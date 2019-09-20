Boeing And Airbus Orders Tumble

The order battle between Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Airbus ( OTCPK:EADSF) is one way for the companies to flex their muscles, next to marketing their respective products as the best solution with the highest fuel efficiency and passenger comfort. Even though the orders (in terms of value) are in no way a reflection of financial performance, it's important to have a look at the order inflow. That's because the order tallies give a nice impression of which manufacturer has the best mix of discount, comfort, slot availability and efficiency, and they give an idea of the overall health of the aircraft market and appetite for new aircraft.

Source: Pinterest

In this report, AeroAnalysis will look at the order inflow in August for both manufacturers and their role in the narrow- and wide-body markets. The report for the previous month can be read here.

Overview for August

Airbus and Boeing together received 22 gross orders in August, compared to 104 orders in the same month last year. You can attribute this decrease to two customers ordering 70 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft last year. Looking at the division of the orders in August, we'd mark Airbus as the “winner” as it sold 16 jets vs. the six jets that Boeing sold. However, in terms of value, Boeing has the edge: $1.2B vs. $1B for Airbus.

Source: Air Lease Corporation

During the month of July, Boeing received a total of six orders valued at ~$1.2B after discounts:

Paris Airshow 2019 Order: China Airlines completed its order for 6 Boeing 777Fs as announced during the Paris Airshow, finalizing an order for three jets. The other three jets already were booked in July. Contrary to what we reported, the deal is fully finalized at this stage (A previous report indicated that the deal was fully firmed by July).

finalizing an order for three jets. The other three jets already were booked in July. Contrary to what we reported, the deal is fully finalized at this stage (A previous report indicated that the deal was fully firmed by July). A business jet customer ordered two Boeing 787-9 BBJs.

Turkmenhowayollary Agency (Turkmenistan Airlines) ordered one Boeing 777-200LR.

The full report on Boeing’s orders and deliveries as well as conversions and customers reveals in August can be read here.

Source: Air Lease Corporation

During the month of August, Airbus received 16 orders valued at $1B after discounts:

An unidentified customer ordered 15 Airbus A321neo aircraft.

A private customer ordered one Airbus A3210neo AJC (Airbus Corporate Jet).

The full report on Airbus’s orders and deliveries as well as conversions and customers reveals in August can be read here.

Overview year-to-date

Figure 1: Infographic August 2019 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

In August, Airbus received 16 and no cancellations, leaving the jet maker with 95 net orders for the year. Boeing received six orders and three cancellations, bringing its net orders to negative 85. What we see is that the lead from Boeing’s strong start of the year is completely gone and net orders are still negative while Airbus has a positive order tally.

Conclusion

August was a bad month for Airbus and Boeing as both jet makers logged weak result. For the moment single aisle is looking weak, and while I expect Airbus to take in some single-aisle orders during the remainder of the year, for Boeing I do not expect any orders in that segment.

Compared to last year, order inflows for the month of August have declined due to the absence of orders for the Boeing 737 MAX. When looking at the order inflow in year-to-date, we observed that both jet makers booked 407 gross orders vs. 1,012 last year. So we are witnessing a significant cooling in order activity in 2019. Obviously, this is driven by the Boeing 737 MAX crisis, but the political climate likely also is not one that invites for committing to aircraft worth hundreds of millions of dollars unless strictly necessary. Apart from that in various parts of the world the odds of a recession have risen. Given that various airlines have ceased operations in the past few months, we might be at a point where airlines are going to prefer a disciplined capacity deployment a bit more than they previously did. Either way, the backlogs are robust, so I'm not too worried about that, but it could very well be the case that customers will be more cautious when it comes to ordering aircraft and instead are spreading out deliveries of the aircraft they already have on order.

Boeing is simply in crisis mode and we don’t expect them to be announcing many orders as long as the problems with the Boeing 737 MAX persist.

What remains for both manufacturers is that they are oversold on their single-aisle programs, and there's the possibility of hiking production rates beyond levels currently announced, though the supply chain, and especially the supply chain of the propulsion systems, should be stress tested thoroughly before a commitment to rate increases beyond the ones already announced.

Airbus likely will be looking at a higher production rate just to facilitate demand and not necessarily to benefit from the MAX crisis. For Boeing, the year has turned into one big black hole where the company has to be managed from day-to-day with plans in place for the recertification of the Boeing 737 MAX.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, EADSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.