CV Sciences: Lack Of Ambition Poses Long-Term Hurdles

Welcome to our Cannabis Earnings series where we break down the latest earnings to help you focus on the most important topics.

Introduction

CV Sciences (OTCQB:CVSI) reported 2019 Q2 results which showed revenue returning to growth. However, we came away with the impression that management is focusing on maximizing sales within its existing portfolio while ignoring investing for long-term potential. The company outsources most of its cultivation and manufacturing and lacks a clear positioning for its brand. We think management depth and strategic foresight will continue to hinder the company in its long-term growth and stock valuation.

Note: All amounts in US$

2019 Q2 Review

CV Sciences reported 2019 Q2 results for the three months ended on June 30, 2019, and it confirmed a sector-wide trend of growth returning to the CBD companies. The company is pushing its PlusCBD™ Oil products across the distribution chain, and it saw a big breakthrough last quarter. Similar to several other competitors, CV Sciences managed to get into several national retailers such as Kroger (NYSE:KR). Gross margin remains strong which shows that the business has been stable despite top-line growth. EBITDA margin came in at 21% which improved from Q1. However, EBITDA margins remain below the ~30% it achieved in 2018 which is a level comparable to other companies in the industry. Overall, CV Sciences has been a consistent performer but more growth is likely required to live up to its stock valuation.

(Source: Public Filings)

The company has seen volatile growth in the last several quarters. It saw a step-change during 2018 Q2 in which saw revenue rising 53%. Before Q2, the company reported meager growth for three quarters in a row which caused some concerns about its near-term growth outlook. The additions of national retailers significantly expanded the distribution channel of CBD products and CV Sciences certainly benefited from that.

(Source: Public Filings)

Investing For The Future?

The biggest question mark for CV Sciences is its ability to expand its potential addressable market size. The company trades at a market cap of ~$350 million and an EV/EBITDA of 24x which is very expensive. In order to achieve a hypothetical valuation range of 10-12x for typical CPG company, CV Sciences need to increase its EBITDA by almost 50% just to support its current share price. In other words, the valuation of CV Sciences is definitely not cheap based on current profitability and growth profile.

(Source: TSX)

CV Sciences has a stable capital structure as it doesn't have any meaningful amount of debt outstanding. The company has cash of $16 million and it actually generated positive cash flow from operations in the first six months of 2019. With $3.5 million of positive cash flow from operations reported for 1H 2019, we think investors should actually be worried because CV Sciences does not appear to be investing for the future. The company spent less than $500k on PP&E in 2019 so far despite announcing a new 45,500 sq ft production facility which will increase its footprint more than 5-fold (the current footprint is very small because most things are outsourced to third-parties).

(Source: Company Filings)

Compared to industry leader, CV Sciences outsources most of its production process which means that quality control will be inferior compared to Charlotte's Web (OTCQX:CWBHF). The company doesn't handle the cultivation, extraction, and manufacturing of its products which leaves it dealing mostly with sales and distribution. As a result, the company has less intellectual property and internal capabilities to expand beyond its current markets. It also has less control over its production and manufacturing process which increases risks of quality issues in the highly sensitive cannabis market. The company has more than 30 internal sales staff and is clearly focused on pushing its existing products to as many retail outlets as possible.

(Source: IR Deck)

Compared to industry leader Charlotte's Web which reported total sales of $25 million in Q2, the company is a large competitor with a sizeable share of the market. However, what we are seeing at Charlotte's Web is that it has assembled a world-class leadership team with vast experiences in CPG and it is investing heavily in infrastructure and personnel. Charlotte's Web also prides itself on its own genetics and tightly controlled production process. When compared together, CV Sciences seems to focus more on selling as much of its current products as possible as opposed to investing in talent and internal capabilities to position for long-term growth. We think the different positioning and ambitions accounted for much of the premium for Charlotte's Web.

Looking Ahead

We believe CV Sciences is a solid small-cap company focusing on the burgeoning CBD market. The company has substantial sales and is growing along with the broader market. Despite its controversial past and questionable management track record, the company has built a solid foundation financially and operationally. However, when compared to the industry leader, CV Sciences lacks the ambition and foresight that could propel it to the next level. The company is focused on executing its existing plan, and we think it could face growth challenges as the CBD market becomes very crowded and competitive in the coming years. As a result, we prefer Charlotte's Web as a way to invest in the CBD market over CV Sciences.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.