Buckeye Partners: Don't Get Tricked Chasing This 7% Yielder

Buckeye Partners LP (NYSE:BPL) is going private, having agreed to be acquired by IFM - a large Australian infrastructure fund - for a 28% premium to the May 9 unaffected close. Yield-oriented investors may find the company's 7%+ yield attractive. However, in all likelihood, the deal will close prior to the Q4 payout, not giving some investors the annualized yield they expect.

Fundamental developments at the company have also been strong recently, causing some investors to want to take a closer look at BPL as an investment opportunity. For instance, the company appears to be recovering well from Hurricane Dorian's impact to operations and the company's Texas Partners terminal in Corpus Christi is generating delivery value for the business. Ultimately, these are likely to be meaningless for the stock price going forward in light of the deal expected to close in the coming months.

Dividend "Ghost"

BPL has been a strong dividend payer over the last years, and has generated a great deal of value for long-term investors.

The company has a $6.3 billion market capitalization and trades at just 1.5x book value. The publicly traded partnership has a forward P/E in the low teens, which is quite attractive given the growth prospects of the company and its underlying assets.

On paper, the stock looks as if it yields 7.3%+, which is quite attractive to yield-seeking investors. However, this is unlikely to play out as expected: as the take-private deal is expected to close in Q4 2019, the acquirer is clearly aware of the impending last distribution. They are likely to do all they can to close the deal prior to declaring the last dividend, in order to capture the payment for themselves.

A long position in BPL today would effective be a merger spread position and not a dividend position, which carries dramatically different risks. Frankly, the risk profile of merger arbitrage is inappropriate for most yield-seeking investors as there is a larger than otherwise expected chance of permanent capital impairment.

Risks

Of course, investors who still choose to go long BPL to capture the deal spread should be aware there is some risk the deal does not close in Q4 as expected. In this event, there would likely be a large drop in equity value to the pre-announcement price.

The upside risk here is that by avoiding BPL, investors may lose out on the chance for additional upside if another, higher bid emerges from a competitive financial sponsor. However, this is quite unlikely as it would likely have already been announced to allow the company's board of directors to consider an offer before they agreed to the acquisition.

There is some dissatisfaction amongst retail shareholders of BPL as the feeling that the company was sold for too low a price while management benefited tremendously certainly exists. In the end, this dissatisfaction is unlikely to be resolved as the proposal to approve the merger agreement was overwhelmingly approved at the July 31 special meeting of shareholders:

Conclusion

Avoid BPL if you are chasing it for the yield, as the last dividend payment is unlikely to occur in November as expected. Those going long BPL should be very clear that they are doing so to capture the merger spread and not to capture the dividend payment, as this presents an entirely different risk profile. Management of BPL are the ones who truly profited from this announced deal, and are likely to land millions in golden parachutes as widely reported. However, longer term shareholders also did quite well - but the upside and yield opportunities are not to be found in BPL anymore.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.