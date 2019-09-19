Carvana: The Macro Picture Worsens

Carvana's business model is just doesn't make sense and its not likely to become profitable anytime soon.

It has definitely been an interesting month for the markets. Oil prices spiking, bond yields increasing, what does it all mean for Carvana(CVNA)? In this article, we discuss the impact of the recent macroeconomic events on Carvana and elaborate further on why we think Carvana's business model is so bad.

Recent events

The oil production facilities of Saudi Arabia were attacked a few days ago, causing oil prices to soar. We believe this should impact used car sales negatively, as gas and cars are complement goods. Although some sales would shift from gas to electric, there would be a portion of consumers who decide to postpone their car purchases for a while. Overall though, we don't believe this will affect Carvana's sales significantly unless gas prices climb much more, as demand for cars is relatively inelastic.

One more pressing problem, however, is the tick up in default rates for auto loans. Yes, Carvana sells most or all of the loans it originates, but as default rates rise, buyers will be less willing to buy subprime auto loans.

While we're not experts on the 2008 financial crisis, we do know that when you mix poor credit with record amounts of money, catastrophe is bound to happen. It doesn't help that the party Carvana has sold its subprime loans to is the highly opaque "Sonoran Auto Receivables Trust".

If the Sonoran trust doesn't have the capacity to continuing purchasing loans at such a high premium, a large portion of Carvana's GPU could be at risk. In Q2, other GPU, which is mainly comprised of gain on sale of receivables, made up over 50% of total GPU.

Another really concerning macro trend for Carvana investors is the fact that value has been outperforming growth recently by a large margin. Investors have been fleeing highly valued, money losing growth stocks as the geopolitical tensions subside. Carvana has not been immune to this, but it has recovered quickly back to the 80s range. We believe Carvana's immunity to this trend won't be permanent, especially if interest rates continue to rise.

Fundamentally, this shift shows that investors are now much more wary of stocks that trade at infinite earning multiples, even if they are growing double or, in Carvana's case, triple digits.

Lastly, we would just like to point out some of the longer term trends working against Carvana. Ride sharing and autonomous cars will likely severely depreciate used car values. Ride sharing is already extremely popular among young adults, which are the same demographics likely to be tech savvy and willing to use Carvana products. Autonomous cars, when they become available, would render most car inventories pretty much obsolete. Both trends are likely to be extremely damaging to Carvana's business model.

The business model still doesn't make any sense

We have thought about Carvana's business model for a long time, and we continue to believe it doesn't make any sense.

Carvana is literally no different from Carmax(KMX) in many ways. Just like Carvana, Carmax has a website and has no haggle pricing. Here's what two people had to say about the different websites:

compare.com

As you can see, the websites and user experience are quite similar. So why is Carvana growing so fast? It spends far more than other dealers on SGA so as to provide a better experience to customers.

It would be like if Apple decided to sell its iPhones to poorer customers at much lower prices with the same quality and service in order to compete with Xiaomi. Yes, customers would be flocking to buy iPhones and Apple would take large amounts of share from Xiaomi, but Apple's margins would be absolutely crushed. Yes, we do believe that Carvana's model is ridiculous - selling a commodity product to low income people with "better service".

Indeed, margins are improving, but as long as Carvana continues to spend massive amounts of money on marketing and administrative expenses, it will never be able to reach Carmax's margins, even in good times, which is the opposite of what its management claims.

In 2016, the year before we went public, we had an EBITDA margin of negative 23.2%. This quarter, it was negative 3.3%. Over that time period, we improve EBITDA margin by nearly 20 percentage points, including nearly 9 percentage point improvement in gross margin and a more than 11 percentage point improvement in SG&A. We're proud of the progress that we've made and are excited about what this progress means for our goal of becoming the largest and most profitable auto retailer. Q2 earnings call

Of course, there's the question about stickiness - Is the customer's LTV worth the extra SGA spend? If the customer will spend more in their lifetime than it costs to acquire them, it may be worth it to take initial losses to acquire a customer. However, this whole thesis breaks apart when you consider the fact that these are used car buyers, people who are trying to save money. They're probably not brand loyal and will likely switch to the lowest cost retailer.

With Carvana's dubious subprime financing arm, its cash burn, its heavy reliance on the capital market, and its inventory risk, its not hard to see a path to bankruptcy in even a modest economic downturn. We try to think about the counterparty every time we make an investment, and Carvana's ludicrous valuation makes us wonder what these counterparties were thinking when they bought Carvana stock.

Takeaway

Overall, with a worsening and more volatile macroeconomic landscape and a terrible business model, we think investing in Carvana is a dangerous game that will go south very quickly when economic conditions change. We continue to see shorting Carvana as a good hedge against a worsening economy, and we continue to believe it is structurally unprofitable.

Disclosure: I am/we are short CVNA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Short through puts