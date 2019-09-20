3 Reasons 9% Yielding Energy Transfer Is One Of The Best Safe Dividend Stocks You Can Buy

Reason Three: Energy Transfer's valuation is insanely great, meaning not just a safe 9% yield today, but 18% to 33% long-term total return potential.

Reason One: This $5 billion deal is good in the short term.

This article was co-produced with Dividend Sensei.

On Sept. 16, Energy Transfer (ET), announced it was buying SemGroup (SEMG), a small midstream corporation, in a $5 billion (including debt) deal that would be paid for with 60% stock and 40% debt.

Given that Energy Transfer's attempts to buy Williams Companies (WMB) led to a nearly two-year soap opera that crashed its stock price and resulted in zero benefits to the MLP (either ETE or ETP at the time), it's not hard to understand why news of the acquisition sent ET's price down 5% over the next two days.

We've closely examined the deal, because, while management says this is a sound collection of growing assets its acquiring, and at a good value, given investors' understandable skepticism about big MLP M&A these days, we want to make sure that Energy Transfer remains a safe source of ultra-high-yield and strong long-term return potential.

Fortunately, after crunching the numbers, we can confirm that there are now three reasons why 9% yielding Energy Transfer remains one of the best safe ultra-high-yield stocks you can buy today. One that could conservatively deliver 19% CAGR total returns over the next five years, and, if analysts are right about its growth prospects, potentially as much as 33% CAGR.

Photo Source

Reason One: $5 Billion Deal Is Good In The Short Term

Here's what management had to say about buying SemGroup for $5 billion.

The transaction, which is expected to have no material impact on credit metrics, increases Energy Transfer’s portion of fee-based cash flows from fixed-fee contracts and is expected to be immediately accretive to distributable cash flow per common unit. Also, beyond the equity issued for the transaction, no common equity issuances are expected." -Energy Transfer (emphasis added)

Basically this means three important things

DCF/unit (what pays the distribution) is expected to rise immediately

ET's overall cash flow will become more stable (87% was already from long-term fee-based contracts with minimum volume commitments)

Most importantly, bondholders (ie "god" to midstream operators) aren't likely to get upset at the extra debt ET is taking on

So let's breakdown the numbers to see if these things are actually true, and to what extent.

SEMG total debt: $2.524 billion

ET total debt: $46.5 billion

Debt used to pay cash for SEMG shares: $534 million

Total ET debt after the deal closes: $49.564 billion (6.6% increase)

So Energy Transfer is going to ultimately be taking on $3 billion in new debt to close this deal, in late 2019 or early 2020. Here's what bond investors care about.

Stock Debt/EBITDA Interest Coverage ET before the deal 4.27 4.85 ET after the deal 4.4 4.71 ET after the deal (+ synergies) 4.33 4.78 ET after deal in 2020, synergies + SEMG 12% EBITDA growth (analyst consensus) 4.29 4.82

(Sources: Gurufocus, management guidance, F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research, Analyst consensus)

Almost all M&A is justified on the basis of "synergies" meaning cost savings of one form or another.

The combined company expects to generate more than $170 million of annual run-rate synergies, consisting of commercial and operational synergies of $80 million, financial savings of $50 million and cost savings of $40 million." - Energy Transfer press release

In this case, Energy Transfer thinks it can achieve $170 million in annual savings. That's actually very impressive if they pull it off, given that SEMG had $365 million in EBITDA over the past year. Financial savings are very easy to hit since SEMG is a B+ junk bond rated company while ET's BBB- rating from S&P means it has access to large amounts of low-cost capital.

ET average borrowing cost: 4.9%

SEMG average borrowing cost: 6.2%

Now ET has struggled with operational execution in the past (which management has itself admitted). Not all of those synergies might occur, but even if they don't ET's leverage will go from a safe 4.3 to just 4.4, and its interest coverage ratio will decline by just 14 basis points.

Management's goal is to get to a 4.0 to 4.5 long-term leverage ratio. 4.3 is the average for the industry and 5.0 or less is considered safe by credit rating agencies.

ET was very close to its goal before this deal and will remain so after it's complete. OK, so management's is correct about this being "credit neutral" but what about other important considerations, like valuation and what this means for long-term payout safety?

Price/EBITDA (no synergies): 13.7 (roughly what midstream assets are currently selling for)

Price/EBITDA ($170 million in synergies): 9.3 (a reasonable valuation given the quality of the assets)

Price/2020 EBITDA (including synergies): 7.8 (a great deal if the execution and growth is as expected)

So it appears that ET paid a very fair price, especially given the expected growth in SEMG's cash flow next year.

But what about payout security and growth prospects? Management's current guidance is for a 1.7 to 1.9 distribution coverage ratio in 2019 (DCF/distribution) or a 56% cash flow payout ratio (90% or lower is safe for this industry, 80% or less for self-funding midstreams).

A 1.8 coverage ratio equates to about $2.75 billion per year in retained DCF vs. a plan for about $3.5 billion in long-term growth capex. Modest amounts of low cost, fixed-rate long-duration debt will plug the gap and allow ET to eventually (2020 and beyond) start growing its payout and or buying back its very undervalued stock.

How accretive is this acquisition at these terms?

ET is issuing 57 million new units

Unit count rises about 2% from 2.631 billion to 2.688 billion

In the first half of 2019, ET generated $3.3 billion in distributable cash flow and actually achieved a coverage ratio of 2.03 (50% DCF payout ratio) indicating a VERY safe distribution.

Now to check whether or not this deal is actually accretive isn't as easy as I'd like, since SEMG is a c-corp that doesn't report DCF. But we can check in terms of adjusted EBITDA, which almost all midstreams do report.

ET generated $5.6 billion in adjusted EBITDA in first half of 2019 = $2.14 per unit

SEMG generated $208.5 million in adjusted EBITDA in the first half of 2019 = $2.66 per share

ET's adjusted EBITDA/unit after this deal (not counting expected synergies or growth in 2020): $2.15

Energy Transfer is likely telling the truth about this deal being "immediately accretive" to DCF/share, though likely by just $0.01 per unit (assuming DCF/EBITDA conversions ratios are similar for both midstreams).

Scenario Adjusted EBITDA/Unit (first half of the year) ET today $2.14 ET + SEMG (no synergies) $2.15 ET + SMG ($170 million synergies) $2.17 ET + SMG, synergies + 2020 consensus SEMG growth $2.19

(Sources: earnings releases, F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research, analyst consensus)

Due to SemGroup's small size, even the huge boost to profitability from expected synergies and 12% growth in 2020 won't make this deal a huge needle mover in terms of growth (2.5% cash flow/unit boost).

Previous Energy Transfer Acquisitions

(Source: ET investor presentation)

The good news is that other than the botched Williams Companies deal and the 2017 Sunoco Logistics merger with ETP (which resulted in a stealth distribution cut) ET has a good track record of achieving expected synergies with smaller acquisitions.

Kelcy Warren, CEO and founder, directly and indirectly, owns 31% of Energy Transfer. Most of that is through the general partner, but ET's CEO also owns 41.5 million ET units directly, which pay him $50.6 million per year in tax-deferred distributions (in total he's getting paid over $250 million per year vs a $1 salary).

In other words, for anyone worried that ET is going to impact MLP investors as it did with ETP (via SXL's stealthy payout cut following that merger), rest assured that Mr. Warren has every incentive to keep the current payout rock solid and avoid a distribution cut at all costs.

It also mitigates (though doesn't entirely eliminate) the risk of ET "checking the box" and converting to a dividend-paying c-Corp (for tax purposes) which would potentially have negative tax consequences for long-term investors who bought it many years ago. Kelcy Warren would be the most hard-hit by a huge tax bill (several hundred million dollars) which is why I'm not concerned that management will take that route.

In other words for conservative income investors primarily concerned with the questions "is the payout stills safe?" and "will distributions/buybacks still likely begin in 2020?" the answer to both questions is "yes and probably."

So with the most important questions out of the way, let's take a look at what Energy Transfer is actually buying.

Here are the analyst consensus EBITDA growth rates for SEMG for 2020, 2021 and 2022.

12% in 2020

3% in 2021

10% in 2022

Now obviously analyst forecasts are not to be taken as gospel, but in midstream, growth is far more predictable due to the long-term contracted nature of new projects. Barring disastrously poor execution, the SemGroup assets ET is buying are likely to keep growing its cash flow and help Energy Transfer achieve stronger long-term DCF/unit growth.

That's because more important than the tiny accretion in DCF/unit and credit neutral nature of this deal is the strategic long-term implications of buying SemGroup.

Reason Two: The Acquisition Is Great For Energy Transfer's Long-Term Growth Prospects

Between 2020 and 2022 ET management estimates that SemGroup's assets will generate $500 million in distributable cash flow.

That will add to the roughly $5 billion per year ET is generating from its nation spanning empire of oil and gas gathering, storage, and transportation infrastructure.

(Source: ET investor presentation)

SemGroup owns some quality assets, including those serving some of North America's top energy-producing regions

Alberta tar sands

North Dakota's Bakken

Colorado's DJ Basin

Oklahoma's Scoop/STACK formation

Kansas/Oklahoma's Anadarko basin

The Permian Super Basin of New Mexico/West Texas

East Texas's Eagle Ford shale formation

Houston oil export terminal (HFOTCO, the crown jewel SEMG owns)

The Houston oil export terminal alone maybe may be worth most of what ET is paying. In 2014 Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) paid more than $4 billion for Oiltanking Partners precisely because of its Houston channel export infrastructure. EPD management explained that it might be overpaying for that prime real estate but it was "lusting" after it for years, and considers it worth it because in real estate "location, location location" is everything.

HFOTCO will expand ET's oil export capacity by 64% overnight and has room for five oil tankers at once. Pipelines are relatively wide moat, but can still be duplicated, given enough time and money. Export terminals? Those can't so easily be expanded because the land they sit on is irreplaceable.

Energy Transfer's interest in SEMG comes down to two main factors.

(Source: EPD investor presentation)

First, it wants to expand its overall energy export capacity. The Lake Charles LNG project is expected to be completed in 2025. Now ET will be able to immediately tap into the huge growth opportunities in US oil exports, which are expected to roughly double over the coming six years. Before the SemGroup deal, ET had 1.5 million bpd in oil export capacity. By 2021 it will have 2.5 million, capable of serving over half of America's crude export needs.

According to the US Energy Information Administration, US oil production, which set a record at 11 million bpd in 2018 (vs 5 million in 2008) is expected to grow to 12.2 million bpd (despite a 40% oil crash in late 2018) in 2019.

Much of that export growth is expected to run through Houston's shipping channel, but almost all of it will be driven by explosive production growth in the Permian basin, where SEMG has a strong presence, and which ET also connects to with its pipelines.

(Source: EIA)

The US Energy Information Administration estimates that, given sufficiently high long-term oil prices (over $60 per barrel) and ongoing improvements in fracking technology, US oil exports could potentially keep growing to about 10 million bpd by 2040.

That wouldn't just make the US a major oil-exporting power, but the dominant one in the world (Saudi Arabia and Russia both export about 8 million bpd today).

In fact, in June 2019, the EIA reported US crude exports hit 3 million bpd and 9 million bpd including oil liquids and refined products meaning that let America "briefly overtake Saudi Arabia as the world's top oil exporter."

While Saudi Arabia took back the title in August, the EIA estimates US oil production will grow another 1 million bpd in 2020 (to 13.2 million bpd). Not just does that represents a near tripling of US oil production over the past 12 years, but will likely allow the US to become the world's new swing oil exporter.

Given that it now appears as if Iran may have been responsible for attacking Saudi Arabia's oil infrastructure (vis 20 explosive-laden drones and cruise missiles) which knocked 5% of the world's crude production offline, America's fracking boom is more important than ever to global energy security.

(Source: ET investor presentation)

Energy Transfer already is planning on connecting SEMG's Houston oil facility with its own Nederland export facility and launching new oil pipelines to boost its overall ability to serve America's thriving crude export industry. The Ted Collins pipeline will be 75 miles long, completed in 2021, and will immediately boost ET's oil export capacity by 1 million bpd, which it says it will eventually double to 2 million bpd (3.5 million bpd total export capacity).

ET also is planning to double capacity on its Bakken pipeline, which will transport North Dakota oil to the Gulf Coast. The Permian Express 4 pipeline will transport rapidly growing Permian production to the Gulf Coast as well (mostly to Houston).

(Source: ET investor presentation)

Thanks to being one of just three midstream operators connected to every major US shale formation, Energy Transfer's organic growth prospects remain excellent, with management expecting about 15% EBITDA yields on new projects (industry average about 12.5%).

(Source: ET investor presentation)

Despite what the five-year midstream bear market might have lead you to believe, ET's fundamentals, i.e. cash flow, have been growing very strongly over the years.

(Source: ET investor presentation)

This year the highly diversified MLP is planning on spending $4.7 billion to complete most of its growth backlog and is expected to generate nearly $11 billion in adjusted EBITDA. The recent decrease in growth spending (about $300 million less than early 2019 guidance) will mean DCF will increase even more, potentially allowing ET to exceed its 1.7 to 1.9 coverage ratio guidance, as it's already doing so far this year.

87% of that cash flow is under long-term, fixed-rate and mostly volume committed contracts with hundreds of counterparties, most of which have investment-grade credit ratings. Just 6% of cash flow is tied to commodity prices, (another 6% to spreads between commodity prices). That's why ET's cash flow was stable during the 2014 to 2016 oil crash when crude plunged 77% at its peak, and over 30 smaller oil companies went bankrupt.

ET gets paid for reserving its capacity, not whether or not clients use that capacity. Barring a catastrophic plunge to sub $40 oil, that persists for several years (OPEC + Russia won't allow that, for their own financial reasons), Energy Transfer's distributable cash flow and thus distribution can be considered recession resistant (ie an "energy utility"). But unlike most utilities, which yield 3% to 4% and grow 2% to 5% over time, Energy Transfer yields a safe 9% and is likely to grow cash flow per unit about 6% over the long term.

That's courtesy of the North American energy boom, which, despite what environmentalist and EV fans might hope, is expected to last not just for several years, but decades.

(Source: EIA)

The US Energy Administration expects US oil production to peak in the mid 2030s and remain stable until about 2043. US gas production, driven by a switch to NG baseload power and LNG exports, is expected to grow steadily through at least 2050.

New midstream investments needed by 2021: $100 billion

New investments need by 2035: $800 billion

Total midstream investments needed per EIA long-term forecasts: $1+ trillion

In 2020, ET is likely to spend far less on growth than this year. In Q2 it generated $800 million in retained DCF, meaning that a deleveraged Energy Transfer in 2020 is likely to start buying back stock and possibly raising its payout at a modest rate.

The bottom line is that the outlook for midstream's long-term growth runway has never been more promising with potentially $1 trillion in new growth opportunities ahead over the next 30 years. Factor in Canada and Mexico as well, and it's clear that these energy utilities should be capable of sustaining generous, safe and steadily growing payouts for decades to come.

Reason Three: Energy Transfer's Valuation Is Insanely Great, Meaning Not Just A Safe 9% Yield Today, But 19% to 33% Long-Term Total Return

Our approach to high-yield dividend stocks is based on our motto of "quality first, valuation second and proper risk management always."

We value stocks based on historical multiples investors have actually paid for distributions, earnings and various forms of cash flow during periods of roughly equivalent fundamentals and expected growth rates.

For MLPs we use historical dividend yields, price/operating cash flow, price to EBITDA, EV/EBITDA, and P/EBIT.

Quality Score (Out Of 11) Yield Current Price Historical Fair Value Discount To Fair Value 5-Year CAGR Total Return Potential 8 (above average quality)- payout cut risk during recession sub 2% 9.0% $13.5 $30 54% 24% to 28%

(Sources: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research, Gordon Dividend Growth Model, analyst consensus) - margin of error on total returns is 20%

It's true that historical valuation metrics can provide a wide range of estimates, and that's certainly the case with Energy Transfer.

The MLP's fair value for 2019 is likely between $18 (five-year average yield) and $39 (price/OCF), with $30 being the average, pushed up by P/EBITDA, EV/EBITDA and P/EBIT all showing $36 to $38.

But even if you use the lowest possible estimate ($18) at $13.5 Energy Transfer is trading at a VERY tantalizing valuation.

Classification Discount To Fair Value Price Near Reasonable Buy 0% $30 Good Buy 15% $25.5 Strong Buy 25% $22.5 Very Strong Buy 35% $19.5

Factoring in the quality of its assets, cash flow, growth outlook and management, we consider Energy Transfer a "very strong" conviction buy near $19.50.

(Source: ET investor presentation)

We're not the only ones who think ET is a very strong buy. Kelcy Warren himself has bought almost 10 million units, at a cost of more than $100 million, over the past year. As I said, this chef is eating his own cooking, creating a low risk that he'll make risky capital allocation decisions that put the distribution in jeopardy.

The stock is at $13.5. The 9% yield is safe, and while not growing right now, in 2020 or 2021 ET is very likely to start modestly growing the distribution again (and buying back its stocks if it remains outrageously underpriced).

JPMorgan Asset Management expects 5.3% CAGR total returns from the S&P 500 over the coming 10 to 15 years. Bank of America suggests 6% long-term market returns. The Gordon Dividend Growth Model (what all the Dividend Kings and Brookfield Asset Management have used for years or decades) estimates about 7% long-term market returns.

Energy Transfer, on current safe payouts alone (factoring no future income growth), is likely to outperform the market by a significant amount.

And when you factor in valuation reversion to sane (historical) levels? Then the total return potential goes from just good to potentially Buffett in his prime levels.

1% long-term cash flow growth (lowest consensus growth rate of next three years): 19% CAGR 5-year total return potential

11.2% growth (five-year analyst consensus): 33% CAGR total return potential

Energy Transfer's cash flow multiples are now so depressed that even if it barely grows at all, the stock is likely capable of nearly 20% long-term total returns, half from safe yield and the other half from multiple expansion.

Analysts expect weak growth in 2020 and 2021, as the MLP runs out of short-term major growth projects (2018 and 2019). But thanks partially due to the LNG export terminal project at Lake Charles (2025 potential initiative) the consensus long-term EBITDA growth rate is 11.2%, according to FactSet Research.

We personally expect just 3% to 6% long-term DCF/unit growth created by

Long-term capex guidance of $3 to $4 billion

10% EBITDA yields on those investments (recently 12.5%+ and management guiding for closer to 15%)

Modest 1% to 2% annual boost from buybacks

But even such modest, utility like growth rates, when combined with a safe 9% yield and massive undervaluation, creates about 24% CAGR total return potential over the next five years.

That's the kind of Buffett-like returns made possible by a steadily growing business that remains in a bear market for what's soon to be six years.

But of course, while Energy Transfer is one of our highest conviction ultra-high yield buys right now (6%-plus safe yield) that doesn't mean you should blindly buy it. Not unless you're comfortable with the risk profile.

Risks To Consider

There are three kinds of equity risk all income investors must consider before putting their hard-earned money to work in any stock.

fundamental risk : What might go wrong with cash flow to put the payout (and company solvency) at risk (Buffett's definition)

valuation risk (what most investors ignore): So overpaying for a stock that even if it grows as expected total returns can be poor or negative for years or even decades

volatility risk (what most investors consider "risk"): Buying a good company at good to great valuations but financial need/emotions turn you into a seller during a correction/bear market

Fundamentally, there is execution risk to this acquisition. Morningstar's Travis Miller is concerned that, even though Energy Transfer is getting SEMG's assets at a good value, ET's low valuation (8.5 EV/EBITDA) means that the deal may not actually be as accretive to DCF/unit as expected.

Mr. Miller also is concerned that this deal goes against management's earlier statements pertaining to a focus on organic growth projects rather than M&A.

"Using undervalued equity for acquisitions at high premiums is among the least attractive options." - Morningstar's Travis Miller

We understand that concern, given that ET is among the most undervalued midstreams in America right now and it did pay a 65% premium for SemGroup. However, given the strong strategic benefits of the deal, and based on the fact that my own calculations seem to confirm management's claims about per unit value accretion and credit neutrality, we're not particularly worried that Kelcy Warren is once more embarking on a large acquisition fueled plan for growth.

(Source: ET investor presentation)

This is likely just a highly opportunistic deal that management was able to structure on terms favorable enough to provide very modest immediate and medium-term benefits that lays the groundwork for slightly faster long-term growth. In other words, when ET says its doesn't plan to "issue additional common equity" we believe it.

What about investor worries over politics? After all, Elizabeth Warren is now on the record saying that as president she would ban fracking. That's by far the most anti-oil and gas stance any major politician has taken so far.

To which we point out that

During campaigns (especially competitive primaries) politicians will promise outrageous things, including things they know they can't deliver

Without 60 votes in the Senate, even a totally Democrat-controlled government wouldn't be able to deliver on the major promises being thrown about now (green new deal, jobs for all, Medicare for All, etc.)

Obama was hardly a friend to the oil industry, and yet the US fracking oil and gas boom still happened

The bigger risk to ET, or any midstream, is that 2020's campaign ramping up could create larger headline risks that might cause unit/share prices for stocks like Energy Transfer to be volatile and potentially languish for longer.

But what matters to conservative income investors is payout safety and long-term growth potential. Energy Transfer's huge list of projects coming online this year means that strong growth in DCF/unit is assured in 2019.

In 2020 buybacks and three major project completions are likely to result in modest growth. As I showed in reason 3 (valuation/total return section) even modest cash flow growth can result in stupendous returns when combined with a safe 9% yield and insanely low valuations (about 3.3 times EBITDA and 8.5 EV/EBITDA).

Which brings me to valuation risk. There's very little of that given that ET has grown its cash flow significantly and steadily for the past five years while the market has not just ignored it but punished it via a totally unjustified bear market (the worst in midstream history).

Midstream Bear Market Drags On...And On...And On

(Source: Ycharts)

We think of midstream two ways. Say that the industry NEVER recovers, and multiples just keep getting lower due to steady cash flow growth but prices that remain at current levels forever.

That's a highly implausible outcome given that midstream is now at the lowest valuations in 15 years and a negative/ultra-low interest rate world is driving exponentially more capital flows into stable, and cash-rich wide moat infrastructure.

BUT as a thought experiment let's assume that midstream's bear market is permanent. If you, like us, care only about safe and rising income, then is a permanent source of safe 9% yield a bad thing? ET will eventually grow the distribution again so the future yield on cost will be double-digits.

Imagine having not just one good stock that yields 10% or more, but an entire industry worth of quality ultra-high yield and recession-resistant stocks to steadily buy.

We consider this "worst-case scenario" a classic Buffett "heads I win, tails I don't lose" fat pitch opportunity. One that could end up funding a lot of prosperous retirements.

In reality, cash flow and distributions are the only things that give a midstream stock value, and the market can't remain bearish on this industry forever.

(Source: imgflip)

When will the midstream bear market end?

We don't know and don't care. We're collecting generous, safe and steadily rising income, which is likely to surpass the 5% to 7% CAGR total returns of the S&P 500 on current income alone (ignoring growth and valuation expansion).

The good news is that midstream's inherently stable cash flows and already ultra-low valuations mean that these stocks are "pre-crashed" and thus LIKELY to act defensively by falling less during future corrections.

But likely doesn't mean "guaranteed to always happen," which brings me to volatility risk.

If you do everything right, buying above average quality companies that grow as expected, at great valuations, then you can still lose money. How? Poor risk management.

Risk tolerance : How much volatility you can emotionally stand without losing sleep or hitting the "sell" button in panic?

Risk capacity : How much volatility you can financially afford (pensions and other passive income = greater capacity for risk)?

Risk requirement: How much risk do you likely need to take in order to maximize the chances of achieving your goals?

ET is a great source of a safe 9% yield. Eventually, we're very confident that multiple expansion will result in strong capital gains as well.

But in the short medium term, anything can happen with its stock price, including wild crashes, that are totally disconnected from its strong and steadily improving fundamentals.

Energy Transfer Total Returns Since 2007

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = ET

Despite a 78% peak decline, Energy Transfer has actually beaten the market by 3% annually over the past 12 years, with 58% less volatility over time.

BUT as you can clearly see, those have not been smooth and steady returns. In 2015 midstream was in a bubble, and now the industry has spent five years in a bear market that's likely to drag on into its sixth or even seventh year in 2020 and 2021 (bear markets don't end until new record highs are achieved).

REITs got into a bubble in mid 2016 (record low rates = yield chasing). That bear market didn't end until August 2019, though the sector bottomed in early 2018 and spent 18 months clawing its way back to record highs.

The reason we love safe high-yield stocks is that you can collect generous and growing income while waiting for bear markets to end.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = ET

In the case of Energy Transfer bear markets can last several years, with this one being by far the longest in its history.

From 2000's tech bubble highs, it took some former Wall Street darlings 10 to 20 years to reach new highs. Buying quality high-yield stocks at reasonable to sensational valuations is how you avoid such decade long periods of investor despair and stay sane, calm and rational.

Good risk management, in terms of asset allocation, and stock diversification by sector, industry and individual companies, is ultimately how you avoid losing money when the market stays irrational for up to a decade.

Bottom Line: M&A Uncertainty Is Overblown, Making 9% Yielding Energy Transfer One Of The Best Safe High-Yield Stocks You Can Buy Today

Energy Transfer represents one of my favorite kind of deep value investments.

Its fundamentals are strong

Cash flow is growing steadily

Sky-high yield is safe (and likely to grow in 2020 and beyond)

The market doesn't care and so it's trading at the best valuation in its history

The recent SemGroup acquisition is strategically sound, reasonably priced, and Energy Transfer, despite a very low valuation of its own, is still able to generate tiny DCF/unit growth and not weaken its balance sheet through this transaction.

We consider the market's negative reaction to the deal to be irrational and unjustified. Energy Transfer's 9% yield is safe, likely to grow steadily over time, and today the stock is about 54% historically undervalued (bear market valuations lowering averages might make that a conservative estimate).

Even with VERY conservative growth assumptions (SEMG deal will boost growth potential modestly) of 1% to 6%, Energy Transfer's combination of 9% yield and rock bottom valuation means 19% to 24% CAGR total returns over the next five years are possible. Analysts are more bullish, and if ET can indeed achieve their 11% EBITDA growth estimates, then up to 33% CAGR total returns might be in store for patient lovers of ultra-high safe yields.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

If You Want Endless Income, You're In The Right Spot

Our marketplace service, iREIT on Alpha, offers the most comprehensive REIT research with a dedicated team of 5 experienced analysts (100+ years of experience). Our research is powered by qualitative data analysis that provides a decisive edge to achieve superior portfolio results. Our secret sauce is our proprietary RINO scoring model (REIT Indicator Numerically Optimized) that analyzes critical REIT metrics. We offer real-time macroeconomic analysis and commentary you can apply to your portfolios and we’ve discounted the introductory price by 10% (a $60 value) … Act Now to Start Your 2-Week Free Trial!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.