Knight-Swift Transportation Inc.: Great Company But Overpriced

Over the past year, the shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) are down about 4.5%, and this has me intrigued, given the dominant position of this shipping and logistics company. I think it's worth looking in on the name to see if now is a good entry point. I'll go through my analysis by introducing the company, as it isn't well covered, and by reviewing the financials and the stock itself. I'll make an appeal to the authority, and I'll conclude with what I consider to be the best options play here. For those who can stand neither the suspense nor my reading, I'll jump to the point. The shares are too richly priced at the moment, in my view, but there is a very good options trade for those not willing to wait for what I consider to be a great entry price of $29.

Company Background

In the first quarter of 2017, trucking companies Knight Transportation Inc. and Swift Transportation Company announced their intent to merge in an all-stock deal that created the largest full truckload company, operating a fleet of 23,000 tractors, and 77,000 trailers. The company offers a full range of logistics services in Canada, Mexico, and the United States, and employs ~28,000 people. The company generates about 80% of its from trucking, 10% of revenue from logistics, and 10% from intermodal.

I consider the price of oil to be the single biggest risk with this name, and, as a result, I think investors in this stock would be wise to pair this name with some sort of oil exposure.

Consolidated Financial Snapshot

The financial performance of the merged business has been impressive in my view for a host of reasons. First, revenue is obviously up sharply, as is net income. In addition, the company has once again started to buy back stock, reducing shares outstanding by 2.7% in the first six months of 2019 alone. In addition, I like the fact that management seems relatively conservative with their dividend policy, having kept it steady for several years. While we all want greater dividend payments, I'm even happier to have seen the decrease in total debt. Taken as a whole, I'm fairly happy with the financial performance here.

Source: Company filings

The Stock

I need to focus in on the stock itself as a thing distinct from the underlying business because future returns are largely a function of the price investors pay. If the shares are too optimistically priced, it's almost guaranteed that investors will experience disappointing future returns.

The following is a chart of the merged company's relatively short stock history. For your enjoyment and edification, I've circled the periods over the past year when the stock had a similar valuation to the current one. Please note that every time the stock traded at these levels, the stock went on to drop. For that reason, at the moment, the shares are too aggressively priced in my view, and I can't buy them until they come down in price.

Source: Gurufocus

Appeal to Authority

It must be said that not all investors are created equal. Some people, by virtue of training or personality, are simply more well equipped to engage in this activity successfully. For that reason, we should be aware of their trading activities, to at the very least ensure that we're not on the "other side" of a trade from them. With that in mind, I would point out that over the past year, the great Joel Greenblatt has re-purchased shares of KNX that he had previously sold. In particular, he re-initiated a position in April by purchasing 34,526 shares and then added to that position in June. As of the latest filings, he owns 184,828 shares.

This is relevant to my analysis here. Just because I don't want to buy at the current price, doesn't mean I'm not interested. In fact, I am very interested, just not at a PE of ~14.

Options to the Rescue

I would be willing to buy at a PE of ~12 and at the moment, ceteris paribus, that would be a price of ~$29. Thankfully, it's possible for an impatient person like myself to do something now, rather than wait for the stock to drop to that level. At the moment, the March 2020 put with a strike of $30 is bid-asked at $2.05-2.20. If an investor simply takes the bid and is subsequently exercised, they will own the stock at a net price of ~$28. Obviously, I consider this to be a great entry price. Further, I think this options trade offers the best of both worlds for investors. If the shares rise, the investor simply pockets the "free" premium. If the shares drop, the investor may be obliged to buy at a price that I would consider a very good level.

Conclusion

I think there's much to like about this name. The company dominates its industry and benefits from robust economic activity and relatively inexpensive oil prices. Management seems to be doing right by shareholders. The problem is that the stock is slightly too rich at the moment, and I must hold off buying. That said, it is possible to sell some puts that either put premium in investors' pockets or "force" them to buy at a net price that has worked out very well in the past. Finally, I like the fact that an investor of Joel Greenblatt's stature would buy this name. My only problem is that I'd like to buy near the levels he managed and not the current ones. Thankfully, options provide an avenue for that.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I will be selling the puts mentioned in this article this week.