Danaher: Expect The Biopharma Acquisition To Close In Q3 - Time To Sell

Danaher shares have provided outstanding returns to shareholders buying over the last five years and holding through to today, thanks partly to the announced Biopharma business acquisition from GE.

Danaher: Investment Thesis

Danaher the business -

I recognize the Danaher (DHR) business is strong and growing. The GE Biopharma business is a sound and very strategic acquisition. Seeking Alpha Essential provides analysts' consensus estimates showing adjusted non-GAAP EPS increasing from $4.80 for FY 2019 to $6.80 for FY 2022 and $7.50 for FY 2023. On the basis of those estimates Danaher's three-year CAGR is 12.3% and four-year CAGR is 11.8%. On top of that, Danaher has provided outstanding returns to shareholders over the last five years (see Tables 1.1 and 1.2 below). What's there not to like about Danaher? Well, nothing as far as the Danaher business goes. An investment in Danaher shares at current share price levels is quite another matter.

Danaher the shares -

At Analysts' Corner we understand there's almost always a dichotomy between the perceived financial performance of a company and the returns achieved by shareholders. The reason for this dichotomy - the only way an investor can realize a return from an investment in shares - is through receipt of dividends and/or gains on sales, regardless of company performance. We quantify estimated future rates of return for a direct comparison with past rates of return, utilizing qualitative data already available in the marketplace. Danaher's three- and four-year forward CAGR of ~12% will be of no benefit to a share investor who pays too much for the shares. Based on our five-year rate of return calculations, using publicly available data, the estimated returns for Danaher shareholders do not justify the current share price levels. Time to sell.

Seeking Alpha's mission is "to empower investors to make informed decisions" We believe demystifying the financial statements of corporations is a good start to the empowering process. Forget arguments on whether company performance should be judged on free cash flows, earnings per share, or other performance measures. Knowledgeable investors may support one over the other, but always with the qualification, these measures should not be used in isolation when making investment decisions. In this article, I hope to show how targeting a desired return on an investment in shares can be facilitated by actually estimating what future returns will be, based primarily on analysts' EPS estimates and other publicly available data.

First, I provide details of actual rates of return for Danaher shareholders investing in the company over the last four to five years.

Danaher Corporation: Historical Shareholder Returns

TABLE 1.1 - Danaher Corporation: Historical Shareholder Returns Immediately Prior To The Biopharma Acquisition Announcement

For many stocks where I create a table similar to Table 1 above, I find a wide range of returns indicating a degree of volatility and risk. Table 1 above shows the results for Danaher were all positive for nine different investors, each investing $3,000 over the last five years, and holding to February 22, 2019. The average yearly rates of return range from 14.79% for investor A to 47.54% for investor H. These rates of return are not just hypothetical results, they are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to February 22, 2019. In considering which investor in Table 1.1 has achieved the best investment returns, we must take into account not only the percentage rate of return but also the "duration" of the investment. Investor H has the highest rate of return at 47.54%, and her investment has grown in absolute terms by $306 from $3,000 to $3,306, the smallest growth amount for any of the investors. This smaller absolute growth despite the higher rate of return is due to the shorter "duration" the shares have been held. Duration is important. Long duration coupled with high rates of return are very powerful allies for investors. Investor A has the largest investment growth of $2,355, in absolute terms, despite having the lowest rate of return at 14.79%%. This is due to the longer duration she has held her investment. The other eight hypothetical investors could have been invested in other stocks during the period they were not invested in Danaher, but those other stocks might not have provided anywhere near a 14.79% rate of return. If all nine investors in Table 1.1 above continue to hold, the percentage rate of return will increase or decrease the longer the shares are held due to the effect of duration and the rate of growth of the share price going forward. If the rate of share price growth going forward is lower than past share price growth, duration will lower the rate of return, and vice versa.

TABLE 1.2 - Danaher Corporation: Historical Shareholder Returns Over The Past 5 Years Through September 16, 2019

TABLE 1.2 reflects the same shareholders as in Table 1 who have all continued to hold their shares in Danaher through September 16, 2019. Since February 22, 2019, the share price has increased by ~30%% from $113.48 per Table 1.1 to $140.65 per Table 1.2. The combination of longer duration held and the high rate of growth in share price since February 22 has served to increase rate of return for all nine investors. What shareholders now need to know is the rate of return they can reasonably expect if they continue to hold their shares for another one to five years.

Danaher: Projecting Future Shareholder Returns

If rate of return is the basis on which we judge the performance of our investments, then surely we should be seeking to estimate future likely rates of return when we are making investments. But how do we do that? Analysts' Corner uses its proprietary models to generate net income, balance sheet/cash flow and projected rates of return going out five years. Much of this is automated, but still involves a great deal of research and business and data analysis to back up the projections. We will undertake this detail where subscribers have identified promising companies that are under covered by analysts. We also will undertake this detail where we believe the analysts covering a stock have missed some important aspect and we believe the market will be surprised come earnings release time. Recent cases where we identified market surprises can be found in these articles: "RH: Expect A Strong Q1 Beat - Trigger For A Massive Short Squeeze" and "Sleep Number: Expect A Strong Second Quarter EPS Beat And Increased Full-Year Guidance." Now, all of that takes a lot of effort, with the end result often not clear until after the work is done. Before we get into that level of detail, we are able to use our high level models to project indicative future rates of return for individual stocks, as explained below. Let us first look at the traditional approach to assessing value of a stock for investment purposes.

Danaher: Qualitative Assessment Of Value Grade For Share Investment Decisions

Figure 1 below is based on data from Seeking Alpha Essential Valuation Metrics.

Figure 1

As can be seen, Figure 1 is a qualitative assessment of Danaher providing an overall value grade of D- for share investment at current share price. Seeking Alpha Essential also provides analysts' estimates of EPS for Danaher as per Figure 2 below. Note the P/E Non-GAAP (FWD) of 29.29 is far above the Healthcare sector median of 23.79, which in itself I consider high. I believe this relates in part to the market pricing into the shares the prospective CAGR of ~12% over the next 3-4 years, and the prospective impact of the Biopharma business acquisition from General Electric (GE). The P/E of 29.29 at a share price of $140.65 reflects a fiscal year 2019 adjusted non-GAAP EPS of $4.80 as per analysts' consensus estimate and company guidance for FY 2019, per the company's 8-K dated July 18, 2019,

The Company is raising its 2019 non-GAAP adjusted diluted net earnings per share guidance to $4.75 to $4.80 versus previous guidance of $4.72 to $4.80.

Figure 2 - Summary Of Analysts' Adjusted Non-GAAP EPS Estimates

I incorporate analysts' EPS estimates from both SA Essential and from Zacks Research into the averages I adopt for EPS estimates. There always are issues with using analysts' quarterly and yearly EPS estimates together. Not all analysts provide quarterly estimates, so the number of analysts will be different for quarters and year. This is part of the reason the quarterly estimates seldom add up to the yearly estimates. The other reason is the analyst providing the "high" estimate for a given year might not also be the analyst with the highest estimate for each and every quarter of that year. Accordingly, I give priority to the yearly EPS averages and prorate the quarterly EPS estimates to ensure they add to the yearly total. This massaging might seem pedantic, but the differences between quarters and years can be large and the process is automated. Similar to the value grading per Figure 1, EPS and EPS growth estimates are qualitative in nature and do not quantify the rate of return that can be expected for the stock in question.

Danaher: Adjustments To Analysts' Estimates For Q4 And FY 2019

Based on an estimated closing in Q4 2019, I believe analysts' adjusted non-GAAP EPS forecasts will not include any impact of the Biopharma business acquisition from General Electric in Q4 and FY 2019. The impact has been estimated in the company's Press Release Dated February 25, 2019 -

...Danaher estimates the acquisition will reduce GAAP diluted net earnings per share by approximately $1.15 to $1.20 but will be accretive to non-GAAP, adjusted diluted net earnings per share by approximately $0.45 to $0.50 in the first full year post acquisition....The transaction is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of calendar year 2019, and is subject to customary conditions, including receipt of applicable regulatory approvals....

My research causes me to expect a market surprise due early close to the Danaher acquisition of GE's Biopharma business, as explained in "GE's Culp Is On Track To Slash Debt By Up To $38 Billion, Possibly In Q3 '19". Accordingly, I'm adjusting analysts' forecasts of adjusted non-GAAP EPS upwards by $0.11 to $0.12 for both Q4 and FY 2019.

Danaher: Quantitative Assessment Of Value For Investment

Before developing our own detailed estimates of future earnings, cash flows, etc., for a given company, we can quantify the range of potential rates of return utilizing analysts' estimates of EPS available from Seeking Alpha Essential, Zacks Research through Nasdaq, and other qualitative data per Figures 1 and 2 above. Table 2 below shows our 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard developed for this purpose, and in this case we use the dashboard to quantify potential rates of return from an investment in Danaher at current share price.

TABLE 2 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard DHR Projected Rates Of Return Assuming Adjusted Non-GAAP P/E Ratios At Current Levels

The Dashboard will hopefully seem less daunting if I first walk you through it from top to bottom.

Analysts Estimates non-GAAP EPS TTM - The EPS amounts come straight from Figure 2 above, except for the adjustment upwards in Q4-2019 as discussed above.

P/E Ratio Non-GAAP EPS TTM basis - Through end of FY 2019 the P/E ratios are calculated by dividing actual/projected share price by actual/projected EPS. For FY2020 to FY2023 the P/E ratio is input through the assumptions section further down in Table 2.

2. Share price at buy date/end date - The buy date share price is the share price at which you are targeting to buy the shares. It's either the current share price or the lower entry share price you are targeting per the assumptions further down in Table 2. The end share price is the calculated share price at the end of the period you are planning to hold your investment.

2. The end share price is the calculated share price at the end of the period you are planning to hold your investment. Dividend increases included in the base projections are my estimates of dividend per share increases of ~6% to 8% per year.

Rate of Return (IRR) - This is the projected rate of return you will achieve based on the assumptions that have been input. The rates of return calculated here are calculated on the same basis as the actual rates of return per Table 1 above.

1 above. Current share price - This is a direct input that can be changed from day-to-day as the share price changes.

Change start share price - This allows changes to the starting buy share price if the current share price does not indicate a satisfactory rate of return for your requirements. Particularly with a ticker showing a degree of volatility there can be opportunities to buy at a lower share price than the current share price. This function allows to determine in advance at what share price you would find the indicative rate of return attractive (see also worked example further below).

Current QTR dividend eligibility - By putting in both the targeted buy date and the ex-dividend date (for dividend paying stocks) the current quarter's dividend will be included or excluded from return calculations.

Share price over current price/previous quarter - This allows to project a higher or lower share price at or during end of Q3-19 and Q4-19, by adjusting share prices by a percentage up or down. In Table 2 above, I have input assumptions that share price will increase by 1.0% by end of Q3 and a further 1.1% by end of Q4. This maintains the P/E ratio at current levels.

over current price/previous quarter - This allows to project a higher or lower share price at or during end of Q3-19 and Q4-19, by adjusting share prices by a percentage up or down. In 2 above, I have input assumptions that share price will increase by 1.0% by end of Q3 and a further 1.1% by end of Q4. This maintains the P/E ratio at current levels. P/E ratio (adjusted non-GAAP EPS basis) - Rather than modeling share price changes by a percentage increase or decrease, share prices for FY 2020 to 2023 are projected on the basis of multiplying assumed P/E Ratio by Analysts' EPS estimates for each year. The Base P/E Ratio assumption for FY 2020 to FY2023 is assumed to be the same as the current P/E ratio per Figure 1 above.

Other outcomes for shareholders shows the proceeds projected to be received from the investment, and projected share price growth rates and dividend yields flowing from the input assumptions.

The resulting projected rates of return are in the order of 11% to 12% which is similar to the three and four-year forward CAGR of ~12% for the underlying business. If we accept an adjusted non-GAAP P/E ratio of 29.29 for Danaher over the next five years, then we should expect rates of return in the order of 12% per year, based on all of the assumptions in Table 2. But a P/E ratio of 29.29 is well above the sector median of 23.79 per Figure 1 above. I quantify the estimated rate of return at a P/E ratio of 23.79 in Table 3 below.

TABLE 3 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard DHR Projected Rates Of Return Assuming Adjusted Non-GAAP P/E Ratio of 23.79

Table 3 shows if Danaher shares were bought at $140.65 and the adjusted non-GAAP P/E ratio decreased to 23.79 by end of 2019, the yearly rate of return would be negative 30.96%. If the shares were held onto, the rate of return would gradually improve to an average yearly ~6% by end of 2023, assuming the P/E ratio remained at the 23.79 level.

But 23.79 is still a high P/E multiple in my opinion. Using the 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard we can stress test for what would happen to our Danaher share investment at lower P/E levels.

TABLE 4 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard DHR Stress Testing At A P/E Ratio of 18.0

TABLE 4

Table 4 shows if Danaher shares were bought at $140.65 and the adjusted non-GAAP P/E ratio decreased to 18.0 the investor would have negative rates of return through end of 2023.

Danaher: Targeting A Satisfactory (To You) Return On Investment

Figure 3 below shows movements in the price of Danaher shares from February 1, 2019, to September 13, 2019.

Figure 3

Data by YCharts

Based on the analyses so far it would appear Danaher shares are currently overpriced. From Figure 3 above, the Danaher share price was trending upward before the BioPharma acquisition announcement on February 25, 2019. The share price climbed steeply following the announcement and though flattening out to some extent the share price has continued to climb.

If the Danaher business is sound but the shares are currently overpriced, it's useful to know at what price the shares would provide a satisfactory return. Using the 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard I'm able to see what lower share price would provide a satisfactory long-term rate of return if the share price should decrease in Q3 2019.

Timing Stocks Versus Timing The Market

TABLE 5 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard DHR Projected Rates Of Return

In Table 2, buying at the current share price of $140.65 and assuming a P/E ratio of 29.29 would give indicative average yearly rates of return of ~12% per year. Table 5 shows if we reduce the P/E ratio assumption to the industry median of 23.79 we would need to secure shares at a much lower price of ~$115 in order to achieve indicative average yearly returns of 10% to 11%. Targeting to buy stocks at a favorable entry price is quite different to, and should not be confused with timing the market. Timing the market requires you to increase or decrease the total value of your portfolio of stocks depending on the direction you perceive the market is heading. Regardless where the market is heading, individual share prices fluctuate independent of market movement.

Whether building or re-weighting a portfolio, targeting favorable prices for share additions does not require periods of not buying at all. With 1View∞Scenarios Dashboards set up for each of the stocks in your portfolio, it's possible to select for additional purchases those stocks in your portfolio that presently have the most favorable indicative future return at current or targeted share prices.

Danaher: Rate Of Return Projections - Consensus, High, And Low

TABLE 6 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard DHR Projected Rates Of Return

In Table 6 above I have shown the expanded form of the 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard, including analysts' consensus, high and low adjusted non-GAAP EPS estimates. Note that there's very little difference in the rates of return for the dividend reinvested/not reinvested cases. This is because rate of return calculations for a series of future cash inflows (such as the dividends received in cash) assume that cash received is reinvested at a similar rate of return. So in fact both cases are based on an assumption of reinvestment of dividends, but not necessarily in the same shares for the non DRIP case. The DRIP case will show clear advantage where share prices are depressed for an extended period before recovering, while dividends continue to grow throughout. The period post the GFC was a bountiful period for DRIP investors.

Danaher: Conclusions

As mentioned in the investment thesis at the beginning, Danaher has a strong and growing business. But as one of my commenters once wisely remarked, "No matter how good the business, you can still pay too much for the shares." Time to prune or sell existing holdings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The opinions in this document are for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell the stocks mentioned or to solicit transactions or clients. Past performance of the companies discussed may not continue and the companies may not achieve the earnings growth as predicted. The information in this document is believed to be accurate, but under no circumstances should a person act upon the information contained within. I do not recommend that anyone act upon any investment information without first consulting an investment advisor and/or a tax advisor as to the suitability of such investments for their specific situation. Neither information nor any opinion expressed in this article constitutes a solicitation, an offer, or a recommendation to buy, sell, or dispose of any investment, or to provide any investment advice or service. An opinion in this article can change at any time without notice.