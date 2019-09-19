Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 9/18/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 9/18/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes will stay strong through September. This is an important time for investors to assess the effects of trade wars on individual stocks and sectors and to position portfolios for the seasonally strong fall months. Insiders should prove very valuable for both tasks.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX)

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

Athenex (ATNX)

AbbVie (ABBV)

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

vTv Therapeutics (VTVT)

RealPage (RP)

Overstock.com (OSTK)

Okta (OKTA)

International Money Express (IMXI)

Hess (HES)

Facebook (FB)

Erie Indemnity (ERIE)

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Scientific Games (SGMS)

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MNR)

Guidewire Software (GWRE)

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR)

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

Alerus Financial (OTC:ALRS)

SemGroup (SEMG)

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Perelman Ronald O DIR, BO Scientific Games SGMS B $2,241,000 2 Schumacher Laura J VCB AbbVie ABBV AB $1,760,523 3 Perelman Ronald O BO vTv Therapeutics VTVT B $1,000,001 4 Perceptive Adv BO Athenex ATNX B $407,400 5 Green William C DIR Arbor Realty Trust ABR B $256,599 6 Vetter Galen G DIR Alerus Financial ALRS JB* $249,984 7 Umh Properties O Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation MNR JB* $244,001 8 Denooyer Mary Beth HR Keurig Dr Pepper KDP AB $166,124 9 Coats Lonnel CEO, DIR Lexicon Pharmaceuticals LXRX B $156,403 10 Korman Leonard I DIR Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust PEI B $143,214

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Buffalo Investor I BO SemGroup SEMG S $93,720,400 2 Byrne Patrick Michael BO Overstock.com OSTK S $90,075,168 3 Zuckerberg Mark CB, CEO, BO Facebook FB AS $70,422,146 4 Abrams Amanda J BO International Money Express IMXI JS* $17,982,180 5 Winn Stephen T CB, CEO, BO RealPage RP AS $12,497,606 6 Fintech Investor II BO International Money Express IMXI JS* $10,929,555 7 Hess John B CEO, DIR, BO Hess HES AS $5,959,121 8 Ryu Marcus DIR Guidewire Software GWRE S $5,337,103 9 Horowitz Benjamin A DIR Okta OKTA AS $5,015,498 10 Borneman J Ralph Jr DIR Erie Indemnity ERIE S $4,200,066

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

