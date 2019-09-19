McDonald's: Stability Has A Price, But Not $210

I recently published an article on Procter & Gamble (PG), a company with a well-known brand, but troubles to grow its revenue or free cash flow during the last decade despite the competitive advantage the company clearly has when looking at its portfolio of brands.

(Source: Pixabay)

Another company that is presenting a similar picture in many ways is McDonald's (MCD). And like in the P&G article, we will once again ask a very simple question: Is McDonald's a good investment right now? In order to get an answer to that question, we start by looking at different metrics like revenue, earnings per share, and the company's margins. We will also try to explain why McDonald's outperformed the general stock market in the recent past (for example the S&P 500) and finally try to determine if McDonald's is a good investment right now (considering its valuation).

Business Description

McDonald's probably doesn't need much introduction as almost every investor and most of the people living in the Western Hemisphere have heard of McDonald's as it is the world's largest restaurant chain by revenue and one of the most-recognized and most-valuable brands in the world (according to Interbrand, McDonald's takes the 10th spot). And I assume that most people also think, they are able to describe the business model of McDonald's (generating revenue by selling burgers), but that is not entirely true. McDonald's is generating more than half of its total revenue with its franchise concept - an aspect that will get important when looking at the numbers in the next sections.

(Source: Own work based on numbers from Morningstar)

When looking at the company's revenue, we see that McDonald's was able to increase its revenue until 2013, but since then, sales decreased every single year, which usually is a bad sign and could even be a red flag for investors. But we also see that earnings per share increased sharply in the last few years while revenue has been falling. One of the reasons for such a development can be an aggressive share buyback program and McDonald's has been buying back shares, but that is not the only reason and also not the most important one. When looking at the company's gross and operating margin, we also see an impressive improvement since 2015: within three years, the company could improve the gross margin from under 40% to over 50% and the operating margin from under 30% to over 40%.

(Source: Own work based on numbers from Morningstar)

When looking at the quarterly results, we see revenue declining for the last seven quarters straight while the costs of revenue have also been declining in the same time for seven consecutive quarters. The reason can be found in McDonald's strategy to shift more towards being a franchise business and having less company-owned restaurants. This led to a decline in sales from company-operated restaurants (in red) and an increase in revenue from franchised restaurants (in green). And as the decline in revenue from company-operated restaurants is higher than the increase in revenue from franchised restaurants, the total revenue declined. But in the same time, McDonald's overall costs declined as company-operated restaurants are much more expensive and these costs declined (in green) leading to a higher operating income and in the end to a clearly increasing net income (in gold).

(Source: McDonald's 10-K)

In its SEC filings and earnings releases, management is focusing on the comparable sales instead of the overall sales (which makes sense) and these numbers show a completely different picture. While overall revenue is declining since 2013, the company saw 16 consecutive quarters of positive global comparable sales. While overall revenue decreased 7% in 2017, comparable sales increased 5.3% reflecting positive guest counts and in 2018 overall sales decreased 8% while global comparable sales increased 4.5%. In the last quarter (Q2/19) overall sales were flat, while global comparable sales increased 6.5%.

This shift towards a more franchised-oriented business model is also reflected in the number of restaurants. While the number of company-owned restaurants has been decreasing from 6.6k to less than 3k right now, the number of franchised restaurants has been increasing from 28k in 2012 to more than 35k right now with the big shift occurring in the last few years. According to the last 10-Q, McDonald's is operating 38,100 restaurants in total and 2,647 are company-owned restaurants.

Outperforming The Market

When looking at the last year, the S&P 500 (SPY) could gain only 3.38% while McDonald's gained 32.02% in the same timeframe, which is an impressive outperformance. And especially in the fall of 2018, McDonald's showed impressive strength while the US stock market declined almost 20%, McDonald's could even gain in value.

Data by YCharts

The obvious question here is, why we witnessed the outperformance of McDonald's during the last few quarters. We already asked a similar question in the article about Procter & Gamble and most of the reasons seem also to be true for McDonald's.

Dividend

One aspect why McDonald's is interesting for investors is the dividend. Not only is McDonald's a dividend aristocrat with 43 consecutive years of dividend increases. With an average annual dividend growth of almost 10%, it is also interesting for dividend growth investors. Currently, McDonald's is paying an annual dividend of $4.64 resulting a dividend yield of 2.21% and has a payout ratio of 60%, which is not a low payout ratio, but also no reason for concern.

Bond-like status

A second aspect we already mentioned in the article about Procter & Gamble is the bond-like status, with which some stocks are treated by investors. In case of McDonald's, the dividend yield was never significantly higher than the yield for the US treasury bonds, but more or less similar. While Procter & Gamble had even a higher yield than the US treasury bonds (making it a good replacement for treasury bonds), McDonald's could also be perceived as replacement for bonds as the company is offering high levels of stability and consistency, a similar dividend yield and - in contrast to bonds - the potential for dividend increases as well as huge gains from a rising stock price.

Sentiment shift

A third aspect we mentioned in the Procter & Gamble article, which is also true for McDonald's is the potential sentiment shift that might have occurred about a year and a half ago. Due to first warning signs that the global growth might slow down and the fear of a global recession might not be completely unreasonable, it seems like investors started to restructure their portfolios from rather risky assets to assets which were perceived to be safer. Stocks are usually rather risky assets, but among the different companies and stocks, there are several which have proven again and again that the business model is stable and enables the company to achieve consistent results. McDonald's has a long successful history and managed to grow constantly. Additionally, the dividend and the fact, that McDonald's is a dividend aristocrat with 43 years of dividend increases in a row should make McDonald's a good pick for investors in times of trouble. And although one might not expect it, McDonald's business was also pretty recession-proof during the last two recessions, which makes it a good pick - similar to Procter & Gamble - in times of trouble. During the last recession, revenue declined 3.3%, but, in 2010, revenue was already higher than in 2008 and net income could increased every single year and didn't show any effects from the recession.

And Now?

But these are all factors making the company worth buying about a year ago and only explain why McDonald's outperformed during the last few quarters. In order to determine if McDonald's is a good investment right now, we have to consider the current picture and aspects like the valuation of the stock and the future growth potential.

Growth Strategy

In the previous section, we mentioned three aspects why McDonald's stock might have outperformed, but we skipped one reason - maybe the most obvious one. The stock was growing in the past few quarters due to an improvement of the underlying business. In 2017, McDonald's announced its growth strategy, and while - on the surface - revenue is declining, the strategy seems to be working as earnings per share and free cash flow show a very positive trend in the last years. The three pillars of McDonald's growth strategy were retain the customers McDonald's has (with focusing on breakfast and family occasions), regain the customers McDonald's has lost (by improving taste and quality, enhancing convenience and offering strong value), and convert casual customers to more committed customers (with coffee and snacks). Additionally, McDonald's focused on digital strategy and re-shaping the interaction with the customer (which includes new terminals for ordering within the restaurants, digital menu boards or new smartphone apps) as well as testing food delivery to bring the McDonald's experience to more customers in their homes, dorm rooms or workplaces. Especially when considering that comparable sales growth was between 4% and 6% in the last few quarters, we can conclude that McDonald's growth strategy seems to be working and that should be a reason for us to be optimistic.

Balance Sheet

We should also take a quick look at the balance sheet as McDonald's currently has $32.7 billion in long-term debt (with the amount increasing over the past few quarters). And since 2016, the shareholder's equity is negative, which is also not a very good sign. Although these two numbers are not perfect, the balance sheet is no reason to panic. Shareholder's equity is so low due to the huge amounts of treasury stock (currently $63.4 billion), which led to a negative shareholder's equity. The long-term debt is rather high and comparing it to the operating income of $8.5 billion it would take almost four years to repay the debt, but McDonald's has very low amounts of goodwill (only $2.6 billion) and more than $50 billion in property, plant and equipment, which is good. So overall, we can conclude, that McDonald's has a stable balance sheet.

Valuation

A last and final aspect that is important to determine if McDonald's is a good investment right now, is the current valuation. McDonald's is trading with a forward P/E ratio of 26, while competitors Yum! Brands (YUM) and Wendy's Corporation (WEN) are trading at even higher P/E ratios - Yum! Brands at almost 30, Wendy's Corporation at 32. But competitors trading at even higher multiples is not a good reason to assume that a stock is fairly valued.

But just a look at the P/E ratio is not enough to make a qualified decision about a stock and whether it is a good investment or not. We are rather looking at the expected free cash flow in the future and use a discount cash flow analysis. As a basis, we use the free cash flow of the last 12 months, which is $5,238 million (and higher than the annual free cash flow in the last ten years). Following that, we have to determine a realistic growth rate for the years to come. When looking at the EPS growth of the last three years, we get double-digit growth numbers of 13% (2016), 17% (2017) and 18% (2018). When assuming growth at a similar pace in the years to come, McDonald's is clearly undervalued, but we have to ask ourselves how realistic such growth rates are as McDonald's is currently growing at such a high pace because of the ongoing shift towards more franchised restaurants, which is leading to much lower operating costs and is increasing operating income as well as net income. Since 2017, McDonald's has cut the number of company-operated restaurants in half and this shift is what fueled growth. We, therefore, can assume at best, that McDonald's can continue this shift towards franchised restaurants for about three more years and therefore achieve similar growth rates during that time, but following that, growth has to come from an increasing revenue once again, which is currently at about 6%.

Even when assuming McDonald's can grow FCF at 17% for the next three years and then with 7% annually until 2029 and following that 5% till perpetuity, we get an intrinsic value of $199.

And that is a very optimistic scenario, which is assuming high growth rates and also assumes that there won't be a recession during the next decade (or McDonald's won't be affected by a recession at all), which is just unrealistic.

A more realistic intrinsic value calculation would be to assume about 6-7% growth (combining revenue growth and the effects of share buybacks) for the next decade and following that, 5% growth for perpetuity. And let's be optimistic and assume that McDonald's won't be affected by a recession at all. That scenario will lead to an intrinsic value of $155 for the stock (in every calculation we use a 10% discount rate).

Conclusion

Companies like P&G or McDonald's seem to be favorites of investors - especially in rough times, that are filled with uncertainty. Due to the consistency and stability the companies proved over the past decades and especially due to the high dividend and long history of dividend increases, these stocks are often treated as bonds. And in times with low bond yields, investors might buy these stocks even at high valuations because the dividend yield is higher than bond yields. But we certainly shouldn't buy these stocks at every price and although both companies have proven again and again the excellence of their business model, which lasted for decades and generated stable results, there might be better companies in the market right now, which are valued more attractively.

McDonald's might not qualify as great pick right now, but if you like to learn more about wide moats, please check out my marketplace service: Moats & Long-Term Investing. Subscribers get access to extensive background information on wide-moats, at least weekly exclusive research, a watchlist of wide moat companies with 12 stocks (I will add about three new companies every month) and a chatroom where members can ask questions and exchange opinions about long-term investing and companies with a competitive advantage. You can also take advantage of a free trial offer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.