Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 9/17/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 9/17/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes will stay strong through September. This is an important time for investors to assess the effects of trade wars on individual stocks and sectors and to position portfolios for the seasonally strong fall months. Insiders should prove very valuable for both tasks.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Safehold (SAFE);

PBF Energy (PBF);

Lexicon Pharm (LXRX); and

Anterix (ATEX).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Contango Oil & Gas (MCF); and

Fate Therapeutics (FATE).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Dominion Energy (D);

Toll Brothers (TOL);

Boston Beer (SAM);

Anaplan (PLAN);

Morningstar (MORN);

Maximus (MMS);

Fox Factory Holding (FOXF); and

BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Apollo Medical (OTC:AMEH).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

Satsuma Pharm (STSA); and

SmileDirectClub (SDC).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Ra Capital Mgt DIR, BO Satsuma Pharm STSA JB* $19,999,996 2 Goff John C DIR, BO Contango Oil & Gas MCF JB*,B $17,500,000 3 Redmile Group DIR, BO Fate Therapeutics FATE JB* $15,000,002 4 Inversora Carso S A De C V BO PBF Energy PBF B $10,783,869 5 Takanashi Ken DIR Satsuma Pharm STSA JB* $3,499,995 6 Owl Creek Asset Mgt BO Anterix ATEX B $1,959,051 7 Szymanczyk Michael E DIR Dominion Energy D B $1,687,322 8 Istar BO Safehold SAFE B,JB* $1,127,048 9 Debbane Raymond DIR Lexicon Pharm LXRX B $752,351 10 Katzman David B CEO, CB, BO SmileDirectClub SDC JB* $684,352

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Galashan John Kristofer DIR BJ's Wholesale Club BJ JS* $77,808,810 2 Seiffer Jonathan A DIR BJ's Wholesale Club BJ JS* $76,708,576 3 Cd & R Investment Assoc X BO SmileDirectClub SDC S $49,727,476 4 Mansueto Joseph D CB, DIR, BO Morningstar MORN AS $3,008,252 5 Morton David H Jr CFO Anaplan PLAN AS $2,851,054 6 Koch C James CB, DIR, BO Boston Beer SAM AS $2,717,052 7 Enterline Larry L DIR Fox Factory Holding FOXF S $2,032,792 8 Ruddy Raymond B DIR Maximus MMS S $1,997,355 9 Vazquez Adrian O Apollo Medical AMEH S $1,697,753 10 Hartman Richard T PR Toll Brothers TOL S $1,623,881

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

