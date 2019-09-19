Adobe: Great Company, But Too Challenging

Yet, at this valuation, Adobe's shares are best avoided.

Adobe is the best in this space.

Investment Thesis

Earlier this month, I wrote the following about Adobe (ADBE),

I remain unenthused over Adobe's shareholders' returns over the medium term. It has been difficult for some time to rationally argue that Adobe is undervalued.

Adobe's Q3 2019 results earlier this week played out largely as expected, even if its guidance came in a touch lighter than some expected.

The Rules Of The Game

The thing with investing is that there is little point in being right on a stock, when everyone else is also right on the stock. To have any chance of beating the market, one needs to have more insight than others.

And the thing with Adobe is that it's an amazing company. But everyone knows that already. Yes, it is extremely asset-light. Yes, 92% of Adobe's revenue in Q3 2019 was from recurring sources. All that, and a lot more is true. And nobody is disputing that, least of all me.

Clamoring For Guidance

Digging into the results, the graph below speaks for itself.

Source: author's calculations

Consider just how stable that line is? That's one incredibly predictable growth rate. It is certainly highly impressive just how well managed Adobe is!

And in a highly volatile market environment, nothing is more highly rewarded that sustainable and predictably strong revenues growth rates.

Even when Adobe guides for Q4 2019 revenue to come in at 21%, some analysts felt that Adobe's guide was a nudge light and how could Adobe 'get back to more consistency in making numbers in this business?'

And that's the problem summarized right there.

Share Repurchases Continue To Be Strong

Adobe deployed $750 million towards repurchases in Q3 2019. Looking back on its year-to-date reporting, Adobe has generated approximately $1.8 billion of free cash flow over its trailing 9 months.

Consequently, we can see that, notwithstanding investing back into the business, Adobe is still able to be highly free cash flow generative and return to shareholders an impressive 70% of its free cash flow. But are shareholders any better off?

Let's look at the facts: since May 2018 Adobe has used up $2.25 billion towards share repurchases, and this has brought down Adobe's total shares outstanding by less than 1.5%!

Consequently, here is a business which is certainly doing all the right things: growing its top line, being attentive to its margins and returning huge amounts of excess free cash flow. But ultimately, a combination of significant management's stock-based compensation and a very expensive valuation means that shareholders are not really much better off.

Valuation - No Margin Of Safety

Source: author's calculations

I know Adobe's space mighty well. And I frequently exult praises over Adobe's consistent ability to be a high free cash flow generating machine.

Source: author's coverage of ADBE

But there is a huge difference between recognizing a company's ability to execute at a high level and profiting as shareholders.

I know that Adobe's peers are trading at nosebleed valuations. But simply because Adobe is not as irrationally priced as other companies does not immediately make Adobe a bargain investment opportunity.

Once again, let's put things in context. Over the past 3 years, Adobe was growing with a CAGR of 24%, and investors expanded the multiples which they were willing to pay for Adobe.

Looking ahead, if Adobe's top-line was to start to come down, even slightly, the multiple investors would be willing to pay will also compress.

The Bottom Line

My insight on Adobe is not intended to be contentious. I have friends that are passionate Adobe shareholders. But the ugly facts which get in the way of a wonderful story is that everyone is already looking at Adobe with great expectations.

And given Adobe's size, it will be increasingly challenging for a company the size of Adobe to continue to deliver against shareholders' highly enthusiastic sentiment.

