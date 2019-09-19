Costco: A Strong Buy Ahead Of, During, And After Earnings

I remain a COST bull because the company is well managed, has a loyal customer base, and its profits are dependent primarily on stable and predictable membership fees.

Merchandise revenues have already been pre-announced, while I believe stability will be the bar against which Costco's margins will be measured.

On October 3, Costco will report the results of an eventful quarter marked by strong consumer activity in the U.S. and expansion into China.

It has been an eventful quarter for big-box retailer Costco (COST). In addition to 16 strong weeks of sales in the period, driven in great part by resilience in U.S. consumer spending and continued expansion of the e-commerce channel, August marked the opening of Costco's first store in China - an event so popular that it caused the location to shut down briefly in order to protect "the safety of the public".

On October 3, Costco will have a chance to share with investors updates on the retailer's fiscal 4Q19 performance.

Credit: LinkedIn

On the results of the quarter

There should be no surprise regarding revenues that the Street projects to land at $47.62 billion. Costco has already pre-announced retail sales of $46.45 billion on total company comps of 5.1%, leaving the remaining $1.17 billion to membership fees.

This last piece should be only minimally impacted by the rate increase of 2017, with the bulk of the YOY growth being driven by (1) what I expect to be about 4% to 5% increase in the membership base (see graph below for a multi-year trend) and (2) a mix shift in membership levels (Gold Star, Business and Executive). So, even if Costco misses top-line consensus at all, it should only be by a minimal margin and it would likely be irrelevant to the investment thesis.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from Statista and company reports

Yet to be assessed are margins. For a while, I remained concerned about the impact of the trade war and faster growth of the e-commerce channel (which, in turn, tends to carry higher fulfillment costs) on profitability. Last quarter, some of these worries were put to rest when the company managed to keep gross and op margins largely flat, despite the headwinds. The feat was accomplished due to vendor negotiations and a favorable revenue mix away from non-organic fresh foods.

I believe stability will be the bar against which Costco's profitability will be measured this time. Looking a bit further down the line, margins could suffer from (1) higher tariffs going live in the last quarter of 2019 and (2) international expansion driving store opening costs and promotional activity higher. The last bullet point is less of a concern for me since it represents "growing pains" that should ultimately drive revenue growth and then subside over time.

See below my projections for fiscal 4Q19.

Source: DM Martins Research, using historical data from company reports

On the stock

I have tagged COST a "storm-resistant growth" stock for its ability to gain market value consistently, without many hiccups, despite rich valuations (see graph below) that have historically driven value investors away from this name. In 2019, a year marked by volatility and sideways movements in the S&P 500 (SPY), COST has maintained its almost uninterrupted march forward. The stock is up 41% YTD, more than twice the benchmark's returns.

Of course, past returns are no guarantee of future performance. But I believe there is a good reason why COST has been unshakable over the last few years. The company is well managed (a must in a thin-margin environment), it has a loyal customer base, and its profits are dependent primarily on stable and predictable membership fees.

Data by YCharts

When it comes to this stock, I prefer not to get too caught up on the short-term noise - e.g. tariff impact on margins, which the management team has been dealing with competently so far or the success of the company's expansion in China. This is what I believe a few sell-side analysts have done in the past couple of weeks, moving to the sidelines and allowing the stock to take a bit of a breather (down 6% since the first week of September).

At a higher level, I consider Costco a stock to buy, hold for the long term and mostly forget about.

Members of my Storm-Resistant Growth community will continue to get updates on COST (allocation updates, insights, etc.) and the performance of my market-beating "All-Equities SRG" portfolio on a regular basis. To dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified strategy designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COST. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.