Unibank, An Interesting Story

It may be time for another merger offer and, even if there isn’t one, there appears to be little downside as the current price is significantly below the bank’s valuation.

I am adding another bank from the West to my regional bank portfolio this month. There are now seven recommendations; three from the Northeast, two from the West, and one each from the South and Midwest. I hope to have ten by the end of the year and stabilize at that point. But before disclosing the new addition I will begin with a discussion of the performance to date.

Table 1 shows the portfolio performance as of market close on September 17. The Date and Price columns pertain to the day the article was published. This month there are dividends from KTHN, AUBN, and NASB of 11¢, 25¢, and 50¢ respectively. As they have gone ex-dividend, these are included in the Dividend column (cumulative amount of dividends accrued since purchase). The Benchmark, QABA, will pay a dividend on September 30 but it is not included as it has not been announced. This number is usually around 20¢, which would increase the percent gain of QABA about half a point.

Table 1: Researched Banks vs Benchmarks

Symbol Date Price Current Price Dividend G/L Gain (%) KTHN 2/6/19 $16.73 $18.25 $0.33 $1.85 11.08% NASB 5/6/19 $41.00 $44.00 $1.00 $4.00 9.76% PKBK 2/14/19 $21.00 $23.20 $0.30 $2.50 11.90% PBBI 3/22/19 $11.85 $11.43 $0.14 -$0.28 -2.36% AUBN 7/8/19 $33.22 $40.88 $0.25 $7.91 23.81% ORBN 8/15/19 $24.26 $26.74 $2.48 10.22% Total $148.06 $164.50 $2.02 $18.46 12.47% QABA 2/6/19 $48.34 $48.83 $0.41 $0.90 1.85% QABA 2/14/19 $49.09 $48.83 $0.41 $0.15 0.30% QABA 3/22/19 $44.38 $48.83 $0.22 $4.67 10.53% QABA 5/6/19 $50.30 $48.83 $0.22 -$1.25 -2.48% QABA 7/8/19 $47.84 $48.83 $0.00 $0.99 2.07% QABA 8/15/19 $44.80 $48.83 $0.00 $4.03 9.00% Total $284.75 $292.98 $1.26 $9.49 3.33% S&P 500 2/6/19 $2,732.00 $2,998.00 $0.00 $266.00 9.74% S&P 500 2/14/19 $2,746.00 $2,998.00 $0.00 $252.00 9.18% S&P 500 3/22/19 $2,801.00 $2,998.00 $0.00 $197.00 7.03% S&P 500 5/6/19 $2,932.00 $2,998.00 $0.00 $66.00 2.25% S&P 500 7/8/19 $2,976.00 $2,998.00 $0.00 $22.00 0.74% S&P 500 8/15/19 $2,847.00 $2,998.00 $0.00 $151.00 5.30% Total $17,034.00 $17,988.00 $0.00 $954.00 5.60%

The portfolio has been doing well with a return of > 12%; a little better than three times the Benchmark and more than double the S&P. As far as updates, I am expecting PBBI's Annual Report any day and will make a blog post with updated valuations when that occurs. I am also keeping an eye on AUBN as a possible sell candidate as it is approaching what I believe to be its buyout value of $43.

My new recommendation this month is Unibank (OTCQX:UNIF), a bank located in the Tacoma/Bellevue area of Washington State. From their website:

(We were) founded in 2006 with the primary mission of helping customers fulfill their 'American Dreams' by providing the essential financing and banking services to individuals and businesses. We take pride in knowing and understanding the needs of our customers and having their success be our goal. We also believe that our success depends on the vitality of the communities that we serve. Therefore, we enthusiastically support the local community where we do business and also the community at large. Let us know how we can serve you. Our Vision is to be the premier Asian-American community bank in the Pacific Northwest.

UNIF stock was very tightly held from its founding until January 23, 2017, when they reached an agreement to merge with Hope Bancorp (HOPE), another Asian-American bank in the Pacific Northwest. This transaction was to be worth about $9.50 for each share of UNIF. Unfortunately, the merger was terminated in September of the same year:

Hope Bancorp identified material weaknesses in its system of internal control over financial reporting in connection with the 2016 audit of its financial statements. Although Hope Bancorp has made significant progress in remediating its internal control weaknesses, the regulatory approvals required to complete the merger will not be obtained prior to the termination deadline of September 23, 2017, as set forth in the Merger Agreement.

Per the documentation I found, the onus of the termination was on HOPE, UNIF had nothing to do with the failed merger.

Prior to the termination, UNIF was listed on the OTC Pink Sheets and shareholders kept their certificates in hand and trades were made via a share request form. Obviously the daily volume was almost nil. Afterwards, the company asked their shareholders to register their holdings with the Depository Trust Company so the trades could be handled through brokerage accounts. On December 26, 2018, the Company upgraded the marketplace where its stock is traded from "OTC Pink" to the "OTCQXBest Market," which is, according to the UNIF website, the OTC's top market tier where many other high performing financial institutions trade. In the last three months of 2018, about 88,000 shares were traded. In the first three months of 2019, 189,071 shares were traded.

So this is a unique situation. At the time of the proposed merger, UNIF's stock was $8.10 and has been mostly between $9 and $9.50 the last 12 months but started slowly drifting down and hit a yearly low of $8.60 as of this writing. I can find no news to cause the stock to decline; maybe some of the original shareholders are selling out, especially as management announced there would be no dividend this year. HOPE was over $21 at the time of the merger announcement and is around $14.50 now. They are a large bank and are heavily followed by analysts and appear to be in sound financial condition.

So it is the synergy between UNIF and HOPE that makes me want to make this play. UNIF's financials indicate to me it can't go much lower, and the thought of joining to make a larger Asian-American bank in the area has to have the management of both companies salivating. It is almost exactly two years since the first effort failed and I believe it would be a good time to try again. I would point out I say this with no supporting evidence at all, just a hunch. Regardless, let's look at the UNIF financials.

As always, the first thing we do is look at the Capital Ratios shown in Table 2:

Table 2: UNIF Capital Ratios

2019 (Half) 2018 2017 Capital Ratios Min Req Total Risk Based 19.52% 19.16% 18.82% 10.00% Tier 1 Risk Based 18.53% 18.20% 18.86% 8.00% Leverage Ratio 15.01% 15.42% 15.37% 5.00%

The bank is well capitalized.

Next, we will look at the data and metrics shown in Table 3:

Table 3: UNIF Financials

UNIF (Thousands) 2019 (Half) 2018 2017 2016 2015 Assets $323,169 $305,018 $274,028 $258,453 $278,421 Liabilities $276,212 $261,962 $234,628 $221,623 $245,469 Shareholder Equity $46,957 $43,056 $39,400 $36,830 $32,952 Total Loans Outstanding $217,573 $208,501 $178,555 $164,783 $158,073 Provisions for Loan Losses $150 $294 $334 $200 $0 Loan Loss Reserve $2,504 $2,310 $2,000 $3,037 $2,885 Nonperforming Assets $452 $643 $1,413 $3,165 $5,409 Deposits $264,582 $248,872 $231,039 $219,713 $218,388 Shares Outstanding 5,568,000 5,575,038 5,450,098 4,972,920 4,839,959 Net Interest Income $5,977 $11,129 $9,126 $9,267 $8,762 Non Interest Expense $4,395 $7,727 $6,872 $7,501 $6,861 Total Noninterest Income $1,831 $2,423 $2,068 $3,256 $3,526 Net Income (Total) $3,263 $5,531 $3,988 $4,822 $5,427 Income Tax Expense $591 $1,025 $793 $1,249 $1,800 Net Earnings $2,672 $4,506 $3,195 $3,573 $3,627 Earnings/Share $0.48 $0.81 $0.59 $0.72 $0.75 Dividends/ Share $0.00 $0.10 $0.25 $0.00 $0.00 Share Price at Close of Period $9.21 $9.00 $9.00 $8.10 $8.09 Yield 0.00% 1.11% 2.78% 0.00% 0.00% FINANCIAL RATIOS Shareholder Equity/ Assets 14.53% 14.12% 14.38% 14.25% 11.84% Tangible Book Value $8.43 $7.72 $7.23 $7.41 $6.81 Efficiency Ratio 56% 57% 61% 60% 56% Net Interest Margin 3.70%* 3.65% 3.33% 3.59% 3.15% Price/Earnings 9.60* 11.14 15.35 11.27 10.80 Price/TBV 1.09 1.17 1.24 1.09 1.19 Dividend Payout 0.00% 12.37% 42.65% 0.00% 0.00% Return on Equity 11.63%* 10.93% 8.38% 10.24% 12.55% Return on Assets 1.67%* 1.56% 1.20% 1.33% 1.37% Stock Valuation P/B $10.54 $9.65 $9.04 $9.26 $8.51 P/E $11.83* $9.97 $7.23 $8.86 $9.24 Buyout Valuation P/B $12.25 $11.97 $11.97 $10.77 $10.76

* Annualized

The bank metrics look solid. Almost every item is increasing or decreasing as one would hope. The 2017 earnings were down due to the expenses from the failed merger so that hiccup can be explained. At the current price of $8.60, the price to book is almost one. Based on the average characteristics of a regional bank, UNIF's worth is within the range of $10.54-$11.83. I have placed the buyout valuation at $12.25, a very small premium but based on the last merger offer made in 2017.

Stock dividends were paid in 2015 (seven percent) and 2017 (five percent) while cash dividends were paid in 2017 (25 cents) and 2018 (10 cents). In a shareholder's letter dated April 22, 2019, the company management announced there would be no dividend this year:

The Board of Directors has decided not to declare a dividend in 2019. Although the Company has had excellent financial results, in order to continue the performance and to fund our growth, the directors and management strongly believe that preserving capital would create higher returns for the shareholders in the long run.

I believe this is a reasonable opportunity; it has both buyout potential and solid fundamentals. Unless there is a sudden price movement, a week or so after article publication I will buy around 1000 shares of this bank and, barring some catastrophe, stow it away for two years. It is difficult to believe the price will decrease much more without a general market meltdown (famous last words) and I think a buyout or merger is in the offing within our two year window. And one could wonder if the decision to not pay a dividend is tied to making the financials look stronger for a merger. If you believe the buyout value to be around $12.25, we are looking at a return of about 40%.

There are certainly negatives as well. The stock price has floundered for a couple of years and has drifted down six percent in the last three months. Do some of the bank insiders know something? Also, the market for a buyout is probably limited only to HOPE so the potential suitors are limited. Finally, for a bank, especially one with the financials of UNIF, not to pay a dividend is, to me, ludicrous. I generally want to have some type of guaranteed annual return to reward me for not putting the money into a CD. This is a rare exception for me.

But, at the end of the day, and with CDs earning what they do, I am willing to take a chance on this in hopes of a nice return as I think the downside is limited. As always, please do your own due diligence and, anytime you buy a thinly traded stock, be sure to set a limit order.

Finally, I've seen many comments on SA about contributors not buying their recommendations. I believe this is a fair criticism as writers should "put their money where their mouth is" if they have faith in their analysis. Thus, on September 9, I bought 500 shares of PKBK and a week later I bought 900 shares of PBBI. I now own four of my researched stocks. I will not buy AUBN as I believe it is close to being overvalued and will wait until ORBN has another yearly report under its belt.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NASB, KTHN, PBBI, PKBK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I do not own any shares of UNIF and will not buy any within three days of article publication.