in markets such as Argentina, which recently went in open architecture, interoperable market structure; Chile, where things are changing as we speak; Peru, where interoperability will probably be the case next year; Colombia and Mexico. So, I see the legacies in domestic schemes being more of an exception rather than a major trend.

Craig Moore

There's been, if you look back over time, Latin America had some significant concentrations and lack of competition in the acquiring, in banking. And now you're seeing, in my opinion, Latin America to be clearly the hotbed for disruption of incumbents globally, and I think people mostly look at Brazil when they think about that. And the regulator there has done a fantastic job making small changes that have driven enormous competitive changes. How has that driven Mastercard’s business? How do you look at those companies as opportunities to further penetrate the region?

Carlo Enrico

You’re right. There’s a gradual opening up to competition and gradual opening up of the local infrastructure, legacies, and processors to more global safer and digital solutions. I actually see even the regulators driving a more global agenda. What happened in Europe with PSD2 is somehow happening with a different flavor and different timing, but it's somehow happening in most markets in Latin America.

There's a lot of discussions around open banking. Mexico actually is live with data, not with current account access yet. Brazil is well-known to be working on open banking as well. Brazil has recently embraced GDPR. That's a lot of e-money license and fintech regulation.

So, I do see the regulators really opening up the markets and that affects our business very much. Our role becomes not to be the complement to the domestic legacy, but our role becomes more relevant.

We gain domestic relevance, and we start seeing more transactions, switch more transactions, and therefore being able to provide more value-added services to our partners. Brazil is the example that you rightfully so mentioned. Brazil is it a market that, over the past 10 years, opened up from two acquirers to now probably 15 acquirers and 200 sub-acquirers or payment facilitators.

As the market opens up, as the market fragments, the name of the game for everyone is making sure you have innovation, security, and consumer-friendly solutions. And this is where I think we can add the most value. Brazil is a reference point in terms of dynamics of the market for half of the region, I would say. I said it before, it's Mexico, Peru, Argentina, Chile, and Colombia are looking at what happened in Brazil as an industry opportunity to create more competition and expand the pie for the benefit of the whole industry as a whole.

We welcome that. We're actually working hand-in-hand with the governments and the regulators to make it happen in a way that everyone in the ecosystem can benefit. And I think it's a path with no return because with one-fourth of the entire transactions in the region that are digital, I think the opening up of the markets to competition and to the global four party model, it's a way with no return.

Craig Moore

Okay. You had mentioned CoDi in Mexico. Brazil has a fairly aggressive agenda on QR code payments. Can you talk about QR code payments? There has been a lot of proliferation in Asia. It doesn't - right now, it's still nations in Latin America, but is that a help? Is that a threat? How should we think about QR code as an account presentment tool, helping or hurting your business?

Carlo Enrico

That's a lot of debate across the region about QR. There's not a one model that is successful or established. I think that most players realize that the QR code model in China is not easy to replicate in Latin America for several reasons. And therefore, I think there are some good exploratory initiatives that local players are running as well as we are running to see what really fits the best.

I don't think I would be able as of now to really put a label on QR, is that a threat, is that an opportunity, is it going to be successful or not. I think rightfully so the whole industry goes through the exploratory phase of trying as we know there are some local players such as MercadoLibre, such as Rappi, they are trying their own proprietary solution.

There are some local players such as CoDi that are bringing in a solution on a pretty good ACH actually, which is the Mexican one, but with a support from the regulator. And there are of course, initiatives that are EMV driven such as ours in Mexico - sorry, in Peru and in Venezuela. The way we're going to build that business model around it and the way it's going to shape up for the whole region, I think it's too early to say at this point in time.

What I would say is that the QR code as much as new alternative payment methods are always a very nice good way for the industry to make - to understand the importance of innovation. Usually, QR Apple alternative payment methods, new check-out buttons, are wake up calls for the industry as a whole.

And I do see banks reacting. I do see fintech reacting. And I see actually a pretty focused agenda in making sure that all the digital solutions are deploying in a market where digital, as I said before, is not the future, but it's already accounting for one-fourth of the overall transactions.

Craig Moore

When investors typically focus on QR, I get the most questions from the consumer side, but I wanted to ask you because there's still a ton of merchant penetration that needs to take place in Latin America and is the QR code a tool to do that when you don't have a lot of hard line infrastructure and it's a little much lower cost to implement?

Carlo Enrico

I think it's easy to say that a QR code could be an easy way to build acceptance. You print a QR code on an e-mail, you send it out, you print it out, and you display on your desk. But building an ecosystem where consumers are actually embracing the QR code experience and where actually, consumers are approaching that new payment method in a consumer-friendly way and in a secure way, it's a different thing.

So, what I'm saying is that it's easy to build acceptance but if to read a QR code, you need to have a smart mobile phone, you need to have a current account, and you need to have a new consumer experience that is, by definition, not as good as contactless which is our top priority in the region, I think it's going to be difficult to build the consumer reach that is needed to really create a new trend.

Craig Moore

I don’t want to forget to ask and I probably should have led with this, but what’s your view on the macro in Latin America of about the - your view on the economies? Brazil has seen some momentum. They could get additional momentum from pension reform. So, how you’re thinking about Brazil and surrounding economies?

Carlo Enrico

I think we have seen the region growing in the 1% to 1.5% region this year. I think we should expect somehow similar next year.

Craig Moore

Yes. GDP.

Carlo Enrico

GDP I'm talking. Yeah. And I see, as I said before, somehow a little bit of a vulnerable environment because of Argentina, because of Venezuela and because of global developments. I actually see personal consumption expenditure which is a more relevant indicator for us continue to grow at a pretty fast pace, between 7% and 9%, which is the underlying fuel of our business. And they see card penetration to continue to increase.

So, while we do look at the economy of course as a key performance indicator, leading indicator, I think our story in Latin America is more of a penetration. Five years ago, we used to have 18% of card payments on the total PC. We're now at 24%. We expect the whole industry to go beyond 30%and Brazil is already beyond 30% over the coming five years. So a stable, vulnerable environment with somehow a limited impact on our business which is mostly driven by penetration.

Craig Moore

Okay. When you think about each region, obviously a one-size-fits-all approach doesn't work. So, maybe you can call out some of the unique attributes of each of those economies you had mentioned earlier as focuses for Mastercard and what's different when you approach each one of those?

Carlo Enrico

So, I - yes, each country has a different market structure, market readiness, innovation, so I see three main buckets in the region. I see Brazil and Mexico, the large economies, competitive environment, still a tremendous opportunity for growth where we have two major achievements in the bank that we need to leverage in Brazil.

We are now market leader by a significant amount and we still have great momentum. In terms of market share gain, very well exposed to the fintech and the digital players that are reshaping the market.

And Mexico where the strategy is very much to help the whole industry in getting better value out of the four-party model, switching more transactions and offering more tools to embrace digital which is, of course, changing in Mexico as well and then particularly referring to fraud levels, approval rates that are still top of mind for the whole industry.

We are the only international player with a clearing house license, so we are very much advanced in our switching strategy. And, therefore, I think we have a particularly fruitful and constructive engagement with the local banks as we speak. Those are the big markets. And of course, they need dedicated teams, dedicated offices and dedicate to strategies.

Then, I see the pockets of the markets that are opening up the competition that I said before. Peru, Colombia, Argentina and Chile, markets that are outpace the growth of the region, markets that I think are going to somehow go through the same journey of Brazil in the coming 5 to 10 years, markets where we are investing a lot and markets where we are - we have been switching in Argentina and Uruguay for instance for quite some time. We started switching ahead of competition in Chile in Q1 this year.

Colombia, we are very advanced to competition. We are market leaders and we are doubling down our investments in the market and Peru where as I said before starting from January next year, we expect interoperability. So, those are the markets that we like calling market under transformation because the market structure is changing both from a processing rail and regulatory perspective.

And then we have the third buckets of markets which I called the hypomarkets, the hypotension markets, where we have a market share that has a lot of room to grow, markets that are more at an early stage. So, the financial inclusion opportunity is even greater, soft markets that offer superior growth and superior margins and these are all the smaller markets from Uruguay, Paraguay to Ecuador and Central America.

Building on that, Latin America offers Mastercard an opportunity to be in offers Mastercard an opportunity to be at - in a lot of these economies at the very early stages when they're deciding how their infrastructure is going to be built, how the market will look. How does Mastercard's ownership of real-time payment assets change that conversation a little bit and change how deep you can go in that relationship with governments banks and so on so forth?

Carlo Enrico

Some of you or most of you might have participated to our investor community meeting last week. So you know how real-time payments and ACH infrastructure are core to our strategy, and you should know about acquisitions in Europe over the past couple of years. Of course, we now have a new opportunity to engage with governments and regulators in Latin America as much as we have around the world to talk about not only displaying and enable card rails, which is what I was referring about before, so building, switching capabilities and providing more value-added services, but also to engage in the new ACH rails.

I think the landscape in Latin America is mixed. You have pretty good ACHs with some real-time payment opportunities, but not necessarily with the value-added services and not necessarily with the ability to expand those rails to consumer payments that typically running only B2B. Vice versa, there are ACH in the region that are more obsolete with a lot of room for upgrade. We are very much focused on building the rails in the region. We made a significant investment in Peru, together with the local ACH. We are running for them the entire infrastructure, the batch, the real-time payment and the proxy or directory business.

And that ACH in Peru is designed and architected in a way that can on-board and embrace new countries. So, it's going to become a hub for us in Latin America and it gives us the credibility to talk to governments and regulators not about a forward-looking strategy but about an asset that is up and running and present already in the region.

So, definitely an additional topic for us to discuss with the governments on how we can help them building competitive and global state-of-the-art infrastructures for payments.

Craig Moore

Is that build out in Peru, when we think about how that drives economics to Mastercard, is that a per transaction-type business, is that a licensing business, or infrastructure maintenance-type revenue model?

Carlo Enrico

It always depends on the services we provide, and it always depends on the case by case. In Peru, it’s a combination of infrastructure maintenance on a per-transaction basis. While we're building the infrastructure today, we are already working with other banks in the system to build this scheme, so to build the applications which are going to be a new source of revenue and a new source of, let me say, a new competitive tool that we have against competition.

Craig Moore

Okay. Building on this discussion of Mastercard’s unique capability, how does Mastercard's value-added services contribute to your win rate of banks in the region and talk about maybe some of the tools that are truly different from what your competitors can offer?

Carlo Enrico

As you know, our services, as we call them, are mostly related to three areas of business. The first is cybersecurity and intelligence which is our data and security set of solutions. The second one is related to our advisors or our data and solution selling, consulting and managed services capabilities.

And the third one is around loyalty and cardholder benefits. You know how the service strategy is relevant for us. You know how much we have invested on it. You know how much the whole management team is focused globally. If you go back over the past five years and you look at the acquisitions we have made, you see how much we have invested in order to really have a differentiating factor.

But more than differentiating factor for me, it’s the value that is perceived by our partners that is critical, and I want to make a couple of examples. Coming from Europe to Latin America, one of the biggest surprise was the size of the digital business, right, one-fourth of the transactions outpacing physical transactions by three times. But also, let me say, the amount of frauds and the approval rates which are which have been disappointed for too long.

So the investments we have made in security, in safety, in charge banks are now part of our conversation with our partners and I would say that we are very much recognized for leading this security and say I call it digital security roadmap. Approval rates in Latin America are between 60% and 70%. So you have that 30% of the millennials we said before that see their cards decline 30% to 40% of the times. That's a big issue right. That's a credibility of the of the whole payment industry in e-commerce.

We are now not only recognized to be the best brand in term of approval rate. So very consumer friendly but also we have helped a lot the banks in controlling and decreasing that fraud rates in a very significant way there's more room to improve but definitely these digital security is for us at Mastercard very, very important. Is differentiating versus competition is differentiating versus a domestic schemes that you asked before but more important is top of mind of the CEOs of the banks in Latin American.

Maybe a second example would be at around loyalty and cardholder benefits the region compared to the other regions around the world is doing extremely well. What we're doing with cardholder benefits and the credit in the affluent business especially for travelers that goes from the business lounge to the airports from to earn and burn your points to benefits for travelers and agreements with travel

And agreement with travel agencies that we have I think we have a suite of services that that services that that there is definitely within Mastercard a best practice globally and definitely very much appreciated by all customers.

Craig Moore

Okay. You had what I would call a landmark deal win and see anything like it about 5, 6 years ago when you signed a 20-year extension with Itaú is clearly the most important issuer in Latin America of credit cards. Can you talk a little bit about how that deal was evolved what they saw on Mastercard that they were willing to decrease the penetration of your competitors and basically give you that market share for a 20-year period?

Carlo Enrico

So I was not in Latin America when we signed the deal so I cannot give you some insights on the negotiation and the shaping of the deal itself but definitely it’s a deal that we are very proud of. It’s a very important partnership with not only the largest but the most innovative player in Brazil within the traditional banks. I think Itaú was very well placed to drive innovation and to continue to maintain and expand its market share. It’s a acquiring business give them also the opportunity to see the whole ecosystem end to end for — from consumers to merchants and it's playing out extremely well.

As any deal, we have some mutual commitments so we are hugely committed to continue to drive their innovation agenda and they of course have committed for the long-term volumes and business with us.

That's all I can say. I would say at this point in time on Itaú but it's one of the contributors, it’s not the only one. It is contributing to our continued market share growth. We have been leading, we're being growing market share in the region for 30 consecutive quarters. Most of this market share gain has been driven by Brazil. Some of them have been driven by Itaú.

I would say a big portion of that has been also driven by the fintech space where we have developed a clear leadership across the board, if you look at all the names, with one in particular which is the largest fintech in the world, actually, by thoughtful consideration, by value, which is Nubank, which is a very well-known success story. So, an additional booster on top of Itaú of our market share gains.

Craig Moore

Okay. And if we think about those fintechs, you have a company like PagSeguro who's driving penetration of micro merchant space. You have others that are approaching it from the novel software point of view. When you approach those fintechs, we know that Mastercard is an enormous global lead, but how do you protect that? In speaking to some of the fintechs down in Brazil more recently, it seems that your competitor, your main global competitor is getting very aggressive on price to try to take that back, not necessarily on capability or whatnot, but it's clear that they've cut price dramatically to try to get some of those companies back on board.

Carlo Enrico

We run competition and we develop relationships as always predominantly on the value we provide. And yes, if we need to be competitive on pricing we do that. But I'm very happy to see that most of the fintechs that we have won we have won them because of our C&I or security services because of our advisors support, because of our ability to bring in AI with Brighterion that we bought a few years back.

That is really driving the agenda in Brazil of all the digital players with new data which is a biometric solution that we bought back a couple of years ago and is - has tremendous demand in Brazil, and not only in Brazil but in Brazil in particular.

So, it's always a combination. So far I would say so good because we're winning market share and so far as our margins are holding up pretty well.

Craig Moore

If I could return to Itaú for a minute, there was a component of that deal that was secondary that has been hung up in regulatory issues since the day you signed it which was I believe Mastercard was supposed to be doing some work or some network infrastructure for Hipercard which was - which is a network that Itaú owns. Is that delevered to get approved? Is that deal - Is that part of the deal scrapped? Or what are the regulators telling you about that?

Carlo Enrico

I must admit I am not prepared on the topic, not that I don't want to answer, but I have to look into it and I’ll come back.

Craig Moore

Okay. Fair enough. I wanted to poll the room for questions. We have about 10 minutes left. Okay. I'm certainly capable of continuing. Wanted to move north back to Mexico. Mexico has been a bit of a conundrum for a long time. It was a closed market, highly antiquated infrastructure and the two processors that are there. How do you see that market evolving? How quickly can that market open up to switching by the major networks?

Carlo Enrico

Our expectation was by now to be already up and around with whole infrastructure admittedly. So, I agree with you. It has been a longer journey than we expected. But going back again to the frauds and approval rates to share a little bit of my personal experience in my recent visits to the market, this, let me call it a desperate need from the local banks to start switching and to start getting the value of the solutions that you get from a four-party model, Mastercard in this case.

And that’s why we got a lot of support from the local banks as much with the Central Bank to become a clearing house which is a necessary step to get into switching and switching turn being a necessary step to deliver our AI data and solutions.

So, I really believe that we are at the point where the agenda can accelerate. We are deploying the bits and pieces of technology that is needed to really bring our switching at scale. We already switched 1% of the transaction. It’s not a lot, but we do switch. So, we have in the bag already the proof that the infrastructure works and is well integrated with a very complicated domestic legacy.

I do think that in the coming two years, we're going to be ready to switch and we're going to be switching at scale in Mexico.

Craig Moore

How does the government in Mexico view Mastercard and the other well-established global networks as a way to fight fraud there, fight gray market economy, a way to generate tax receipts? I mean, this has always been a big talking point, but Mexico continues to be a bit of a mess from that standpoint.

Carlo Enrico

I know. It’s a complicated environment. I think the government launching CoDi is a good example of how committed they are. They are committed to financial inclusion. They are committed to help growing the industry.

The fact that they gave us a Clearing House license and they are very supportive of our agenda is another demonstration that there is really the willingness to go after the huge potential that Mexico has which is huge. It's much greater than any other Latin American market.

We all know the government regulators ourselves that the journey is, by definition, more complicated than in other markets because you don't need to build from scratch, but you need to work at the margin of a very complicated set of legacies. But it's the cooperation and the willingness to go after the opportunities is really great. Probably another example is the cooperation we have with the government on the government disbursement.

At the beginning of this year in January, we launched with BANSEFI, which is a government-owned bank, the largest disbursement program we have globally which is basically the [AMLO] administration launching a disbursement program for more than 20 million Mexicans for more than $20 billion of annual disbursements and this is another strong evidence of the commitment to go after financial inclusion and reach more consumers.

As always, what we do is we accommodate the local government and we try to work hand in hand bringing our solutions. Most of the Mexicans receiving disbursements for instance have our biometrics built onboard of the cards. So you have a proof of identity and a proof of life so that all the disbursements are made to the right people at the right time.

Craig Moore

Is that a product that Brazil is looking at from you guys as they move through pension reform considering there's - if I remember correctly, 5 million Brazilians who receive pension benefits fraudulently by claiming they're farmers and whatnot?

Carlo Enrico

That's a global issue by the way I used to run the post-office in Italy before and I used to pay out the pensions. So I can tell you that even in Europe that is still a challenge. Yes, the opportunity is definitely to move into the use our biometrics, our AI to provide more identification services.

You know that we launched two years ago a facial recognition. You know that we had fingerprint built on cards for a long time. It's now live still in Mexico as I said before among other market. As always, we have a - let me say the challenge is to find the right balance between the cost and the scale.

The cost of having a biometric card today is still too high therefore we need to expand as much as we can in order to collapse the cost for more issuers to avoid the technology. But I would say the short answer is no, we're not in discussions to have a biometrics built on the card in Brazil for the pension reform.

But absolutely, we do see a big opportunity in providing more and more technology that goes beyond payments that is not necessarily related to a card payment or a real-time payment to provide identity services. We launched in Australia and we have some preliminary talks in several Latin American markets.

Our new digital ID which is a distributed technology to basically provide your own personal data. Those data that you want to share to counterparts that you want to share with, and definitely give in the fraud environment giving the lack of domestic infrastructures and giving the high demand for more security on e-commerce in general, definitely biometrics AI and the digital AD are three key assets that we want to exploit, not necessarily only related to payment.

Craig Moore

I want to check one more time if there are any questions? Okay. I wanted to ask you to look into your crystal ball for the region, and if you look out over the next five years, if you were to give us the three biggest things that we should keep an eye out for that you think are going to drive real change in the region, what would those be?

Carlo Enrico

They would be probably, I would say, digital and regulation. Digital has been the biggest surprise for me, European lending in Latin America. There's a huge demand, that's a lot of work to be done at check level, security, fraud level across the chain. In digital, you have this combination of fintechs.

Some of them fintechs are from Latin America are expanding across the region while on prepaid cards mostly from Colombia, new bank from Brazil and so on and so on. There are many. But also on our global fintechs coming, the N26 that I allotted [indiscernible].

And there's a - I think we are at an inflection point in the amount of money that is flowing through private equity and venture capital into the fintech space. I do remember three years ago many players saying Latin America is still an emerging market. We still need to plumb the basic rails. Well, if you look at what happened over the past 12 months, the listing of MercadoLibre, PayPal investing $750 million in MercadoLibre; Softbank launching at fintech fund for $5 billion; three unicorns developing - the size of new bank that is now well-known to everyone.

So, what is happening in the digital space is a profound change for the region at the pace that I haven't seen in my previous European experience. So, that's definitely something to pay a lot of attention to.

And the second major trend I think is going to be regulation and I see three main buckets of regulation. You have the global regulation as I said before, the open banking, the real-time payment, the GDPR, let me say the PSD2 kind of regulation that is going to - that has hit already Brazil and Mexico and will be expanding across the region, net-net for us is a positive.

So, we like it and we are ready for it. We've been through regulation in Australia, Europe and U.S. So, we have a lot of not only thoughtful leadership but also a lot of solutions that are designed to go after that APIs for open banking to make an example.

Then, you have a second, let me say, trend of regulation that is more the nationalistic that you referred to before whether it's CoDi, whether it's silo, whether it's some natural perfective initiative such as Venezuela these days which I see lighter and lighter over time, but are still there. So, we need to cope with them.

And then I see the regulation that is opening up to competition, facilitating the proliferation of the acquirers, somehow replicating the Brazilian journey, somehow opening the Peru, Argentina, Chile and Colombia, Mexico on this world and therefore providing great opportunities for us.

So, I think digital and regulation are definitely the two key trends to keep in mind for the coming five years.

Craig Moore

With that, I'll say thank you. And we'll start again in roughly five minutes. Thank you.

Carlo Enrico

Thank you very much.

