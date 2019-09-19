Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 9/17/19

|
Includes: ATEX, FATE, LXRX, MCF, PBF, SAFE
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 9/17/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes will stay strong through September. This is an important time for investors to assess the effects of trade wars on individual stocks and sectors and to position portfolios for the seasonally strong fall months. Insiders should prove very valuable for both tasks.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Safehold (SAFE);
  • PBF Energy (PBF);
  • Lexicon Pharm (LXRX); and
  • Anterix (ATEX).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Contango Oil & Gas (MCF); and
  • Fate Therapeutics (FATE).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Dominion Energy (D);
  • Toll Brothers (TOL);
  • Boston Beer (SAM);
  • Anaplan (PLAN);
  • Morningstar (MORN);
  • Maximus (MMS);
  • Fox Factory Holding (FOXF); and
  • BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • Satsuma Pharm (STSA); and
  • SmileDirectClub (SDC).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Ra Capital Mgt

DIR, BO

Satsuma Pharm

STSA

JB*

$19,999,996

2

Goff John C

DIR, BO

Contango Oil & Gas

MCF

JB*,B

$17,500,000

3

Redmile Group

DIR, BO

Fate Therapeutics

FATE

JB*

$15,000,002

4

Inversora Carso S A De C V

BO

PBF Energy

PBF

B

$10,783,869

5

Takanashi Ken

DIR

Satsuma Pharm

STSA

JB*

$3,499,995

6

Owl Creek Asset Mgt

BO

Anterix

ATEX

B

$1,959,051

7

Szymanczyk Michael E

DIR

Dominion Energy

D

B

$1,687,322

8

Istar

BO

Safehold

SAFE

B,JB*

$1,127,048

9

Debbane Raymond

DIR

Lexicon Pharm

LXRX

B

$752,351

10

Katzman David B

CEO, CB, BO

SmileDirectClub

SDC

JB*

$684,352

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Galashan John Kristofer

DIR

BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ

JS*

$77,808,810

2

Seiffer Jonathan A

DIR

BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ

JS*

$76,708,576

3

Cd & R Investment Assoc X

BO

SmileDirectClub

SDC

S

$49,727,476

4

Mansueto Joseph D

CB, DIR, BO

Morningstar

MORN

AS

$3,008,252

5

Morton David H Jr

CFO

Anaplan

PLAN

AS

$2,851,054

6

Koch C James

CB, DIR, BO

Boston Beer

SAM

AS

$2,717,052

7

Enterline Larry L

DIR

Fox Factory Holding

FOXF

S

$2,032,792

8

Ruddy Raymond B

DIR

Maximus

MMS

S

$1,997,355

9

Vazquez Adrian

O

Apollo Medical

AMEH

S

$1,697,753

10

Hartman Richard T

PR

Toll Brothers

TOL

S

$1,623,881

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.