Great Bear Resources: Negative Divergences Showing Up

Great Bear Resources (OTCPK:GTBDF) continues to be the darling in the junior mining sector, with a 300% return year-to-date, and a 145% return thus far this quarter. This incredible performance is due to the company's continued success at its Dixie Project in Red Lake, Ontario. The most recent step-out hole of 42 meters of 5 grams per tonne gold has given birth to the new 'Auro Zone.' In over a decade of investing in junior miners, I have not seen such unbridled enthusiasm over a stock since the days of Aurelian Resources in 2007. The big difference was that Aurelian Resources was the highest-grade project speculators will ever lay their eyes on, with mouth-watering drill intercepts like 250 meters of 35.20 grams per tonne gold. If speculators didn't know better, they would assume the company was setting up drill pads in Fort Knox. The company was eventually sold out to Kinross (KGC) for $1.2 billion, for a fraction of the price it should have received. The point, however, is that this company was generating this speculation based on the best drill holes the sector has ever seen, and an inferred resource of over 13 million ounces of gold. Great Bear Resources currently has no resource, but the discussion of a super system by geologists has it near $300 million. There are presently producers in the sector valued at lower valuations than Great Bear, and I believe that this frothiness is a bull trap for new buyers. The stock remains parabolic after its quarterly advance of over 130%, and this push to new highs is occurring with negative divergences. In a best-case scenario, I see the stock building a new base between C$8.00 and C$10.00 to digest its recent gains. In the worst case, I see the potential for a 25% or more significant correction from current levels to clear the froth off the stock.

Taking a look at the above list of top-performing miners (GDX) this year, we can see that Great Bear currently holds the #3 spot out of more than 100 miners I track. While stocks in the top 10 rankings often remain in the top 10 as leaders tend to remain leaders, stocks within the top 10 ranks are also often prone to sharp and painful pullbacks. The most recent example of this was in the US Market with Roku (ROKU) and Enphase Energy (ENPH). Both stocks were toppled recently and have corrected 25% due to irrational investors chasing both stocks. I believe the same is currently occurring for Great Bear Resources, and I do not believe this parabolic rise is sustainable. While this doesn't mean that the stock can't go higher long-term, I see the stock as very susceptible short-term to a 25% pullback or larger. Before delving into the technicals that are warning of this, let's give some background on the new developments surrounding the company.

Great Bear Resources has had tremendous success drilling its LP Fault in Red Lake Ontario, a 20-kilometer long gold trend extending across its Dixie Project. The company has delineated three new zones this year, with the most recent two zones being the Yuma Zone and the Auro Zone, located in the middle of the company's LP Fault. These new zones have confirmed four discoveries across a 3.2-kilometer strike length, and the company continues to do reconnaissance drilling to search for the boundaries of mineralization. While early drill results have been encouraging from the Yuma and Auro Zone, they are nothing like results we've seen from Mariana Resources (OTC:MRLDF), Ventana Gold, or Aurelian Resources. In these cases, gold producers had to act fast as early indications were that these were 8+ million ounce deposits at a minimum. Great Bear's drill results indeed hold the title for the discovery of the year, but 42 meters of 5.28 grams per tonne gold (Great Bear) is not 250 meters of 32 grams per tonne gold (Aurelian). Great Bear's message boards are full of projections of 10-20 million ounces with less than 500 holes drilled into the property, and no current resource in place. Drilling results may increase in grade and thickness as exploration continues, but it is far too premature even to mention 5-million ounce possibilities currently. I believe a 2-million ounce resource at Dixie is a fair and conservative estimate for the project now.

Over the past decade, one tenet that's served me well is doing the exact opposite of what the majority is doing. When speculators are rushing into assets like the Tulip Mania in the 1600s, and trading the market on Berangaria Voyages and tents on amateur golf courses; it is time to think about taking profits. I would argue that the exuberance in the metals themselves (GLD) is not anywhere near mania, but the sentiment in Great Bear Resources feels far too frothy short-term. For this reason, I believe booking some profits above the $7.00 level is wise.

Great Bear Resources certainly has a lot of promise and could potentially yield a 4-million ounce resource with another two to three years of drilling and more discoveries. However, there is no indication that this is a fact currently. Great Bear does not have a single ounce in a NI-43-101 resource and has done minimal definition drilling. At this point, how many ounces the company ultimately delineates is anyone's guess. Canaccord has come out suggesting a 1-million ounce resource at Great Bear, and I believe 2-million ounces is possible. Having said that, there is a wild disparity between these estimates and the 10-million ounce projections floating around elsewhere. The truth likely lies somewhere in the middle, but I would argue strongly against the company's valuation at current levels. Long-term, a $400 million valuation is possible with two plus million ounces in a NI-43-101; short-term, we are trading off of the hopes of a new discovery.

(Source: Sedi.com, Insider Filings)

Rob McEwen, Chairman of McEwen Mining (MUX), has been around the block before, and this recent rally has prompted him to take some profits. While no insider is perfect at selling and no one's trades should be treated as gospel, I think he was wise to take some off the table. If Great Bear turns out to be the most significant discovery in the past decade, he's got half of his initial position left in warrants. If the next results are a letdown, he can ride out the rest for free or look to add more shares on the ensuing dip. McEwen sold out his complete common share position of 680,000 shares at prices ranging from C$6.37 to C$8.79, a position size of nearly $5 million dollars.

Enough about my opinion about what is rampant speculation in Great Bear stock, let's take a look a the technicals:

Looking at the above weekly chart, we can see that Great Bear is testing its upper acceleration bands once again, and past tests of this level have been followed by 20% sell-offs. While this time may be different, it's rare that it is. As shown by a prior chart a little over a week ago, corrections from the top of this acceleration band have averaged over 35%. From the recent high of C$9.50, this would suggest a pullback to below C$7.00 over the next three months. Given that the story is more de-risked than it was during prior corrections, it's possible that any corrections are limited to 25%.

Looking at a daily chart above, we can see that this new high is occurring on a much lower volume than prior. The prior high occurred on volume of 630,000 shares, while the current high will likely occur on volume of 300,000 shares or less by extrapolating the current volume at noon. New highs on lower buying interest are generally bull traps.

Finally, from a momentum standpoint, momentum is waning as we hit this new high at C$9.50. New highs that occur on waning momentum are generally unsustainable, and any further pushes above those highs typically get sold into. For this reason, I would consider any trades above C$9.50 to be highly failure-prone and bull traps.

Based on these negative divergences in volume and momentum, I believe this rally to C$9.50 is providing Great Bear investors with a second chance at ringing the register on some of their shares. The fact that Rob McEwen has decided to sell out his common share position shows that he believes the stock is at peak levels at least short-term.

With Great Bear Resources currently trading at a $295 million valuation based on its current share price of $6.73, it's trading at a higher level than many junior producers in the sector. I see this rally to new highs as highly failure-prone, and I see this as an opportunity for investors to take some profits. Long-term, anything is possible, but the goal is to sell at a profit when nearly everyone has the same pie in the sky consensus, and that is where we sit currently with Great Bear.

