I Like The Ladenburg Thalmann Baby Bonds Paying More Than 6%

While it's not a household name, it has more than 4,400 advisors and is looking to grow its independent advisor network with top-notch technology and a focus on next gen.

The millennial revolution has affected all industries including the financial services industry. Where old school advisors prided themselves in cold calling and building relationships with clients through face-to-face meetings or events, today's investors are more likely to want to communicate via email, mobile, text, or Facebook messenger. And they want you to be available at all hours of the day, and night, so if they have a question in between games of Minecraft, they want an answer.

It took some time for the major banks and other financial service firms to adjust to this trend. I remember when I worked at Merrill Lynch, they had just started looking at how to use LinkedIn for client communication and engagement. Compliance was up in arms, not able to track those dialogs nor archive them as is required by regulators. Everyone now is pretty much allowing their advisors to communicate via social media, but take it from me, having worked for some of the largest institutions to now having my own small business, the large players still take forever to make changes. The smaller, more nimble players, with technological savvy and the ability to integrate technology, advise, compliance, and marketing - are winning the battle.

Financial Services Industry: Overview

The financial services industry is quite broad and includes banking, lending and payments, investments, and insurance, to name a few of the underlying services. The Business Research Company estimates that the industry will grow at a CAGR of 5.9% and reach $26,521.67 billion in value by 2022.

We all know of the larger financial institutions like JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Citicorp (C), but there are a number of smaller financial services firms that are not as well known to the general population. Some are more popular than others, but all compete in some ways with each other under the shadow of the major banks. They include LPL Financial Holdings Inc., Oppenheimer Holdings Inc., Investment Technology Group, Inc., Greenhill & Co., Inc., JMP Group LLC, INTL FCStone Inc., JMP Group LLC, Piper Jaffray, and Ladenburg Thalmann (LTS), the subject of our article.

Wealth Management

According to Deloitte, the wealth management sector will see two major demographic shifts i.e. the aging of advisors and the transfer of wealth from one generation to another. These trends will impact existing client-advisor relationships and will create new opportunities for nimble firms. For example, 43% of financial advisors are above the age of 55 and one-third of them will retire in the next decade. The generational gap between advisors and new generation investors will make it difficult for the former to address the latter’s needs and preferences. This will lead to a weakening of client-advisor relationships. Moreover, historical data shows that 90% of heirs change their advisors when wealth is transferred to them from the older generation. With so many aging advisors, this number may actually increase further. Hence, financial services firms need to develop new advisory models and use new tools to cope with this secular change and the use of digital platforms is one method that firms have used to strengthen the client-advisor relationship.

Thus, technology has become an indispensable part of the financial advisory industry. According to Ernst & Young’s study, advisors are using digital tools for marketing and client acquisition, client engagement, financial planning, practice management, and insurance planning.

These tools are being used in addition to in-person meetings and phone calls to market their services and communicate with clients. Webinars, mobile communications, advisor websites and social selling strategies are now being used extensively and the use of texting, virtual meetings, and social media is expected to grow further.

The use of social media for prospecting new clients has increased from 13% in 2012 to 43% today. In the future, the relevance of social media for sourcing clients will increase further as new advisors grow their use of the channel from 8% to 20% in the next three years.

The role of technology in the industry’s growth also is highlighted by PWC in its report. FinTech will drive companies to adopt a new business model where technology is at the center of their business model. Among various technological innovations, the sharing economy, blockchain technology, customer intelligence, robotics, artificial intelligence and the growth of public cloud will have a significant impact on the industry.

Ladenburg Thalmann’s Key Business Segments

Ladenburg Thalmann is one of the largest independent advisory and brokerage services networks with 4,400 financial advisors.

Ladenburg Thalmann’s businesses are categorized into three operating segments

Independent advisory and brokerage services segment (independent investment advisory and brokerage services and wealth management services offered by Premier Trust);

The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment (asset management services, investment banking, sales and trading services, and investment activities of Ladenburg and LTAM); and

The Insurance brokerage segment (wholesale insurance activities provided by Highland).

Ladenburg's Technology Approach

Rather than investing in incremental improvements for daily-use technology, Ladenburg Thalmann’s technological efforts are focused on investing in visionary innovation. Ladenburg Thalmann is using technology to help its advisors identify macro themes and capture new opportunities arising from socioeconomic trends. With this objective in mind, Ladenburg Thalmann launched its self-service investment platform $ymbil in 2016. The platform recommends an investment model that matches the risk tolerance of clients. Moreover, clients can start investing with as little as $500. The platform’s growth is expected to come from tech-savvy boomers and the children of existing clients.

It also has leveraged increased use of third party apps like Instagram to develop technology and gain access to younger potential clients. According to Pew Research Center, 64% of users aged 18-29 years and 40% of users aged 30-49% in the US use Instagram. To keep up with these trends, Security Advisors, a subsidiary of LTS, has incorporated the use of Instagram for social media marketing. This will allow it to connect with tech-savvy millennials and younger consumers. Moreover, it was one of the most requested tools of next-gen advisors affiliated with the company.

Ladenburg Thalmann also has made an investment in Track Technologies to cater to people employed in the gig economy. The software calculates, withholds and submits quarterly tax payments for self-employed individuals. It also can be synched to bank accounts and credit card accounts for detecting deposits and expenses. This helps it review transactions and notify users of owed taxes and deductions. The investment is likely to create new opportunities for solutions that address their payroll and retirement planning requirements.

A New Generation of Investors

According to Deloitte, a new generation of investors, Generation X, Generation Y and Baby boomers who are influenced by their younger peers, have emerged. These investors want to be treated uniquely and are seeking tailored investment advice and products. They like to be in charge of their finances and rely on their own research. They also are seeking advice from various sources instead of relying on advisors who they may not connect with due to the generational gap between them. They also want access to advice 24/7 and through multiple devices and channels. These investors tend to be risk averse and seek downside protection and hedging strategies over risk diversification. They also are looking for alternative investment opportunities and new asset classes that are only available to wealthier investors. These are the types of consumers expected to be attracted to Ladenburg Thalmann’s strong digital presence and self-service investment platform.

Graying Population and Demand for Retirement Planning

The retirement of baby boomers and the resultant transfer of assets from 401(K) and group plans to individual retirement accounts is increasing the demand for independent advisory and brokerage services. A Deloitte study states that investors are looking for solutions that will help them maintain their current standard of living after retirement. However, longer life expectancies, increasing healthcare costs, and potential insolvencies of government entitlement programs have shaken the confidence these investors have for their retirement security. These concerns create an opportunity for financial services firms to penetrate this market. To do so, financial services firms will need to offer new products and not limit themselves to annuities and defined contribution plans. Ladenburg Thalmann can use this opportunity to increase engagement with these customers and provide them with a holistic retirement plan portfolio by offering new products and services.

Shift to the Independent Channel

The independent channel targets mass affluent individuals or households ($100,000-$1,500,000 in investible assets). This market is underserved and will continue to be "avoided" by many of the larger firms that once catered specifically to them. While at HSBC and later EFG Capital, I witnessed this shift to higher AUM households. Clients with less than a specific amount of assets were offered more streamlined services – without necessarily a decrease in fees – or were asked to move their assets elsewhere.

The independent RIA channel has helped in filling this gap by providing financial planning, retail advice, and investment solutions to these clients – just as more of them are starting to plan for their retirement. Demand for independent financial advice, therefore, should increase, and firms operating independently tend to have an more flexible investment options for their clients. As a result, retail client assets held at independent broker-dealers and registered investment advisors is increasing.

Positive Outlook for Advisory Business

According to Ernst & Young, there's significant optimism for the financial advisory business as incomes of all types of advisors have grown in 2018. Registered investment advisors have seen the highest growth of 25%. Independent agents and full-service broker-dealer advisors witnessed a growth of 23% and 22%, respectively.

This double-digit growth in income will certainly lure more people to the advisory business and create movement by advisors seeking the best opportunities. According to Fidelity Investments, 64% of advisors who moved firms joined independent channels in 2017 in comparison to 40% in 2012. Also, among the movers, 80% of advisors joined established firms in 2017 in comparison to 67% in 2012. This is because established firms provide much-needed resources and tools to effectively communicate and collaborate with clients.

Ladenburg Thalmann provides its advisors with a differentiated set of resources and services through its "Ladenburg Advantage" platform. The unique and valued benefits of the platform create a favorable opportunity for Ladenburg Thalmann to attract more advisors and grow its independent advisory brokerage services segment.

The Growth of Robo Advisors

According to Deloitte, robo-advisors are becoming increasingly popular among consumers. These platforms also can help companies achieve economies of scale. Moreover, Charles Schwab estimates that robo-advisors will be used by 60% of Americans by 2025. Ladenburg Thalmann’s $ymbil platform can capitalize on this growth and help it in broadening its existing customer base.

The Growing Gig Economy

The changing business environment is increasing the number of people employed in the gig economy. As the self-employed user base expands, Ladenburg Thalmann’s investment in Track Technologies will deliver results. Digital automated tax solutions for this group of individuals also will help Ladenburg Thalmann tap into their financial and retirement planning needs.

Financial Performance

Despite a focus on growing advisory fees, most of LTS's revenue growth has come from increased commissions. This portion of the business continues to be roughly half of all revenues, but with the focus on recruiting new advisors and fee-based relationships, we should see a shift toward higher growth in advisory fees. Not that commission-based revenue is bad, but it's highly cyclical and unpredictable, at times, while advisory fees are very stable and highly predictable – barring any dramatic changes in assets under management.

Business Strategy for Growth

The company’s strategy is to grow the stable and recurring revenue segment of the independent advisory and brokerage business along with the traditional investment banking, capital markets, sales and trading, and other businesses. The investment banking business is more volatile and is affected by the cycles of equity capital markets.

However, building scale in the independent advisory and brokerage segment helps in reducing the impact of capital markets on the volatility of the business.

The independent advisory and brokerage services segment is the primary revenue generator of the company. The segment has accounted for 91%, 90% and 83% of the group’s total revenues in 2016, 2017 and 2018 respectively. Thus, the business strategy of the firm focuses primarily on this segment. Ladenburg Thalmann’s strategy for its investment brokerage and advisory segment centers around building recurring revenue, recruiting more financial advisors, acquiring complementary businesses and providing advisors with a differentiated platform, assistance, and technological solutions.

Ladenburg Thalmann is moving toward advisory-fee based products. Although clients who opt for these products pay lower fees than those opting for commission-based products, they help in generating recurring revenue. The company hopes to expand its current base of financial advisors through active recruitment that is supported by advertisements, direct mail, and telemarketing efforts.

Ladenburg Thalmann also has acquired various companies such as Triad, SSN, KMS, Investacorp, and Securities America in the past. All of these acquisitions have helped Ladenburg Thalmann capitalize on the growing independent brokerage and advisory space and strengthen its position for future growth.

Ladenburg Thalmann also has built a differentiated platform for its advisors that help them access its investment banking services, wealth management division, proprietary investment research and fixed income trading desk, capital markets products, trust services and planning capabilities of Premier Trust and annuity marketing strategies, insurance solutions, product expertise and back-office processing for Highland. Access to these other services and solutions is a key benefit that other advisors seek when looking to move firms.

Through its practice management program, the company also offers customized coaching and consulting services, educational workshops, study groups and conferences, publications, web resources, and other productivity tools to their advisors. These programs are aimed at increasing revenue and improving the efficiency of financial advisors – a benefit to both the company and the advisors.

Preferreds and Baby Bonds

LTS currently has a preferred stock outstanding and several exchange-traded bonds (i.e. baby bonds). The Series 8% Series A preferred was callable starting on July 18, 2019, is trading at just under $25, and pays monthly.

Preferred Shares

Baby Bonds

There are four baby bonds to choose from, one of which was recently issued. All are rated Senior Unsecured and are equal on the capital structure. While they are not rated by S&P or Moody's, Egan-Jones has assigned an A- Rating to each. The differences in yield are therefore driven by their respective maturities, call dates, and coupon payments. The payments are considered interest so they are not eligible for preferential tax rates on dividends.

The yield to call vs. current yield comparison is shown in the chart below. While LTSF has the highest yield, the Ladenburg Thalmann 6.5% bond (LTSL) has the highest yield to call/worst of over 9%. I believe it unlikely that LTSL will get called before either of the other two share classes even though it has the earliest call date.

When faced with bonds of equal rating and equal seniority, but different yields and duration, I like to compare the ratio of yield to duration. It's easier when we can predict with a higher level of certainty whether a bond will be called so we can evaluate the yield to call versus the yield to maturity. In this case, I'm on the fence on whether these issues will be called on their respective call dates. And the fact that all of the call dates are within a year of each other, I can't determine with any level of certainty if the bond with the earliest call date will necessarily be the first one to be called. It has the lowest coupon and the company may very well wait six months to redeem the higher coupon shares.

In any case, comparing the yield to call to duration to call – it seems that LTSL offers the best risk/reward ratio, all else equal.

At a yield to call of 9.05%, I might even WANT the bond to be called next year, but even if it isn't, the current yield is 6.7% on a price of $24.29, and I could live with that too.

