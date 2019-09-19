Activision Blizzard: Rebuilding Trust And Restoring Faith

As a long-time shareholder of Activision Blizzard (ATVI), I have been feeling the pain of a crumbling share price, as the company's stock drastically depreciated from its 52-week high of ~ $85 per share back in October of 2018 and now trades around $56 per share. There were numerous reasons for such a decline, but now, it seems that there is a light at the end of a tunnel, as the company announced outstanding earnings results for Q2 and beat its own forecast. If you follow me for quite a while, then you know that Activision always has been a long-term play for me. At the current market price, I believe that Activision is undervalued and is positioned well to create an additional shareholder value. As the company is on its quest to rebuild trust and restore faith of its consumers and shareholders at the same time, I have decided to continue to hold Activision stock in my portfolio and have no reasons to sell it in a foreseeable future.

Chart: Seeking Alpha

My latest article on Activision was published back in July of 2018, when the stock was making new highs and everything was going according to the plan. My bullish thesis back then heavily relied on the potential success of Black Ops 4, which was supposed to drive sales, as the Black Ops series itself is one of the best performing series of Call of Duty franchise. However, the market environment at that time was way different that a few years ago. While Activision was able to successfully capitalize from the success of Black Ops series in the past, the rise in popularity of battle royale titles like PUBG and Fortnite shifted consumer preferences and Activision was forced to follow the trend and make Black Ops 4 without the single player. At that time, even to me, that seemed like a smart thing to do. However, things didn't go as smoothly as I have anticipated. Unfortunately, sales of Black Ops 4 were way down the drain in comparison to other franchise titles. Activision was able to sell only around 15 million units of Black Ops 4, which is two times less than the most popular Call of Duty game Modern Warfare 3 and around ~10 million copies less than its predecessor Black Ops 3.

Source: Statista

In addition to the poor performance of the recent game from the Black Ops series, Activision also made a number of mistakes that hurt the overall performance of the business. The company decided to spend more attention on reviving its legacy titles, which hurt investors' confidence in the short term and was engaged in a controversy in back February, when the stock was at its 52-week low, as it decided to fire 800 of its employees.

Despite all of those problems and misfortunes that caused the company's stock to spiral down, Activision had a great performance in the recent quarter, which even exceeded the management's own forecast. While net bookings of $1.21 billion were down ~13% Y/Y, they were still higher than the consensus. In addition, MAU's for the period were 327 million, as the company's mobile subsidiary King Digital alone attracted 258 million monthly average users for the period. And while on the annual basis, revenues were also down Y/Y in Q1 and Q2, they still beat the overall consensus and the company's stock slowly starts to rebound.

Going forward, Activision has a number of competitive advantages that could create a momentum for the stock and push it higher. As I have mentioned, the company has already started to reorganize its portfolio and decided to focus on reviving its legacy titles. Because of this change of strategy, Blizzard from now on will play a bigger role inside the company. The recent release of World of Warcraft Classic is a perfect example of this strategy being in play. After the release of the game last month, Fortune noted that the game has generated a level of excitement that surprised many observers. Demand to play the game has far outpaced server capacity. And another Seeking Alpha contributor Zhiyuan Sun wrote an excellent piece on the game and its potential and I highly encourage everyone to read his article. Also, Candy Crush continues to be a cash cow for Activision, as the game has been the top-grossing game in US mobile application stores for the last couple of years.

In addition to all of this, Activision, in my opinion, is the only public company that has the best presence in the eSports field. Competitive gaming sector has been growing massively in the last few years and by the end of 2019, the industry will be worth $1.1 billion. To capitalize on this growth, Activision has been active in promoting its Overwatch League, which is an NFL-like league that has its own ownership structure and city-based teams. It will take time for eSports-related projects to play a greater role inside the company, but overall the progress has been good so far. As Activision's CEO Bobby Kotick said during Q2 conference call, when talking about the performance of Overwatch League:

In the second quarter, the season's stage-2 finals live on ABC was the best performing Esports broadcast to date across ESPN and ABC and both stage 2 and stage 3 recorded double-digit growth in hours watched year-over-year.

From a valuation standpoint, I believe that Activision is undervalued at the current price. First of all, its P/E ratio of 25x if lower from Ubisoft's (OTC: OTCPK:UBSFY) and Take-Two's (NASDAQ: TTWO) P/E's of 79x and 48x, respectively. In addition, the company has great margins that on average are higher in comparison to its rivals. Activision, Blizzard and King each have operating margins of 21%, 20% and 34%, respectively. Also, the company has more cash than debt, as its cash-to-debt ratio is 1.72. Overall, the company is in a good financial shape, and I believe that its stock is a bargain at this price. Considering the fact that holiday season always been the most profitable year for the company, I would say that there is a chance that Activision would be able to achieve its net revenue goal of $6.19 billion by the end of the current fiscal year mostly thanks to the success of its mobile titles and the outstanding performance in Q2. Because of all of this, I would say that Activision is undervalued and thereby I continue to hold my long position in it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ATVI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.