10% Yield, 26 Straight Hikes, 10% Distribution Growth For Delek Logistics Partners

DKL's latest JV deal wlll generate $15M in EBITDA in its first year and ~$20 - $25M in 2020.

Looking for distribution growth? The management of midstream operator Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL), the yieldco arm of Delek US (DK), has raised DKL's quarterly payouts in 26 straight quarters since the company's IPO in 2013. They raised it from $.82 to $.85 for their August Q2 '19 distribution.

Profile:

DKL's logistics assets exist mainly to serve general partner DK's petroleum refining assets and transportation services. In this type of arrangement, the parent/sponsor sells/drops down assets to the yieldco LP, which in turn funds these acquisitions via a combination of equity and debt. The yieldco usually has an attractive distribution yield in order to garner support for its publicly traded units.

DKL and DK both share the same management, and DK owns 94.6% of the GP interest and a 61.5% interest in the LP's common units. DK, with a $2.9B market cap, has a strong refining presence in the Permian basin, after buying ALON USA in 2017, in addition to diversified assets, including retail stores, asphalt terminals, and renewables:

Earnings:

DKL's net income fell by ~$800M in Q2 '19 due to lower throughput on its assets, which was related to the turnaround of its El Dorado refinery. In addition, West Texas wholesale gross margin was $6.25/barrel in Q2 2019, vs. $8.06/barrel in Q2 '18. EBITDA was flattish and DCF fell by -7%. This should be reversed in coming quarters, as earnings from its Red River JV start to build.

Looking back over the past four quarters, though, EBITDA rose by a very healthy 19.14%:

Trailing growth has been strong. DCF is up over 15%, which allowed management to raise the distributions by 10.47% during the past four quarters. Coverage has been similar, at 1.10X, vs 1.11X in the previous four quarters.

The General Partners Incentive Distribution Rights payout jumped by 36.4%, to $27.82M, and also rose 23.15% of DCF, vs. 19.54% in the previous four quarters.

Management responded to a question about the IDR's on the Q2 call: "What we decided to do at this point is to build coverage and reduce leverage while investing in a long-term project that basically creates a lot of EBITDA. And then over time, we'll assess the need to do the IDR simplification, but we definitely want to address it at one point. We probably will need to get to a coverage of 1.2 times that will allow us to really quickly do the IDR simplification and to continue and preserve our coverage." (Source: DKL site)

Growth Projects:

On 5/28/19, DKL announced that an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Delek Logistics purchased a 33% ownership interest for approximately $128M in Red River Pipeline Company, LLC from an affiliate of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) to form a new joint venture that owns capacity on the Red River pipeline. Red River intends to proceed with an expansion project to increase the capacity of the pipeline from 150,000 barrels per day to 235,000 barrels per day.

DKL's CEO said, "This joint venture is expected to generate approximately $13.5 to $15.5 million of annualized adjusted EBITDA in its first year, which is expected to increase to approximately $20.0 to $25.0 million of annualized adjusted EBITDA following an expansion in the first half of 2020. From a midstream standpoint, this investment, combined with our current operations, the development of our gathering system and long haul crude oil pipeline strategy, increases our 2023 midstream adjusted annualized EBITDA goal to $370 to $395 million from our previous range of $350 to $370 million." (Source: DKL site)

DKL also has existing JVs, the Rio Pipeline and the Caddo Pipeline.

Financials:

Management has delevered considerably due to that 19% growth in EBITDA over the past 4 quarters, which sent net debt/EBITDA down to 4.17X, vs. 5.19X in Q2 '18.

DKL's ROA compares favorably with other midstream firms that we follow, while its operating margin, although improved over the past four quarters, is lower than average.

DKL has total negative equity of -$144M, comprised of positive public common unitholder equity of $167M, and negative DK equity of ~ -$306M.

Debt and Liquidity:

As of June 30, 2019, DKL had approximately $253M available capacity on its $850M credit facility. Total debt was ~$841M, and the total leverage ratio of 4.6 times was within the 5.25X currently allowable under its credit facility.

Valuations:

DKL's 10.63% yield is higher than peer averages, while its distribution coverage of 1.10X is lower than the 1.34X average, and its price/DCF of 8.89X is also a bit higher. It's somewhat cheaper on an EV/EBITDA basis.

Analysts' Price Targets:

At $31.99, DKL is 9.09% below analysts' average price target of $33.00.

Performance:

Like its benchmark, the Aleran MLP ETF (AMLP), DKL has underperformed the market over the past year and year to date. However, it has caught a bid in the past month, and has outperformed AMLP and the market over the past month and quarter. Apparently, there's still nothing like a few bombs in Middle Eastern oil fields to spark a rise in energy-related stocks.

Distributions:

At $31.99. DKL yields 10.63%, and should go ex-dividend again ~11/1/19. It pays in a Feb/May/Aug/Nov. cycle.

Taxes:

DKL issues a K-1 at tax time.

Options:

All of these option-selling trades have tax deferral potential. Even though you receive the option premium money in 2019, if the trades aren't closed in 2019, you won't have to pay taxes on that income until mid-April 2021.

You can find more details about them in our Covered Calls table and our Cash Secured puts table.

DKL has options available in $5.00 increments. Its February $35.00 call strike pays $.50, which combined with its much larger $1.70 for its next two quarterly payouts, offers you a static yield of over 16%.

The $35.00 call strike is $3.01 above DKL's $31.99 price/unit, so there's a lot of headroom in this trade. If DKL rises to or above $35.00 before its next ex-dividend date in November, your assigned profit would be $3.51, a 10.97% nominal yield in ~5 months, or 22.45% annualized.

If you're interested in buying DKL at a lower price, its February $30.00 call strike pays $1.70, a similar amount to what its next two distributions will probably total. It gives you a breakeven of $28.30, which is 5.67% below analysts' lowest price target of $30.00:

All tables furnished by DoubleDividendStocks.com, unless otherwise noted.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DKL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

