A Buy-And-Hold Strategy For AT&T Will Prove Profitable

The only significant downside risk could come in the form of sustained political criticism or failure to pay down debt.

A recent letter to the board by an activist investor who disclosed a $3.2 billion stake in the company has generated a lot of media buzz.

AT&T (T) has been an easy long-term bet for some time now. The bull case for the stock has obviously grown in light of recent developments. While this is likely driving some speculation that will be followed by a correction, investors should seek to either buy the dips or use dollar-cost averaging to acquire large, long-term stakes.

(Source: Mario Caruso via Unsplash)

On Monday, Elliot Management disclosed a $3.2 billion stake in AT&T in a letter to its board. This represents just over 1% of the company's total value. Elliot's letter suggests that T stock could reach a valuation as high as $65, compared to the current share price of just over $38.

AT&T responded positively to the news. From CNN Business:

AT&T said it will review Elliott's letter. 'We look forward to engaging with Elliott. Indeed, many of the actions outlined are ones we are already executing today,' the company said in a statement. 'AT&T's Board and management team firmly believe that the focused and successful execution of our strategy is the best path forward to create long-term value for shareholders.' 'AT&T is already pursuing many of Elliott's suggestions, including asset sales, reducing its debt load and hinting at more share repurchase,' noted Wells Fargo Securities analyst Jennifer Fritzsche.

Full disclosure: I bought shares of AT&T two weeks before all this hysteria. And I admit, there was an element of luck involved as far as my timing was concerned.

Still, I only hold a handful of stocks, and my choice of AT&T was deliberate. The stock is now my second-largest equity holding at the time of writing and has given my portfolio a nice boost. I don't plan on taking profits or acquiring new shares anytime soon.

While I was bullish on T before I heard anything about this activist investor, the Elliot letter serves to increase the likelihood that the company continues to get its act together, particularly with regard to managing its mergers and debt load. And that makes it even more certain that the company will keep growing, rather than faltering under the weight of its monumental acquisitions as the letter suggests is possible.

As discussed further below, AT&T is the most indebted company in the world. Normally, this would be cause for concern. But we're not in a normal financial environment. With ultra-low interest rates that keep getting pushed even lower by global central banks, debt becomes an even more powerful tool of expansion than it usually is. AT&T is a prime example of that. At any rate, they have plans to get their debt under control and now an added incentive to do so with the public pressure put on them by Elliot.

Given the heightened awareness around AT&T brought on by the letter, AT&T is now more likely to feel an even greater responsibility to shareholders to make the suggested improvements. Combine this with increased investor interest (on both the retail and institutional level) and a commitment to further share buybacks, and you get a recipe for the appreciation of share price and dividend.

Before the letter, it was hard to see a scenario under which T wouldn't do well. After the letter, such a scenario becomes almost entirely unfeasible absent some major and unforeseen bearish development.

Fundamentals of AT&T

To begin, AT&T has a healthy P/E ratio of 14.26. Compare this to the outrageous industry average of 103.94. Even though the stock is sitting near 52-week highs and has been boosted by the media frenzy brought on by the Elliot letter, the valuation is still much sounder than many other stocks in the industry. Three out of the past five years have seen double-digit revenue growth. One year saw a single-digit increase and one year saw a decrease of less than 2%.

AT&T is a good long-term hold. The dividend yield alone (which has grown every year for 35 years in a row as of 2018) makes it attractive and the company is seeing increased year-over-year revenues. And while the stock could quickly become overbought and see a steep decline in the near-term, that will only present a buying opportunity for those with a long-term horizon in mind. If you want to develop a large stake, consider using dollar-cost averaging to smooth out the ups and downs. It's seldom a good decision to make a huge investment in the middle of a buying frenzy. FOMO takes no prisoners.

The recent buying frenzy and hype surrounding T is enough to make any astute investor skeptical. We've all seen a FOMO-induced pump followed by the inevitable dump. It's always wise to be cautious when an investment suddenly has a sense of unbridled optimism about it, everyone is buying in, and your grandmother asks you if she should buy, too.

Elliot Management makes some valid points with regard to AT&T's less-than-stellar management and choice of acquisitions. Yet the stock has been doing just fine regardless of these poor decisions. Imagine what will happen if AT&T manages to get its act together.

The Motley Fool points out that AT&T has underperformed relative to the market as a whole. But does that mean you should forget about it and buy an S&P 500 ETF instead? I don't believe so.

Not only can the share price continue to rise, but the dividend yield is more than likely to rise whether the share price does or not. This still may not add up to outperforming the broader market, as pointed out by The Fool. But personally, I like the passive income and a single value stock more than a single fund.

AT&T and Its Competitors

AT&T is ahead of its competitors. On September 11th, the company announced its 5G strategy. It also urged others in the industry to do the same.

The company has also swallowed up some of its competitors, including T-Mobile and Time Warner. And while the letter from Elliot Management to the board of AT&T was heavy with criticism of how they have handled these acquisitions, the current trend indicates that fewer and fewer companies even have the capacity to compete with AT&T. Who would have thought they could manage to acquire a competitor as large as Time Warner? Who else can they buy out?

Mobile is the only exception. AT&T has been losing market share to companies like Verizon and Sprint (apparently the "can you hear me now?" guy is quite the marketing tactic). And believe me, I understand this - I once used AT&T as a mobile service provider and it was a horrible experience.

Wireless accounts for about 24% of AT&T's profitability, and they still added 3.8 million wireless users in 2018. Even though competitors definitely have the upper hand when it comes to wireless, that doesn't count against AT&T very much. The majority of their business lies elsewhere and despite providing shoddy service, they are still adding users.

And finally, it makes sense to prefer AT&T to its competitors due to its much more down-to-earth P/E ratio, as mentioned before. The company is just beneath the historic market average P/E ratio of 15 while its competitors can reach as high as triple-digits.

Potential Downside Risk From Political Fallout and Debt

There is virtually zero downside risk in the long term. Unless the company makes a series of major gaffs or some unforeseen technological shift makes all its services irrelevant, there's only a small chance of a significant downturn. The biggest risks in my view are political and debt-based, and they are small ones at that.

Within hours of the initial reports about the Elliot press release, some articles surfaced that criticized AT&T for allegedly having a conservative bias. One pundit even went as far as to call AT&T "the most Republican of any publicly traded company."

All that aside, people tend to care more about making money than they care about politics. The potential to profit from both a rise in share price and a high dividend yield makes the stock too attractive for astute investors to pass up.

Absent some sort of targeted, prolonged smear campaign, it seems unlikely that AT&T will be threatened by political fallout. But the possibility needs to be acknowledged. Investors should keep an eye on related media coverage.

AT&T also happens to be the most indebted company in the world that isn't a government entity or financial firm. T is $194 billion in debt as of June. This stems in part from the steady stream of acquisitions that they have engaged in over the years. Yet rising revenues and the potential of new capital inflows from institutional investors mitigate that risk substantially.

In addition, the company stated in a press release in January that their top priority for 2019 is reducing their debt.

T Chart Analysis

AT&T stock has been rising rapidly after activist investor Elliot Management announced a $3.2 billion stake in the company on September 9th.

The RSI has crossed into very oversold territory while the ADI is signaling only a moderately strong trend. At the same time, the stock has moved above its 9-day moving average, which often signals a short-term correction. The chart is going parabolic with Thursday's trading having gone almost vertical.

(Chart via TradingView.com)

There remains many reasons to be bullish in the long-term. Long-term resistance at 37.71 has been broken through. The company announced its 5G strategy today and urged competitors to do the same. T is ahead of the competition. Earnings have met or exceeded expectations for the last three quarters and are forecasted to do well in October. The stock has an attractive dividend of 5.3% and has a strong track record of increasing that dividend.

To be clear, all I'm saying here is to wait for an entry point. This is a strong buy, but parabolic or vertical moves always warrant caution in the near-term. If you plan on averaging in, then you can disregard this factoid and this chart (or any chart for that matter) is not of much use to you.

The Future Looks Bright for AT&T

All things considered, AT&T has been a good long-term choice for both value and dividend yield and will continue to be one for the foreseeable future. Minimal risks from a heavy debt burden and possible political criticism do exist, however. It's wise to either buy the dips or use dollar-cost averaging if you want to establish a position in T.

Look for the company to start paying down its debt and continue buying back its stock. Also, keep an eye on media coverage and institutional positions. If all these factors remain positive, the bulls should continue to reign.

Buy and hold T. Profit from both the dividend and the rising share price. Enjoy the ride.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not receiving third-party compensation for this article. I do have a small stake in T but the stock has been doing well ever since. I have no need to pump it further.