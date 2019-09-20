Mike's Mailbag 2: You Ask About DGI, Cash, Starbucks, Exxon Mobil - And Grandpa Answers

I take a swing at answering some of those questions here.

Are DGI folks reaching for yield? Is DGI a viable strategy? Should anybody sell Starbucks? Should investors own Exxon Mobil? How much cash should be held?

First things first ... Call me Grandpa Mike! I know that must seem impossible because I am much too young and too cool to have grandkids, but it is true. On August 9, my son Ben and his wife Sammi became proud parents of twin boys Jack and Logan.

That wonderful news leads nicely to the first thing I will address in Edition 2 of Mike's Mailbag.

From IZZKUBE2.5:

Congrats! Our last grandchild was born on July 15th. Once all the excitement dies down, grandparents like to help get new custodial accounts opened, ASAP. Income, growth, or both?

Mike Says:

My wife and I are still a little ways away from opening accounts for "LoJack," as we affectionately call the boys, but I'm sure we will. Not certain yet if we'll go with Uniform Gift To Minors accounts, 529 college savings plans or some other investment vehicle.

As for your specific question, my answer definitely is "both." The most important thing will be that the companies are high-quality businesses that we believe will stand the test of time.

+++

Before I continue, I want to note that the topics discussed here were raised either in private messages to me or within comment streams in which I took part. Questions have been edited for conciseness, and answers have been updated with more recent information.

The idea for this series originated from Seeking Alpha executive editor George Moriarty. This is my second such article; the first was published about six months ago and generated excellent conversations.

Importantly, I do not claim to be a financial adviser or investing expert. I am a writer who has spent the last several years working hard to better understand investing in general and Dividend Growth Investing in particular.

OK, let's get back to Mike's Mailbag ...

From aida2003:

Mike, if I read one of your comments correctly, in addition to cash for emergencies, you hold extra cash for other reasons (peace of mind, dry powder, and ballast), right? If so, could you tell your asset allocation across your portfolio?

Mike Says:

Yes, my wife and I hold cash above and beyond our emergency fund. Right now, we are about 30% cash, 10% bonds, and 60% stocks.

I am comfortable with those allocations, and I am not saying those percentages are right for anybody else. I don't tell others how to invest.

We also have our income stream pretty much already built as we look forward to our retirement in about 5 years. That doesn't mean we are against adding even more income; it simply means we don't feel we need to actively pursue additional income right now, with so many dividend-growing stocks being quite overvalued.

Data by YCharts

From Maxryan49:

I recently got into a debate with a close friend about DGI, and he was very negative. He said, among other things:

The least attractive aspect of dividend stocks is tax inefficiency; by paying out more money in taxes, it erodes your returns.

If you are young and don't actually need the dividends to spend, then you are paying taxes on some of your investments early rather than letting them continue to compound. This creates a tax drag on your portfolio, lowering your total return.

Dividend stocks are typically less volatile than the market but don't keep up long-term. Dividend companies are typically huge, which makes them difficult to grow/innovate.

He also said, "If you like the idea of dividend stocks for your entire portfolio, just buy one of Vanguard's dividend mutual funds. Each invests in dozens of dividend stocks and does the picking for you."

I am sure you have had many such debates, and I was curious as to what your reply to such a message would be?

Mike Says:

Most long-term investors will have to pay taxes only on qualified dividends, which are taxed at the same rate as long-term capital gains. For many younger investors with low income, that is 0%. For it to go all the way up to 20%, income must be more than $435K.

So for most, the rate will be 15% - meaning a dividend of $50 actually will only be "worth" $42.50 if held in a taxable account. That might sound like no fun, but the fact is that also is the case for index funds or any other type of mutual funds.

In addition, mutual fund investors often get hit with taxes on long-term capital gains - even if the investor hasn't sold any shares!

Taxes can be mitigated if investing is done within IRAs and other tax-advantaged plans (such as 401ks). That's where my wife and I hold most of our investments.

Meanwhile, DGI has numerous advantages. Seeking Alpha contributor David Van Knapp - who literally has written the book on the subject (7 e-books, actually) - has authored nearly 300 articles for this site. That's why I call him The Godfather of DGI ... he'll offer you a strategy you might not want to refuse.

Here are a few benefits to DGI, as presented in Dave's 2013 article, 19 Things I Like About Dividends. (They're just as relevant today.)

Dividend investing can relieve obsession over market volatility.

Dividend growth companies are usually outstanding businesses.

Dividend increases are usually a positive sign about the company, and raises continue even when stock prices decline.

You do not have to sell stock to get the dividend.

Historically, dividend growth stocks have outperformed the market in total return.

You can reinvest dividends to accelerate the compounding effect.

Rising dividends protect against inflation.

As for dividend funds, some have performed well. I have been impressed with Vanguard Dividend Growth Fund (VDIGX) since I purchased it as a benchmark for my real-money Dividend Growth 50 project. I certainly could see why some investors would find it an easy, attractive, one-stop shop - although it is yielding less than 2%.

Data by YCharts

There really is no "right" or "wrong" for this kind of stuff. It comes down to each investor's goal, risk-tolerance level, willingness to manage investments, etc.

From Snugfortune:

Over the last few months, many folks have been trimming or selling their Starbucks (SBUX) position and taking profits. The reason's always the same: "Share price went up too quickly; valuation is way too rich." And what has happened since? SBUX has kept reaching new highs!

I understand that different people have different goals and that sometimes taking profits is a reasonable thing to do. But for those focusing on building the portfolio and increasing the share count, selling a winner like SBUX might be not the best idea.

I bought SBUX in July 2018. It was pure luck that I bought SBUX when it was trading at all-time low. Today, I see SBUX is up 90% in my portfolio and I have zero desire of trimming or selling it. Why should I? On the contrary, I want to own more of a company that is performing well. So no SBUX selling for me.

(Note: Snugfortune's comment was written on July 12, when SBUX closed at $89.77. The stock peaked at $99.72 two weeks later but has since pulled back a little, closing Tuesday, Sept. 17, at $90.75.)

Mike Says:

If people said, "Anybody who doesn't sell SBUX is a moron," I would not like that. But taking profits because they felt it was too overvalued, or because they wanted to allocate funds elsewhere (including cash for dry powder), I don't know why that would be "wrong."

I sold a chunk of my Kraft Heinz (KHC) when it hit $97. I thought it was ridiculously overvalued, but there were plenty of folks who criticized my decision. Hundreds of people said I was foolish for selling about half of my Kinder Morgan (KMI) stake at $34 - even though I wrote in 2-part series that I was uncomfortable holding it. In retrospect, I wish I had completely dumped both KMI and KHC at those times.

Naturally, I have sold some stocks that have gone on to do well. Many of those times, I bought replacement companies that advanced at least as much or more as those I sold. Other times, I made "mistakes." It happens.

For what it's worth, I did trim my Starbucks position recently because I think the stock is overvalued, but I do still own hundreds of shares.

The following FAST Graphs illustration shows the current P/E ratio to be considerably higher than normal (red circled areas). The purple X's indicate that every time the company's P/E ratio has gone well into the 30s, the stock price has pulled back quite significantly.

While Starbucks' share price always has recovered after pullbacks, it takes the patience of a long-term investor to see the recoveries. For example, it took 3 years for those who bought SBUX in October 2015 to see their shares back in the black (yellow line and circle).

Bottom line: Folks probably would be best served not to follow the herd and to invest according to their convictions. Then they will have few regrets and will be less likely to make knee-jerk moves that could hurt their portfolios.

From TFO2000:

I would like to hear your thoughts on Exxon Mobil (XOM). I am a long-time holder, but there are huge debates taking place on SA regarding climate change and whether companies like XOM are doomed in the long run.

Mike Says:

I own both XOM and Chevron (CVX). Oil is still critical to the entire world - as confirmed by the hair-on-fire panic that ensued just this week after the attack on Saudi oil fields - and this figures to be the case for many, many years.

Exxon Mobil also has made major investments in natural gas and chemicals. It is an innovative, well-run corporation (as is CVX).

Of course, major fundamental changes are coming - if not in our lifetimes, then in the lifetimes of our children and grandchildren. Those who are extremely concerned about the future of oil probably should avoid the industry. There are thousands of other companies out there to buy.

From Name Withheld:

Doesn't it seem some dividend growth investors are making overly risky investments these days? I think a lot of people believe DGI is "safe," and they might be setting themselves up for a giant fall when the next recession comes, which might be very soon.

(Note: The person who posed this question gave me permission to use it in this Mailbag but asked to remain anonymous.)

Mike Says:

Yes, I do worry a little that some DGI practitioners, especially those who only started using the strategy during this 10-year bull run, have been lulled into a false sense of security.

I am concerned that with the yield having declined on so many high-priced defensive stocks, some dividend investors are reaching for yield by making investments they don't understand in BDCs, MLPs, mREITs, CEFs, etc. I fear that some yield-hungry people have no clue what they are buying.

I wince when investors claim that so-and-so stock is a "cash substitute" or a "bond proxy," or that some tech company is "really a utility." I abhor the use of the word "safe" when talking about stocks. You want safe? Invest in an FDIC-insured CD.

I just hope that our fellow investors know themselves well and know what's really in their portfolios.

Of course, it's not only DGI practitioners who are making bets on a sky-high market these days. Historically, growth stocks have fallen much harder than dividend-growth companies during recessions.

The above table was presented by my SA colleague Ploutos in his August 26 article. It illustrates how companies in "boring," defensive sectors populated by dividend payers (consumer staples, healthcare, utilities) fell far less during the Great Recession than stocks from "growthier" sectors.

From Pete I:

I would love to hear your opinion (and anybody else's) on owning stocks that have no voting rights. My position is if your stock has no voting rights, you haven't really bought anything.

Mike Says:

Frankly, it's not that big a deal to me. I buy a stake in a company because I like its business and I trust its management. I have never purchased a stock thinking, "Yay ... I'll get to cast a proxy vote next year!"

That's just my opinion. You specifically asked others to chime in, too, and maybe they will in the comment stream.

After all, we can only say so much about LoJack's cuteness! (Those interested in more on my entry into Grandpa-dom can check out my blog at TheBaldestTruth.com.)

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVX, KMI, SBUX, XOM, VDIGX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.