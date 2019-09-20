Johnson & Johnson: Opportunity Beckons - Know When To Strike

Johnson & Johnson: Investment Thesis

The Opioid Threat Is Highly Manageable From A Financial Perspective

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is currently trading at an adjusted non-GAAP P/E ratio of 15.04, with net debt of $15 billion and debt to debt+equity ratio of 20%.

The low P/E ratio reflects fear in the market of large opioid related claims.

To gain perspective, Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) is currently trading at an adjusted non-GAAP P/E ratio of 25.6, with net debt of $33 billion and a debt to debt+equity ratio of 62%.

If Johnson & Johnson were to borrow $18 billion tomorrow and pay this out to settle all opioid and other claims, its debt to debt+equity ratio would increase to 44%.

It's rare to see a quality dividend paying stock trading around the 15.0 P/E mark today. Load up now or wait for an even lower price.

The Potential Returns Outweigh The Highly Manageable Risks

Based on current share price of $129.67, and on analysts' consensus estimates, and assuming recovery of the P/E ratio to 18.00, Johnson & Johnson is indicated to provide double-digit rates of return over the next five years. Share price movements over the past three years suggest the current share price is presently in the lower range of a fluctuating share price. Stress testing suggests even if the share price remained flat at the current level over the next five years, an increasing dividend could result in average yearly rates of return in excess of 3% if shares bought now were held through end of 2023. Johnson & Johnson shares have at times been likened to a bond proxy. If thought of in that light, Johnson & Johnson shares could be seen as an alternative to holding cash or Treasuries in the event of a market crash. At the same time, there's considerable upside potential, and double-digit returns, if the wider market does not suffer a lasting setback impacting all stocks.

Empowering Investors To Make Informed Decisions.

Seeking Alpha's mission is "to empower investors to make informed decisions." Here at Analysts' Corner, we believe demystifying the financial statements of corporations is a good start to the empowering process. Forget arguments on whether company performance should be judged on free cash flow, earnings per share, or other performance measures. Knowledgeable investors may support one over the other, but always with the qualification, these measures should not be used in isolation when making investment decisions. In this article, I hope to show how targeting a desired return on an investment in shares can be facilitated by actually estimating what future returns will be based primarily on analysts' EPS estimates and other publicly available data.

First, I provide details of actual rates of return for Johnson & Johnson shareholders investing in the company over the last four to five years.

Johnson & Johnson: Historical Shareholder Returns

TABLE 1 - Johnson & Johnson: Historical Shareholder Returns

For many stocks where I create a table similar to Table 1 above, I find a wide range of returns indicating a degree of volatility and risk. Table 1 above shows the results for Johnson & Johnson were all positive for nine different investors, each investing $3,000 over the last five years, and holding to the present. The average yearly rates of return range from 2.66% for investor F to 10.15% for investor B. These rates of return are not just hypothetical results, they are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to September 13, 2019. In considering which investor in Table 1 has achieved the best investment returns we must take into account not only the percentage rate of return but also the "duration" of the investment. Investor B has the highest rate of return at 10.15%, and her investment has grown in absolute terms by $1,432 from $3,000 to $4,432, the largest growth amount for any of the investors. This large absolute growth is due not only to the higher rate of return, but also due to the "duration" the shares have been held. Duration is important. Long duration coupled with high rates of return are very powerful allies for investors. However, if investors continue to hold, but the Johnson & Johnson share price remains around current levels, the percentage rate of return will decrease the longer the shares are held, due to the effect of duration. This will be true for all nine investors in Table 1 above.

Johnson & Johnson: Projecting Future Shareholder Returns

If rate of return is the basis on which we judge the performance of our investments, then surely we should be seeking to estimate future likely rates of return when we are making investments. But how do we do that? We use proprietary models to generate net income, balance sheet/cash flow and projected rates of return going out five years. Much of this is automated, but still involves a great deal of research and business and data analysis to back up the projections. We will undertake this detail where subscribers have identified promising companies that are under-covered by analysts. We also will undertake this detail where we believe the analysts covering a stock have missed some important aspect and we believe the market will be surprised come earnings release time. Our research also causes us to expect a market surprise due early close to the GE (GE) sale of its Biopharma business to Danaher (DHR), as explained in, "GE's Culp Is On Track To Slash Debt By Up To $38 Billion, Possibly In Q3 '19". Now, all of that takes a lot of effort, with the end result often not clear until after the work is done. Before we get into that level of detail, we are able to use our high level models to project indicative future rates of return for individual stocks, as explained below. Let us first look at the traditional approach to assessing value of a stock for investment purposes.

Johnson & Johnson: Qualitative Assessment Of Value Grade For Share Investment Decisions

Figure 1 below is based on data from Seeking Alpha Essential.

Figure 1

Data Source: Seeking Alpha Essential Data Metrics

As can be seen, Figure 1 is a qualitative assessment of Johnson & Johnson providing an overall value grade for share investment at current share price. Seeking Alpha Essential also provides analysts' estimates of EPS for Johnson & Johnson as per Figure 2 below.

Figure 2 - Summary Of Analysts' Adjusted Non-GAAP EPS Estimates

I incorporate analysts' EPS estimates from both SA Essential and from Zacks Research into the averages I adopt for EPS estimates. There always are issues with using analysts' quarterly and yearly EPS estimates together. Not all analysts provide quarterly estimates, so the number of analysts will be different for quarters and year. This is part of the reason the quarterly estimates seldom add up to the yearly estimates. Another reason is the analyst providing the "high" estimate for a given year might not also be the analyst with the highest estimate for each and every quarter of that year. Accordingly, I give priority to the yearly EPS averages and prorate the quarterly EPS estimates to ensure they add to the yearly total. This massaging might seem pedantic, but the differences between quarters and years can be large and the process is automated.

As for the value grading per Figure 1, EPS and EPS growth estimates are qualitative in nature and do not quantify the rate of return that can be expected for the stock in question.

Johnson & Johnson: Quantitative Assessment Of Value For Investment

Before developing our own detailed estimates of future earnings, cash flows, etc., for a given company, we can quantify the range of potential rates of return utilizing analysts' estimates of EPS available from Seeking Alpha Essential, Zacks Research through Nasdaq, and other qualitative data per Figures 1 and 2 above. Table 2 below shows our 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard developed for this purpose, and in this case we use the dashboard to quantify potential rates of return from an investment in Johnson & Johnson at current share price.

TABLE 2 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard JNJ Projected Rates Of Return

Table 2 shows buying at the current share price would result in rates of return of 6% to 8% for exits at end of years FY 2020 to FY 2023, even if we assume P/E ratio is 15.0 throughout.

The Dashboard will hopefully seem less daunting, if I walk you through it from top to bottom.

Analysts Estimates non-GAAP EPS TTM - The EPS amounts come straight from Figure 2 above.

P/E Ratio Non-GAAP EPS TTM basis - Through end of FY 2019 the P/E ratios are calculated by dividing actual/projected share price by actual/projected EPS. For FY2020 to FY2023 the P/E ratio is input through the assumptions section further down in TABLE 2.

Share price at buy date/end date - the buy date share price is the share price at which you are targeting to buy the shares. It's either the current share price or the lower entry share price you are targeting per the assumptions further down in Table 2. The end share price is the calculated share price at the end of the period you are planning to hold your investment.

2. The end share price is the calculated share price at the end of the period you are planning to hold your investment. Dividend increases included in the base projections are my estimates of dividend per share increases of ~6% per year.

Rate of Return (IRR) - This is the projected rate of return you will achieve based on the assumptions that have been input. The rates of return calculated here are calculated on the same basis as the actual rates of return per Table 1 above.

1 above. Current share price - This is a direct input that can be changed from day to day as the share price changes.

Change start share price - This allows changes to the starting buy share price if the current share price does not indicate a satisfactory rate of return for your requirements. Particularly with a ticker showing a degree of volatility there can be opportunities to buy at a lower share price than the current share price. This function allows to determine in advance at what share price you would find the indicative rate of return attractive (see also worked example further below).

Current QTR dividend eligibility - By putting in both the targeted buy date and the ex-dividend date (for dividend paying stocks) the current quarter's dividend will be included or excluded from return calculations.

Share price over current price/previous quarter - This allows to project a higher or lower share price at or during end of Q3-19 and Q4-19, by adjusting share prices by a percentage up or down. In Table 2 above, I have input assumptions that share price will increase by 0.0% by end of Q3 and a further 0.0% by end of Q4.

over current price/previous quarter - This allows to project a higher or lower share price at or during end of Q3-19 and Q4-19, by adjusting share prices by a percentage up or down. In 2 above, I have input assumptions that share price will increase by 0.0% by end of Q3 and a further 0.0% by end of Q4. P/E ratio (adjusted non-GAAP EPS basis) - Rather than modeling share price changes by a percentage increase or decrease, share prices for FY 2020 to 2023 are projected on the basis of multiplying assumed P/E Ratio by Analysts' EPS estimates for each year. The Base P/E Ratio assumption for FY 2020 to FY2023 is adopted from the "P/E Non-GAAP (FWD) Sector Median" figure of 23.79 per Figure 1 above. I have adjusted the assumption down by (8.79) to 15.0 for all years FY 2020 to FY 2023

Other outcomes for shareholders shows the proceeds projected to be received from the investment, and projected share price growth rates and dividend yields flowing from the input assumptions.

Johnson & Johnson: Targeting A Satisfactory (To You) Return On Investment

The problem with waiting until shares are cheap to buy is they may have become cheap because the outlook for the stock and its earnings has worsened. But there can be a considerable volatility in the price of shares with no discernible change in outlook, as shown in Figures 3.1 and 3.2 below.

Figure 3.1

Data by YCharts

Figure 3.2

Data by YCharts

There's presently an opportunity to buy Johnson & Johnson shares around the $130 mark. In the past nine months the JNJ share price has fluctuated mostly between $130 and $140, but has gone as low as $125.32. Using the 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard I'm able to see the effect on projected rates of return of buying Johnson & Johnson shares at $125.32 in Q3 2019.

Timing Stocks Versus Timing The Market

TABLE 3 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard JNJ Projected Rates Of Return

In Table 2, buying at the current share price of $129.67 would give indicative average yearly rates of return ranging from ~6% for an exit at end of FY2020 to ~8% per year for an exit at end of FY2021 to FY2023. By comparison, buying at $125.32 per Table 3, with other assumptions unchanged would increase returns to 8.64% for an exit at end of FY2020 and to ~9% per year for an exit at end of FY2021 to FY2023. Targeting to buy stocks at a favorable entry price is quite different to and should not be confused with timing the market. Timing the market requires you to increase or decrease the total value of your portfolio of stocks depending on the direction you perceive the market is heading. Regardless where the market is heading, individual share prices fluctuate independent of market movement.

Whether building or re-weighting a portfolio, targeting favorable prices for share additions does not require periods of not buying at all. With 1View∞Scenarios Dashboards set up for each of the stocks in your portfolio, it's possible to select for additional purchases those stocks in your portfolio that presently have the most favorable indicative future return at current or targeted share prices.

Johnson & Johnson: Rate Of Return Projections - Consensus, High, And Low

TABLE 4 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard JNJ Projected Rates Of Return

Comments on TABLE 4 -

A range of estimates included - In Table 4 above I have shown the expanded form of the 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard, including analysts' consensus, high and low adjusted non-GAAP EPS estimates.

- In 4 above I have shown the expanded form of the 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard, including analysts' consensus, high and low adjusted non-GAAP EPS estimates. Consensus High and Low EPS cases - The scenario is for buying at the current price of $129.67 but with the P/E ratio increasing to 18.0 for FY 2020 to FY 2023. The adjusted non-GAAP P/E ratio of 18.0 results in double digits returns for all years FY2020 to FY 2023.

The scenario is for buying at the current price of $129.67 but with the P/E ratio increasing to 18.0 for FY 2020 to FY 2023. The adjusted non-GAAP P/E ratio of 18.0 results in double digits returns for all years FY2020 to FY 2023. DRIP and non DRIP - Note that there' s very little difference in the rates of return for the dividend reinvested/not reinvested cases. This is because rate of return calculations for a series of future cash inflows (such as the dividends received in cash) assume that cash received is reinvested at a similar rate of return. So in fact both cases are based on an assumption of reinvestment of dividends, but not necessarily in the same shares for the non DRIP case.

Johnson & Johnson: Stress Testing With The 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard

TABLE 5 - Assume Long-term Adjusted Non-GAAP P/E Ratio of 12.25

For purposes of simplification in explanation I'm showing here only the results based on analysts' consensus estimates. Table 5 shows if P/E multiples for JNJ progressively retreat to 12.25 over the next five years, the result at the end of five years could still be better than holding cash or treasuries. This assumes current analysts' consensus estimates continue to be met, and dividends per share continue to grow ~6% per year.

Johnson & Johnson: The Impact Of Share Prices On DRIP Rates Of Return

TABLE 6 - Assume Adjusted Non-GAAP P/E Ratio of 12.25 Increasing To 18.0 At End Of 2023

The rate of return at the end of 2023 of 11.92% for the non-Drip case per Table 6 is identical to the 11.92% for the non-Drip case per Table 4. The reason is both cases start with a share price of $129.67 in Q3 2019 and end with a share price of $192.24 at end of 2023. The share prices in the intervening periods have no impact. This is not so for the DRIP case where the lower share prices in the intervening periods per Table 6 increases the number of shares able to be bought with the dividends receivable. This in turn increases the dividends receivable. The result is the DRIP case per Table 6 shows an average yearly rate of return of 12.62% versus the 11.78% per Table 4.

Johnson & Johnson: Limitations Of This Short Form Analysis

The short form analysis carried out above relies heavily on analysts estimates of future adjusted non-GAAP EPS for JNJ going out five years. Adjusted non-GAAP EPS, excludes "special items" for litigation expenses, damages awards, and many other items considered to be of a non-recurring nature, for the purpose of establishing the underlying regular earnings of a company. There are a number of issues arising from not taking account of these special items in our projections for JNJ.

Overstatement of underlying earnings due to exclusion of "special items" - The very nature of JNJ's business gives rise to regularly recurring claims against the company. While from year-to-year "special items" costs may be in relation to quite different matters, new matters do arise on a regular basis. In that sense, "special items" as a category of expense could be said to be of a recurring nature even if not for the same matters. I have previously proposed an amount, based on a long-term average of "special items" expense, should be adjusted for in the reporting of JNJ's adjusted non-GAAP earnings and EPS (see my articles, "Johnson & Johnson: When Special Items Are The Norm", and " Johnson & Johnson: No Real Earnings Growth Since 2007; And Don't Ignore Special Items"). Overstatement of adjusted non-GAAP EPS might not alter EPS growth rates - Notwithstanding 1. above, the market is determining the current share price, and the consequential GAAP and non-GAAP P/E ratios, with full knowledge of the current earnings reported on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis. The likely driver of future share price growth is growth in earnings. Provided there's growth in non-GAAP earnings over present levels, including a provision in present and future non-GAAP earnings for a normalized amount of "special items" expense will change the absolute amount of earnings by period, but not necessarily the growth rates. Increase in "special items" due to current lawsuits against the company - These current lawsuits are similar to past lawsuits such as the hip replacement lawsuits. They are what cause me to assert that "special items" expenses should be considered of a recurring nature rather than of a non-recurring nature. As explained further above, JNJ has the financial strength to weather the costs associated with these lawsuits. JNJ would be better financially without these actions, but the situation today is little different to periods in the past. Dividend payout ratios - Dividend payout ratios based on adjusted non-GAAP EPS, are lower than ratios based on GAAP results. Adjustment of "special items" to arrive at underlying earnings does not take away from the fact these are real costs requiring real money outlays. There has to be a concern that levels of dividend payments based on adjusted non-GAAP earnings cannot be sustained on the basis of GAAP earnings and related cash flows. Table 7 shows the situation with GAAP based payout ratios over the last 10 years.

Table 7

Based on Table 7 data, factors other than dividend payout ratio (acquisitions, share repurchases) have caused JNJ to go from a net cash position in 2010 to a net debt position in 2019. In any case, the current level of debt appears very manageable. There does not appear to be any threat to JNJ's dividend for the foreseeable future, and there is room for continued growth in dividend per share.

Johnson & Johnson: Conclusions

As mentioned in the investment thesis at the beginning, Johnson & Johnson has the potential to provide double-digit returns. At the same time, if there were to be a market downturn, holding Johnson & Johnson shares should provide ongoing dividend payments, and the promise of an eventual recovery in the share price, if an investor is prepared to hold for a sufficiently long period. If dividends are reinvested during a period of depressed share prices that will provide more share additions than reinvestment during a period of high share prices. Johnson & Johnson has the financial strength to weather the current spate of lawsuits and damages claims, as it has in the past. Johnson & Johnson is a "Buy" at current share price levels. At the same time, waiting for a lower share price would enhance future returns. Utilizing the 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard enables quantification of the difference in potential returns at different entry share prices and under various other assumptions.

