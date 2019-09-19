Xpel: This Undervalued Gem Just Got A Lot Better After Q2 Earnings

Introduction

Xpel Inc (XPEL) sells automotive paint protection film, window tint, headlight film, and more automotive protective products. They also operate installation service centers (for their automotive products). The company recently has gotten into building window film and anti-microbial film for surfaces on screens and various electronics. These markets represent some significant opportunities for Xpel, but remain a very small portion of Xpel's business today.

Data by YCharts

Xpel reported 2nd quarter results on August 21, 2019. Since then, the stock has skyrocketed from around $7.20 to a high of $13.20 before pulling back a couple dollars to a little above $10.00 per share. While the earnings were excellent, most notably their US business grew revenue 55.5%, the real story is what the company is expecting going forward.

Source: Xpel Website

Q2 2019 Earnings Recap

Xpel reported $30.094M in revenue in the quarter, up 4.5% from 2018. This hardly tells the story though, as I'll get into below. Margins improved by pretty astounding amounts. Gross margin increased an impressive 556 basis points resulting in a 24.1% increase in gross profit. Operating margin increased 116 basis points, leading to a 14.6% increase in operating profit. Finally, Net profit margin increased 113 basis points, resulting in an increase of 17.8% in net income. Operating and net profit margins lagged behind gross margin as the company continues to increase spending on sales and marketing. I believe this will have a positive effect on the business and the top line going forward.

Source: Table created by author with data from Xpel Filings

Normally a 4.5% revenue increase doesn't get me interested in a company. The small increase in revenue is far from the whole story here though. To get a real sense of what is going on in the business, one needs to look deeper. To do that, I believe it is best to analyze the geographic data of Xpel's sales.

Source: Xpel Q2 2019 10-Q

The company appears to be doing well everywhere except China. Due to a build-up of inventory in China from last year, sales decreased in the region for the quarter by 67%. This was expected as management discussed on the Q4 2018 and Q1 2019 conference calls. On the Q2 2019 call CEO Ryan Pape had this to say regarding China:

Q2 China revenue was down $6.3 million or around 67%, which is above what we expected and in line with our previous comments. As we've noted, there was some significant inventory build that occurred last year, and we experienced our highest sales into China during March and April of last year. The good news, however, is that despite the significant reduction in our sales to China for the quarter owing to that inventory build last year, our in country reporting indicate sales grew modestly for the quarter on the ground in China. So that's quite a divergence in results, but a very positive one. We remain bullish on China and its future growth prospects for us.

The other region to highlight here is clearly the United States. Xpel's largest region increased revenue by 55%. This growth, combined with China's decline, were major contributing factors to the margin increases as the U.S. side of the business operates at higher margins, while China operates at lower margins. The U.S. business benefited from Xpel Fusion, the company's new ceramic coating product. Other regions should see continued growth in the future as this product rolls out across various countries.

2nd Half 2019 Expectations

On the Q2 2019 call, Ryan revealed that they're expecting around 20% total revenue growth in Q3 2019. They provided no further guidance, but in my experience, this management team has been conservative to right on with their forecasts. Revenue in Q3 2018 was $29,293,451. 20% growth here pushes revenue to a little over $35,000,000 in Q3. Given the margin and net income improvements in Q2, net income growth could be in the range of 30-40%.

Going forward strategically, the company plans on spending some of its $5M in cash on acquisitions. These were largely on pause as the company focused on uplisting to the NASDAQ recently, but should resume shortly. Ryan Pape said this when asked about acquisitions on the Q2 call:

So I think as we probably talked about before, just operationally getting through the U.S. registration. We put a lot of that activity on hold. Certainly, we have a lot of good prospects and a good funnel of opportunities that persisted throughout that time. So we're very active on it now. I can't say whether anything will happen the balance of this year, although, that's possible. But we're certainly back to focusing on that as key part of our overall strategy.

Furthermore, as we come off peak China sales, the impact of declines in China should have less of an impact on overall revenue. This is reflected in management's 20% total revenue growth forecast for Q3. China will also begin to return to growth going into 2020 as the excess inventory no longer persists, and year over year comparisons are made to 2019. Examining 2-year comps may be the best way to evaluate the China business in 2020.

Conclusion

Xpel is a company firing on all cylinders. Return to growth in China should occur within the next 6 months, and the rest of the business continues to put up remarkable growth numbers.

I first suggested Xpel as a buy back in June. My article Rapid Growth Ahead For This Undervalued Gem put a fair price of $10.94 on the stock. At the time I had made the company my largest position, it remains so today. The stock was trading at $5.00 per share then, less than half what I thought the company was worth.

The company's stock has since more than doubled and has now reached that target price, yet I haven't sold a single share. In fact, I've purchased more. The business has done even better than I was expecting in the time since my first article was written. I am now raising my price target to $15.00 per share, but I can assure you, I will not sell any until much, much higher.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XPEL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have been buying shares over the last year and a half and will likely continue to buy shares in the future. This stock has become my largest personal holding by far.