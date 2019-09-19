BlackBerry Needs To Finally Deliver

Next week I will be curious to see the fiscal second quarter results from BlackBerry (BB) when the company reports on the morning of the 24th. With the company having reported a dud three months ago, shares of the stock are still down meaningfully since then despite a recent rally. After years and years of waiting for the company to deliver, it's time for management to prove itself.

Let me say right off the bat that it wouldn't surprise me to see the initial headline numbers show top and bottom line beats when they come out. If we look at the company's earnings history, the name has seen eight straight quarters where both numbers came in ahead of street estimates. In fact, non-GAAP EPS haven't missed in roughly four years, although those are adjusted earnings that take out a lot of items, some of which are key expenses.

One reason we've seen so many beats is that management has a history of talking down current and future periods. Also, there usually isn't specific guidance given, so analysts tend to be quite conservative. At the time of last quarter's report, street estimates for the Q2 period stood at $275 million and break even, respectively. A week before the report, current street estimates call for $265.7 million and a penny per share non-GAAP loss. That compares to $214 million and a 4 cent non-GAAP per share profit in the year ago period, although that period was before the Cylance acquisition.

That current street estimate actually calls for a quarterly sequential decline in non-GAAP revenues. This is despite items like QNX and Cylance supposed to be improving each quarter, even as some legacy revenues still bleed off. BlackBerry bulls have been arguing that the company's valuation is way too low primarily because Cylance competitor Crowdstrike (CRWD) trades at a much higher market cap. While that's true, BlackBerry needs to be blowing out numbers and consistently raising its forecast like Crowdstrike has been, but BlackBerry management didn't raise its revenue forecast at the Q1 report.

Here's where the valuation discussion comes into play. Crowdstrike currently trades for more than 24 times its expected sales in its next fiscal year, while BlackBerry goes for a little more than 3 times. BlackBerry is currently reporting non-GAAP profits, while Crowdstrike is in loss territory. However, Crowdstrike is expected to grow revenues three to four times as fast as BlackBerry is, primarily due to much lower base numbers. You can certainly argue that Crowdstrike seems overvalued, but analysts see BlackBerry as being worth roughly $3 more than it currently is, which would be substantial upside from current levels.

With the addition of Cylance, BlackBerry has found itself back in GAAP net loss territory, and that's expected to continue in Q2. It will be interesting to see how operating expenses fare, given high gross margins don't mean much in this financial structure, and cash flow will be watched closely as we move closer to next year's major debt maturity. With shares trading well under the $10 conversion price, the notes will either need to refinanced or paid back, the latter of which would drain most of the company's cash pile. Even without conversion, the outstanding share count is rising a little by the quarter since management is not currently buying back stock.

There are certainly reasons to be positive, like the expanded deal with Jaguar Land Rover recently announced, but BlackBerry needs to turn this into tangible financial results. We've been hearing for years about how great QNX is and how Radar has been getting all of these customers, yet BlackBerry doesn't break out these items in detail with its results and altogether they remain just two parts of a larger segment in which the numbers are included. Investors remember the days where the company had $20 billion in annual revenues, so it is hard to celebrate some of these "crown jewels" that represent revenues in just the tens of millions per quarter.

So where will the stock be after next week's report? Well, interestingly enough it finished Thursday's trading almost exactly halfway between its 50-day moving average at $7.11 and 200-day at $8.05. If we get a positive report, I think we'll break above the longer term trend line, and that level will likely become one of support moving forward. However, a negative report would mean the flip side, being a stock below the short term trend line, one that would likely form resistance, and the $6.57 yearly low would be in play.

In the end, all eyes will be on BlackBerry next week when the company reports its fiscal second quarter results. Given reduced expectations, it would not be a surprise to see headline beats. Like Q1, most or all of the revenue growth to be reported will come from Cylance, but will the rest of the business show any improvement? Investors have been getting more and more frustrated over time, and if we don't see a strong report, it's possible that shares will see a new low in the coming months. That would be unfortunate, given how much shares have underperformed the NASDAQ over the last five years to begin with.

