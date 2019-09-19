A Meltup For Chinese Stocks

Dynamic and horizontal support together might be enough to form a base from where to attempt new highs.

The E.U., China, and Japan, all talk free trade, and they all practice protectionism. - Wilbur Ross

A 14-month long trade war between the two largest economies in the world brought many uncertainties to financial markets. Negotiations between the two parties led to risk-off market moves, slow economic growth, and easing from leading central banks. The Fed followed the ECB and cut the federal funds rate for the second time since the 2008 financial crisis.

But time is ticking for Trump's administration to deliver. Elections are just a year or so away, and this is a big hurdle in need of a solution.

The deputy trade negotiators representing the two countries meet this week in Washington for the first time in two months. The purpose - building the groundwork for major negotiations in October.

Financial markets offer conflicting signals so far as to what to expect. If we look at risk-off currencies, the JPY is well off its highs, as the USDJPY pair recovered from 104 to over 108 lately. As I wrote in a previous article, the technical picture shows the pair going higher. Much higher.

In case of a deal (very likely ahead of the re-election campaign), equities should be supported too - both in the U.S. and China.

A recent Lead-Lag Report showed that despite trade tensions with the U.S. and slower economic growth, Chinese equities have performed well over the last month - mainland shares are up over 5%.

That's the short-term perspective. But the long-term one doesn't look bad either. The Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite ($SSEC) sits at an interesting confluence area.

Dynamic and horizontal support together might be enough to form a base from where to attempt new highs. After all, a close look reveals the lower highs series still in place, a bullish development by all means.

Risk-reward is appealing too. It exceeds 1:3 if China pushes to new highs, good enough to beat any industry standards.

As for the entering signal, the MSCI China Index on lower time frames might help. Currently forming a triangular pattern with a massive spike in volume at its lower dip (a double bottom there too), it would be interesting to see if it breaks higher. And, on the road, to cross the previous lower high.

If that's the case, the world most likely has a deal. The trade war is over, and the SSEC setup is already on its way.

