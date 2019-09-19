Helios And Matheson: The End Of MoviePass (Or Is It?)

Helios and Matheson's stock doesn't appear to have any value given its probable cash burn even with MoviePass gone.

Helios and Matheson's assets can likely be purchased for a fairly nominal amount of money if certain liabilities are also assumed.

However, a few days later, CEO Ted Farnsworth resigned in order to bid for MoviePass and other assets.

Helios and Matheson (OTCPK:HMNY) recently announced that MoviePass was shutting down after failing to find additional funding to finance its operations. It also noted that it was looking at various strategic options including a sale of the whole company or individual assets. Subsequent to that announcement, Ted Farnsworth resigned from Helios and Matheson in order to launch a bid to acquire some of Helios and Matheson's assets (including MoviePass).

This bid attempt was unexpected, although Helios and Matheson's assets can likely be purchased for a minimal amount of money as long as the purchaser is willing to take on the remaining liabilities associated with MoviePass (such as class-action lawsuits).

The Potential End Of MoviePass

Helios and Matheson announced that it was shutting MoviePass down, as it was unable to secure additional money to fund its continuing cash burn. The cash burn due to MoviePass over the last couple of years had been astronomical, although the cash burn was significantly reduced in recent months due to the shrunken subscriber base, outages, and restrictions.

Helios and Matheson also indicated that a strategic review committee would examine whether the whole company could be sold or reorganized, or whether individual assets could be sold off.

A Bid For Assets

A few days after the MoviePass shutdown announcement, CEO Ted Farnsworth announced that he was resigning in order to make a bid to acquire MoviePass, MoviePass Films, MoviePass Ventures, and Moviefone.

This is a perplexing move since there still appears to be no path to profitability with MoviePass (at least at a subscription price that would attract new users). As well, the MoviePass brand has been severely damaged over the last year and a bit. One would potentially be better off just starting a new movie subscription service at this point.

The other assets that Farnsworth is attempting to acquire have a modest amount of value, but MoviePass may have negative value due to associated liabilities including the class-action lawsuits.

From Helios and Matheson's perspective, it may be worthwhile to sell the assets for a nominal amount as long as certain liabilities are also assumed by Farnsworth's group.

For MoviePass's longer-term future, the issue remains the ongoing cash burn. It should be fairly easy to come up with enough money to purchase MoviePass. The cost to keep it operational in its current form would greatly exceed any initial purchase price though.

Great For Consumers, Bad For Investors

At its peak, MoviePass was a great deal for consumers, allowing people to see one movie per day for a flat price of $9.95 per month. This led to tremendous growth, as one could save $20 per month (and more in some urban areas) just from seeing three movies per month.

However, Helios and Matheson was never able to generate a large amount of revenue from MoviePass outside of subscription revenue, and it was also paying full price for most of the movies its subscribers saw. This resulted in MoviePass's economic model being broken as it could lose $15+ per subscriber per month and would lose more money (in total) with more subscribers.

This was a case where subscriber growth was not of any real benefit since Helios and Matheson had only a small amount of fixed costs, and there was significantly negative gross margins (over -100% at times) on its subscription revenue.

Conclusion

Helios and Matheson shut down MoviePass as it was unable to find financing to continue to fund MoviePass's cash burn. Even without MoviePass, Helios and Matheson will continue to have some cash burn and also is the target of an investigation from the New York Attorney General, so I don't believe its shares have any long-term value.

MoviePass could potentially be resurrected by Ted Farnsworth, although unless subscription prices are raised significantly, it will continue to burn a lot of money. I don't see a long-term future for it anyway, given the cost advantages theater-owned subscription plans have. Theater chains do not have to absorb the full cost of tickets and can also make money on concessions.

