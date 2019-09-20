Compagnie des Alpes: Peer Acquisition Reveals Significant Undervaluation

To value CDA entirely, I use a sum of the parts EV/EBITDA valuation. Based on my calculations, the stock should have 108% upside. (€50.19 vs €24.15).

Reunidos, the closest peer, was acquired for an EV/EBITDA of 9.77, which the market seems to be underappreciating. This multiple would result in LD's value being €32.79 per share.

I expect the 'Leisure Destinations' (LD) business to grow margins significantly in the future, while the market does not anticipate this in their expectations yet. This creates extra upside potential.

CDA's stock price fell 32% from its recent high in 2018 as margins were a bit weaker over the last quarters. However, I expect margins to recover.

This article was selected to be shared with PRO+ subscribers - find out more here.

Compagnie des Alpes (OTCPK:CLPIF), often referred to as CDA, was founded as a French ski resort operator, but extended its activities with many theme parks like Walibi and Parc Astérix. I see the stock as a very low risk pick, as both divisions have continuous revenue (see chart below) and steady margin improvements. This article will focus on the 'Leisure Destinations' (I will refer to it as LD) division as the market fails to take its growth catalysts into account. First, I will give my opinion on possible future growth catalysts for LD including capacity growth, hotel offerings and acquisitions. Second, I will estimate CDA's value conservatively. I will also review an important development which investors may not have fully picked-up on: Parques Reunidos, the closest LD peer, was acquired in April 2019. In normal market circumstances, sector peers move on such news as it reveals their potential value. Interestingly, the market appears irrational in its pricing of CDA, as Reunidos received a very rich multiple (9.7x EV/EBITDA) compared to CDA (current valuation of 4.8x EV/EBITDA). The stock reaction was almost nil. In my opinion, based on this transaction, the LD division should be worth €32.79 per share. This is the biggest factor for my 108% upside estimation. Risks associated with the bullish case should be partially mitigated given CDA's book value per share of €33.76. (Source: Compagnie des Alpes)

Past performance

To give readers a broader view, I will discuss past performance briefly. First, the stock moved side-ways for a very long time as the company was under the radar but grew earnings very steadily.

(Source: Google)

The market got excited about CDA again in 2017, driving a 90% gain. The biggest driver for this increase was the refinancing of its debt which led to a significant increase in net profits. Since 2017, CDA has reduced the cost of the net debt by more than 40%, as the weighted average interest rate of the financing was below 1.5%. Thereafter, however, the stock plunged 32% from its 2018 high. This decline is unjustified, and the only negative I can find is weakening operating margins during H2 2018 and H1 2019. During H1 2019, EBITDA margins decreased by 130 bps, mainly caused by the LD division which always makes losses in H1 as this period generates only 25% of annual sales. However, losses were higher in 2019 as CEO Dominique Marcel stated:

This deterioration is attributable in particular to the later opening of the majority of the Group’s facilities this year, as well as to the increase in the structural costs associated with business development, in particular for the new hotel at Parc Astérix, for which expenses began to be posted before the start of the season.

(Source: Compagnie des Alpes)

Consequently, this margin deterioration was likely only temporary and in my opinion should not affect future margin growth. It looks like the market misinterpreted this.

Leisure Destinations' growth is not expected by the market

As mentioned, CDA performed very strongly over the last 5 years, with CAGR revenue growth and EBITDA margin growth of 3.4% and 3.9% respectively.

(Source: Compagnie des Alpes)

Interestingly, analysts only expect 3.69% revenue growth and operating margin stabilization from 2018 to 2021. This is lower than my predictions, primarily based on LD growth.

(Source: marketscreener.com)

Management expects short term LD growth to be strong. The third quarter already showed impressive revenue growth of 12.5% (6.5% organic growth), primarily impacted by the Familypark acquisition and strong hotel revenue increases. Revenue growth will even accelerate in Q4 2019 as 2019 was an investment year for LD and many initiatives will fully start bearing fruit in Q4. Additionally, 2019 full year LD EBITDA margin could grow 100 bps to 25%, management said (28% excluding Futuroscope).

The point where I clearly disagree with market expectations is the long-term margin growth. As shown above, investors expect margins to stabilize. In fact, I expect margins to keep growing significantly over the coming year, mainly contributed by LD growth:

Market growth: the amusement park market is expected to grow by a CAGR of 5.8% until 2025. I believe the LD division will benefit from this market growth.

Hotel offering: CDA is continuously looking to improve customer experience and consequently grow revenue per customer. Enhanced hotel capacity is one of their targets, which will improve revenue and margins. For example Parc Astérix's hotel revenue increased by more than 60% in the 3rd quarter. There is much room for CDA to further increase their hotel offering.

Acquisitions: CDA is continuously looking for attractive acquisitions in the LD division as well. The recent acquisition of Familypark in Austria is a perfect example which will be accretive to EBITDA margin.

Based on these growth events, I expect there will be more room for revenue and margin expansion. Theme park peers like Parques Reunidos (OTCPK:PARQF) and Merlin Entertainments (OTCPK:MIINF) reported 29.8% and 29.2% EBITDA margins respectively. I expect CDA to improve margins to at least this rate, which would imply a possible improvement of margins with another 400 bps. This is not unreasonable given the fact that they grew margins over the last 5 years by 820 bps.

Sum Of The Parts Valuation

To come to a reliable valuation for the CDA Group, I'm using a sum of the parts valuation as 'Leisure Destinations' and 'Ski Areas' have very different growth rates. As stated above, I believe LD will be the big growth driver for CDA in the future.

Leisure destinations valuation

As mentioned, Parques Reunidos was acquired in April 2019. This is a very interesting occurrence because this business is very similar to CDA's LD business. Reunidos was taken over for an enterprise value of around €1.7 bln (€1.13 bln + €569 million net debt), implying an EV/EBITDA multiple of 9.77x which is much richer than CDA's multiple of 4.88x. On the one hand, Reunidos' EBITDA margins are 500 bps higher than CDA's LD division. Higher margin businesses generally get higher multiples. On the other hand, Reunidos' financial performance over the past years was a lot weaker compared to CDA as operating margins deteriorated. Consequently, I believe CDA's LD deserves the same 9.77x multiple as Reunidos. In my opinion, there are two reasons why Reunidos was acquired instead of CDA. First, the French government has a 39% stake in CDA; they might obstruct the acquisition process. Second, CDA has two divisions which makes an acquisition much harder.

Estimate the fair value of this segment, these are the numbers I use in my calculation:

Strong revenue growth of 9% in 2019, based on the short-term growth assumptions made above. After 2019, I used 6.5% growth based on past CAGR growth.

EBITDA margin to improve 100 bps in 2019 and keep improving at this rate over the coming years, based on above mentioned opportunities and past margin improvements.

Number of shares outstanding to remain the same.

(Source: author based on company data)

My estimated fair value per share for the Leisure Destinations division comes at €32.79 for this year and could increase significantly over the coming years.

Ski Areas valuation

Unfortunately, the ski division is a lot harder to value as there are no similar companies to compare with. The closest company is Skistar, a Swedish ski resort operator which has a 11.8x EV/EBITDA valuation. However, this company has a much stronger growth trajectory including higher margins. To be conservative, I will use a 6x multiple for the CDA division.

For the CDA numbers, I project:

Revenue growth of 2%, the same as the CAGR over the past 5 years.

EBITDA margin to remain stable.

Number of shares outstanding to remain the same.

(Source: author based on company data)

My estimated fair value per share for the Leisure Destinations division comes at €39.12 for this year and will remain pretty stable over the coming years as the company will invest more in the Leisure Destinations business.

Sum of the parts valuation

Now we arrive at the sum of the parts valuation. Note that CDA has a third division, 'Holdings & Supports' which will lose around €20 mln in EBITDA this year. I will implement this in the SOTP by reducing the value with €150 mln (7.5x the loss) or €6.15/share. Furthermore, net debt was €380 mln (1.74x EBITDA) as of Q2 2019, which is €15.57/share.

(Source: author based on company data)

Finally, my estimated fair value per share comes at €50.19. This implies a significant 108.26% upside.

It looks like CDA faces few risks

I see two risks for CDA:

The French government owns a 39% stake in the company. In general, this has a drag on company performance (harder to make investments). Furthermore, being acquired would be harder as we have seen in the recent Renault-Fiat merger chatter which was stopped by government intervention.

Stock liquidity is very low: on average, only 6,800 shares are traded daily. Consequently stock price could fluctuate more than other stocks on little news.

One factor which will reduce downside risk significantly: CDA's very high book value per share. Book value is often seen as the real value of a company during bankruptcy or acquisitions. It stands at €33.76 (of which €18.95 is tangible) as of today, which implies 40% upside as well. Interesting note: Parques Reunidos was acquired for exactly its book value (€14 per share)

(Source: marketscreener.com)

Conclusion

The market is denying two important factors for CDA's valuation. First, their peer Parques Reunidos was acquired for a significant premium compared to CDA. Consequently, I assume that Leisure Destinations' value should be €32.79 per share. Second, I expect margins to improve significantly over the coming quarters, led by Leisure Destinations' growth. This is not baked into investors' expectations. In my opinion, this significant undervaluation should soon disappear. If market reacts to these facts, I see at least 108% upside for the stock. Additionally, risk is partially mitigated by book value being €33.76 per share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CLPIF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.