JD.com's Revenues And Especially Profits Are On The Rise

JD.com reshuffled its staff and now has a dedicated head of investment again.

New businesses initiatives are starting to pay off. Service revenues doubled year-over-year, and 'New Business' is losing less money.

The move towards profitability is real, with JD.com moving from -$334 million Q2 2018 to +$90 million Q2 2019 results.

Introduction

Almost exactly 6 months ago, I published my first article about JD.com (JD). This is one of the smaller positions in the portfolio. The article was called: 3 Ways JD.com Shifts Focus To Profitability. Now, we can evaluate whether there are signs that this is indeed the case.

The three ways identified were:

A different product mix ('New Business' category, moving to international markets, economies of scale, etc.) Laying off staff and expanding automation For 'JD Logistics' and JD.com in general, 2018 was an investment year, bearing rewards in 2019

Since April, JD.com is flat. This is no surprise with the ongoing trade war and apparent slowing growth in the Chinese economy. But have the fundamentals improved? And at what pace?

I believe they have, and that JD.com should move higher over the coming months. Not only has the core business improved, but it also seems JD.com is making progress on different fronts.

The move towards profitability is real

JD.com surprised with strong results for the second quarter. Net revenue was up 18%, while profitability soared (going from -334$ million for Q2 2018 to + 90$ million for Q2 2019). How much can be attributed to a different product mix, a more profitable one to be exact?

Source: JD.com Q2 Results

The most important metric to track here is the service revenues. JD.com once started selling off Electronics and Home appliance revenues. That's why it's still the largest chunk of revenue, but not necessarily of profits. It's important that the company finds new ways of generating revenue.

We see that indeed, the investment in Logistics is taking off. Revenue nearly doubled year-over-year to reach $1.45 billion. Marketplace revenues are increasing steadily by 25%. Even though net service revenues only make up roughly 10% of the total revenue, the stake will increase and these are more scalable businesses, with stronger moats.

Source: JD.com Q2 Results

In 2018, JD retail was still called JD Mall, so the name has been changed. Whereas this segment grew 25% in 2018, it only grew 20% in the first half of 2019.

Let's dig into the evolution of the new businesses segment and find out what JD.com means with 2018 being an "investment year".

New Businesses 2017 2018 2019 (first 6 months) Revenue 6 B RMB 14.6 B RMB 10.06 B RMB Operating income (loss) (2.07) B RMB (5.14) B RMB (2.04) B RMB

Source: made by the author using JD.com official info

So, in 2019, revenue in the New Business Segment grew 75% year-over-year for the first half. If we bluntly take the full-year 2018 number and assume the growth rate to hold, we end up with a full year revenue of 25 B RMB.

At the same time, on roughly 15 billion RMB, the company lost 5 billion RMB in 2018, whereas on roughly 10 billion RMB, the company lost 2 billion RMB. Naturally, this means there has been a big jump in profitability.

It's not easy to find any data on the layoffs of staff or on specific automation metrics. The company simply doesn't communicate about this. However, JD.com has always invested strongly in automated warehouses. It's probable to say that new investments will be concentrated in automation or at least in facilities that require a lot less workers.

JD.com is getting serious about investing, again

The company hired a new head of investments last week. This means there is finally a c-level dedicated person for the job. Over the years, JD.com has invested in over 50 companies, mainly in the e-commerce, automation, or AI space.

Just a few days ago, it was announced that JD.com, together with its biggest investor Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), will take full control of Bitauto (NYSE:BITA). JD.com owned just over 25% of the company, while Tencent held a 7.81% stake when the statement to take the company private was made.

Bitauto is a car comparison website in China, listed in New York. The company is essentially a marketing platform where Chinese car companies can buy data about prospects and their buying behaviour.

JD.com lost a fair amount of money, as it invested $400 million in cash and $750 million in 'resources' back in 2015. The company will be delisted at an enterprise value of $1.1 billion. JD.com will only get a fraction of its money back, but maybe it will encourage the company to get back to its core.

Chinese Delivery Firm Dada - JD Daoji, owned partially by JD.com (roughly 50%) and by Walmart (WMT) (10%) could potentially IPO soon. The news broke in late August. At the latest funding round, Walmart paid $320 million for a 10% stake in the company, valuing the company at $3.2 billion.

The company also owns a stake in Farfetch (FTCH), the luxury brand e-commerce. The total company is valued at around $3.1 billion. Farfetch and JD.com deepened the cooperation in China e-commerce at the beginning of 2019.

The company also owns 7.6% of Vipshop (VIPS), which had a very strong quarter and is currently valued at around $6.5 billion.

Is JD.com still undervalued?

Given the very strong Q2 results, it seems the market is ready to embrace JD.com as more than a simple growth story. It's about turning a profit as well. Many investors like to think of JD.com as the smaller brother of Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), but this is not the case: it's a different business model.

JD.com has done a lot of the heavy lifting by building automated warehouses, logistics, long-term international relationships, etc... It can start offering services such as storage, handling, and shipping to companies and expand on these lucrative business opportunities due to its scale. In the long run, this might have been the better model.

I believe JD.com is still undervalued as it has investments in adjacent markets that are doing very well: Farfetch as a luxury play and Vipshop as the discount play. At the same time, the core business is doing quite well with growth rates of around 20% and new business booming in terms of revenue growth and are on the road to profitability, thanks to scaling the operations.

The company is trading at the same valuation as 6 months ago, while significant fundamental improvements occurred:

Revenue growth was strong and it had a profitable quarter

The publicly-traded companies it has stakes in performed well

The company seems to put extra focus on managing its investments, with a new head of investments in place and potential IPOs arising

All in all, I like the space JD.com is in: Chinese tech. I do believe Chinese technology firms will outperform as the Chinese government will spur domestic demand to fuel the economy and technologically advanced firms such as JD.com will be able to supply the goods needed in the most profitable way.

I don't have an exact price target, and I don't necessarily believe in following a target made by the bank, but Barclays initiated coverage on JD.com back in August at $36 per share, implying 16% upside from today's price.

