In Case We're Wrong About Northrop Grumman

My site is currently bullish on Northrop Grumman, and it's not alone: every Seeking Alpha contributor covering it is bullish, as is Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating and is Wall Street.

Satellite photo of the strikes on Saudi Arabia's oil and gas infrastructure at Abqaiq (via Bloomberg TicToc). If this leads to another U.S. military intervention in the region, it could be a boon for Northrop Grumman.

We're All Bullish On Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman (NOC) was one of my site's top ten names on Wednesday, so I was curious to see what Seeking Alpha's take on it was. It turns out that all four of the Seeking Alpha contributors currently rating it give it a bullish or very bullish rating.

Screen capture via Seeking Alpha.

In addition, Seeking Alpha Essential's Quant Rating on the stock is very bullish, and Wall Street's sell-side analysts are bullish on NOC as well.

Screen capture via Seeking Alpha.

It's understandable, from one perspective, that Northrop Grumman is trading near an all-time high in the wake of the strike on Saudi Arabia's oil infrastructure last weekend, as it suggests the possibility of the U.S. entering into another military conflict in the region. President Trump has poured cold water on this suggestion so far, with his measured response to the incident, while standing up to hawks in his own party such as Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.

Is it possible that we Northrop Grumman bulls aren't taking into account the possibility of a decline in U.S. military interventionism, and a corresponding decline in demand for armaments from the company? Could our bullishness be proven wrong by a broad-based market correction over the next several months, or some risk specific to Northrop Grumman we aren't aware of now? In the event our bullishness is proven wrong, let's look at a couple of ways cautious NOC bulls can stay long while strictly limiting their risk.

Downside Defense For Northrop Grumman

For these two examples, I'll assume you have 200 shares of NOC and can tolerate a decline of 20% over the next several months but not one larger than that. In both cases, I've circled the cost as a percentage of position value to distinguish it from the annualized cost as a percentage of position value.

Uncapped Upside, Positive Cost

As of Wednesday's close, these were the optimal, or least expensive, put options to hedge 200 shares of NOC against a greater-than-20% decline by late February.

The cost here was $1,120, or 1.48% of position value, calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the put options. In practice, you can often buy and sell options at some price between the bid and ask.

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

If you were willing to cap your possible upside at 13% by late February, this was the optimal, or least expensive, collar to protect you against the same, greater-than-20% decline as above over the same time frame.

Here, the cost was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $180, or 0.24% of position value when opening this hedge, assuming, conservatively, that you placed both trades (buying the put options and selling the call options) at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

Wrapping Up: Which Hedge?

Which of these two hedges to choose is up to you, and depends on your sensitivity to hedging cost, as well as your estimate of how well you think NOC might do over the time frame of the hedge. I can tell you why my site would choose the first hedge though. We've found empirically that positions hedged with optimal puts tend to generate gross returns (gross in this context means not including hedging costs) about 1.85 times that of positions hedged with optimal collars. So, in order to pick the position hedged with an optimal collar, the net potential return, taking into account the cap on the collar and the cost, has to be at least 1.85 times the net potential return of the position hedged with optimal puts. That's not the case here, so the site would hedge NOC with optimal puts.

Transparent And Accountable To be transparent and accountable, I post the performance of everything I present in my Marketplace service six months later. The most recent cohort with a published performance update was mixed: the top ten names (unhedged) did well, as you can see in the image below, but only two of the hedged portfolios outperformed their expected returns. You can see the full performance here: Bulletproof Investing Performance Update - Week 94.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.