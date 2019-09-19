Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 9/18/19

Includes: ABBV, ATNX, KDP, LXRX, PEI
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 9/18/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes will stay strong through September. This is an important time for investors to assess the effects of trade wars on individual stocks and sectors and to position portfolios for the seasonally strong fall months. Insiders should prove very valuable for both tasks.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI)
  • Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX)
  • Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)
  • Athenex (ATNX)
  • AbbVie (ABBV)

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • vTv Therapeutics (VTVT)
  • RealPage (RP)
  • Overstock.com (OSTK)
  • Okta (OKTA)
  • International Money Express (IMXI)
  • Hess (HES)
  • Facebook (FB)
  • Erie Indemnity (ERIE)

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Scientific Games (SGMS)
  • Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MNR)
  • Guidewire Software (GWRE)
  • Arbor Realty Trust (ABR)

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Perelman Ronald O

DIR, BO

Scientific Games

SGMS

B

$2,241,000

2

Schumacher Laura J

VCB

AbbVie

ABBV

AB

$1,760,523

3

Perelman Ronald O

BO

vTv Therapeutics

VTVT

B

$1,000,001

4

Perceptive Adv

BO

Athenex

ATNX

B

$407,400

5

Green William C

DIR

Arbor Realty Trust

ABR

B

$256,599

6

Vetter Galen G

DIR

Alerus Financial

ALRS

JB*

$249,984

7

Umh Properties

O

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation

MNR

JB*

$244,001

8

Denooyer Mary Beth

HR

Keurig Dr Pepper

KDP

AB

$166,124

9

Coats Lonnel

CEO, DIR

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

LXRX

B

$156,403

10

Korman Leonard I

DIR

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust

PEI

B

$143,214

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Buffalo Investor I

BO

SemGroup

SEMG

S

$93,720,400

2

Byrne Patrick Michael

BO

Overstock.com

OSTK

S

$90,075,168

3

Zuckerberg Mark

CB, CEO, BO

Facebook

FB

AS

$70,422,146

4

Abrams Amanda J

BO

International Money Express

IMXI

JS*

$17,982,180

5

Winn Stephen T

CB, CEO, BO

RealPage

RP

AS

$12,497,606

6

Fintech Investor II

BO

International Money Express

IMXI

JS*

$10,929,555

7

Hess John B

CEO, DIR, BO

Hess

HES

AS

$5,959,121

8

Ryu Marcus

DIR

Guidewire Software

GWRE

S

$5,337,103

9

Horowitz Benjamin A

DIR

Okta

OKTA

AS

$5,015,498

10

Borneman J Ralph Jr

DIR

Erie Indemnity

ERIE

S

$4,200,066

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

